Asia Cafe in North Austin makes some of our favorite Sichuan food in town. We find ourselves going back here often—the portions are plentiful and the dining room is spacious and great for groups. And whenever they finally shout your number from the giant loudspeaker, it always feels like you’ve just won a big prize. There are a few private rooms to the side if you want a little more privacy, but the dining room is full of giant, circular tables topped with Lazy Susans that you can, in turn, top with giant platters of spicy fish, mango chicken, and mapo tofu. Afterwards, you can pop into their store next door, Asia Market, to stock up on groceries and snacks for the ride home.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO