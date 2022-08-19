ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motley Fool

2 Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought That You Should Buy Too

Berkshire Hathaway added shares of one company that Buffett especially loves. Buffett also now owns a larger stake in a business many refer to as a "baby Berkshire." You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool

Warren Buffett Owns a Lot of Stocks -- Here's the One I'm Most Excited About

Berkshire Hathaway has built up a billion-dollar stake in Ally Financial so far in 2022. Ally is a digital bank with some interesting characteristics and a cheap valuation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool

Why This Dividend Stock Is a Buy

Stryker’s net sales grew, although its earnings were flat in the second quarter. The company’s payout should keep increasing over time. The stock is trading at a discount compared to its medical device industry peers. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Motley Fool

3 Top Stocks That Just Went on Sale

Investors should like the long-term strategy one retailer is taking, even as it absorbs short-term pain. When the stocks of companies with quality businesses drop, the risk can be worth the reward. Two of these companies also pay reliable dividends that should continue to grow. You’re reading a free article...
Motley Fool

2 Growth Stocks to Hold for the Next 10 Years

Tesla's capacity expansion and the growth of the EV market should pave the way for robust long-term growth. Micron Technology is facing near-term headwinds, but the memory market's strong prospects should help it make a comeback. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Motley Fool

1 Under-the-Radar Growth Stock Down 53% to Buy on the Dip

Workiva is a provider of unique data unification technology that helps companies deliver crucial reports. The company recently entered the ESG-reporting segment, which could be a $5 billion annual opportunity by 2025. Workiva's highest-spending customers are driving its growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
TheStreet

Why the Bear Market Hasn't Yet Bottomed: Bank of America

After the S&P 500 slid 23% from the start of the year through June 16, the index has rebounded 17%. This has many investors saying that the bear market is over and that the rally is here to stay. Not so fast, say Bank of America strategists. “Only 30% of...
