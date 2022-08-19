Read full article on original website
Motley Fool
2 Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought That You Should Buy Too
Berkshire Hathaway added shares of one company that Buffett especially loves. Buffett also now owns a larger stake in a business many refer to as a "baby Berkshire."
Warren Buffett More Than Tripled His Position in This Stock. Is It a Buy?
When Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway like a stock, they are never afraid to increase their position.
2 Top Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Haul
These Buffett-backed stocks look like long-term winners.
2 Stocks That Cut You a Check Each Month
A real estate investment trust and a business development company each send passive income to shareholders a dozen times a year.
Motley Fool
Warren Buffett Owns a Lot of Stocks -- Here's the One I'm Most Excited About
Berkshire Hathaway has built up a billion-dollar stake in Ally Financial so far in 2022. Ally is a digital bank with some interesting characteristics and a cheap valuation.
Stock Market Plunge: Buy This Dividend Stock Before It Pops
Public Storage's second-quarter earnings report reminds investors why it is one of the best self-storage REITs.
Got $5,000? Buy the Dip on This Mega-Tech Stock While It's Down 39%
Pay no heed to short-term hurdles. The latest tech sell-off has granted investors several outstanding buying opportunities.
Motley Fool
Why This Dividend Stock Is a Buy
Stryker's net sales grew, although its earnings were flat in the second quarter. The company's payout should keep increasing over time. The stock is trading at a discount compared to its medical device industry peers.
Motley Fool
3 Top Stocks That Just Went on Sale
Investors should like the long-term strategy one retailer is taking, even as it absorbs short-term pain. When the stocks of companies with quality businesses drop, the risk can be worth the reward. Two of these companies also pay reliable dividends that should continue to grow.
Motley Fool
2 Growth Stocks to Hold for the Next 10 Years
Tesla's capacity expansion and the growth of the EV market should pave the way for robust long-term growth. Micron Technology is facing near-term headwinds, but the memory market's strong prospects should help it make a comeback.
Own Tesla Stock? You'll Have More Shares After the Stock Split
Tesla's 3-for-1 stock split will take place at the close of trading on August 24, but you don't have to wait to determine how many shares you'll have in your account after the big day.
Home Depot Stock Gains On $15 Billion Buyback, $1.90 Dividend; Ted Decker Named Chairman
Home Depot (HD) shares edged higher Friday after the home improvement retailer unveiled a new $15 billion share buyback program, held its dividend in place and named new CEO Ted Decker as group chairman following stronger-than-expected second quarter profits earlier this week. Home Depot said it would pay a quarterly...
4 Nasdaq 100 Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2029
These high-octane growth stocks can more than triple your money over the next seven years.
3 Tips for Surviving a Recession, According to Warren Buffett
If a recession is looming, here's how to prepare.
AMC falls after Cineworld's bankruptcy warning on day 'APE' starts trading
Aug 22 (Reuters) - AMC Entertainment Holdings' shares (AMC.N) tumbled nearly 30% on Monday after UK-based Cineworld's (CINE.L) warning of a possible bankruptcy spooked investors on the same day the American cinema chain's preferred stock listing began trading.
The Week's Top Stories: Bed, Bath & Beyond, Retailer Earnings, Chipmakers & More
The Week's Top Stories is a guided tour through the biggest market stories of the week, from winning stocks to brutal dips to the facts and forecasts generating buzz on Wall Street. Markets had a lot to digest this week. President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act. The National...
Motley Fool
1 Under-the-Radar Growth Stock Down 53% to Buy on the Dip
Workiva is a provider of unique data unification technology that helps companies deliver crucial reports. The company recently entered the ESG-reporting segment, which could be a $5 billion annual opportunity by 2025. Workiva's highest-spending customers are driving its growth.
Down 21%, Is Walt Disney Stock a Buy Today?
The best days could be ahead for the entertainment company.
Why the Bear Market Hasn't Yet Bottomed: Bank of America
After the S&P 500 slid 23% from the start of the year through June 16, the index has rebounded 17%. This has many investors saying that the bear market is over and that the rally is here to stay. Not so fast, say Bank of America strategists. “Only 30% of...
