Home Slice is one of the fastest and easiest late night options in Austin. Their to-go window on South Congress stays open late with slices that are just as good at 2am as they are at 2pm (or maybe even a little better). Don’t question your decision to stop by on your way home from a bar hopping—it’s the same choice you’d make in broad daylight, except maybe you’d reconsider how loud you’re talking.
Head to Péché in the warehouse district when you need an escape from the busyness of downtown Austin. Grab a cocktail or some absinthe—they have one of the biggest selections in town—then saunter over to a dark corner of the always-full dining room and order some classic French comfort foods. They’re also one of our favorite spots in town for Happy Hour, with plenty of cocktails and menu items discounted heavily for a few hours every night, and all day Sunday and Monday.
Sometimes, you just want a giant steak and a martini for dinner. And sometimes you want to do that without planning a reservation three months in advance, or without going to a place where you have to share a whole bunch of small plates. ALC is unstuffy and unpretentious—it feels like a classic steakhouse you’d expect to find in a film about a bunch of bankers on Wall Street. But perhaps most importantly, they make a killer steak that serves as the perfect entree after a round of escargot and grilled Buffalo lamb chops. While you don’t have to wear a sportcoat here, we’d suggest at least dressing up a little. It’s a white tablecloth kind of place—but still on the casual side, because it’s Austin.
Asia Cafe in North Austin makes some of our favorite Sichuan food in town. We find ourselves going back here often—the portions are plentiful and the dining room is spacious and great for groups. And whenever they finally shout your number from the giant loudspeaker, it always feels like you’ve just won a big prize. There are a few private rooms to the side if you want a little more privacy, but the dining room is full of giant, circular tables topped with Lazy Susans that you can, in turn, top with giant platters of spicy fish, mango chicken, and mapo tofu. Afterwards, you can pop into their store next door, Asia Market, to stock up on groceries and snacks for the ride home.
A small part of us is glad that Ceviche Love isn’t closer to central Austin, because if it were we’d probably eat their lime-dressed Sinaloan style ceviche for about 50% of our meals—it’s bright, tart, and packed full of fresh seafood. Another 25% of our meals would probably be spent with their oyster preparados—raw gulf oysters topped with ceviche—and we’d reserve the last quarter eating nuts and fruits to help bring our mouths back to a suitable PH. Instead, we’ll have to save those delicious moments for when we find ourselves out near COTA, because we haven’t successfully made a trip out there without a Ceviche Love pit stop.
Where to eat and drink outside. Radio is a hybrid coffee shop and beer garden in South Austin, with a Veracruz All Natural truck conveniently parked out back. Cosmic Coffee is a coffee shop and bar with a huge patio where you can bring your dog and eat great barbecue from Leroy and Lewis.
Unexpected crossovers can be a lot of fun. They’re how we ended up with things like Viet-Cajun crawfish, bulgogi tacos, and birria ramen. Sometimes, they’re just a short-lived fad (looking at you, cronuts), but other times they end up changing the entire landscape of food entirely. From the people behind Ramen Tatsu-Ya and DipDipDip Tatsu-Ya, Kemuri Tatsu-Ya in East Austin is a Japanese izakaya with a Central Texas barbecue twist. And they’re doing it in an entirely unique way that we think might just make it a crossover that’s here to stay.
