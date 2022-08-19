ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Was A Popular Movie Star Spotted In Minnesota?

Movie stars are spotted all the time in Minnesota, usually while filming something. However, was one movie star spotted eating at a northern Minnesota restaurant?. I feel like Minnesota has been crawling with celebrities this year. Just last month, major movie star Gerard Butler was spotted spending time in Rochester, Minnesota. Local law enforcement even shared a photo with him. About a month before that, 'Stranger Things' star Joe Kerry was seen filming a new movie in Minnesota and fans reacted accordingly.
Catch a Buzz with New Minnesota-Made Marijuana Gummies Ice Cream

One Minnesota ice cream shop is taking advantage of the new marijuana laws in the state and is now selling THC ice cream. Now you can get the munchies and eat your munchies at the same time with the new Pineapple Express ice cream from Bebe Zito, the ice cream gets its THC Delta-9 from gummies that are mixed in.
Hiker who died in fall at Oregon's Multnomah Falls ID'd as Minnesota woman

MULTNOMAH FALLS, Ore. (AP) — The woman who fell and did while hiking near Multnomah Falls east of Portland, Oregon, on Friday afternoon has been identified by the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office. Minnesota resident Jessica Warejoncas fell approximately 100 feet (30 meters) while hiking near Wisendanger Falls, past...
MinnPost

Highly potent, illegal THC being commonly found in area smoke shops and hemp stores

This from Stribbers Brooks Johnson and Ryan Faircloth, “Newly legal low-dose THC edibles are increasingly easy to find at smoke shops and hemp stores around the metro. But intermingled with the legal products on many store shelves are highly potent delta-8 vapes, gummies and flower – prohibited under state law. Minnesota retailers have little incentive to quit selling non-compliant products given the lack of a licensing structure and dedicated funding to enforce the state’s peculiar legal THC market. ‘The enforcement is almost non-existent’, Jason Tarasek with Minnesota Cannabis Law said at a conference last week.”
B105

Stuffed Up? Pollen Levels Very High In Midwest & Will Get Worse

I don't know about you, but my allergies have been killing me! The weather was pretty nice this last weekend, so I spent a lot of time outside. It was nice, except for the fact that my eyes were burning, I couldn't breathe, and my poor dog kept gnawing at her own ankles (she suffers from allergies, too.)
fox9.com

How police will keep the Minnesota State Fair safe

Guests will see metal detectors at the Minnesota State Fair for the second year in a row. Lars Lasky, a security expert of 30 years, told FOX 9 metal detectors can make all the difference at a large event and make guests feel safer.
MinnPost

Scott Jensen likened mask mandates to Kristallnacht

TC Jewfolk’s Lonny Goldsmith reports GOP gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen likened mask mandates to Kristallnacht and Nazi book burnings at an event sponsored by Mask Off Minnesota in the spring. Bring Me the News’ Adam Uren reports that 25-year-0ld Shauwna Campbell died Saturday. She was shot after an argument...
KARE 11

Drought Relief checks mailing to Minnesota farmers this week

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) says it will be mailing checks to livestock farmers and specialty crop producers who applied to the 2021 Agricultural Drought Relief Program (ADRoP). Around 2,922 of 3,000 applications to the program were approved, and checks will be mailed out...
AM 1390 KRFO

Rare Minnesota Lake is the Only Saltwater Lake in the State

Minnesota is known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes and we're well-known for our freshwater lakes, lake life, boating, that kind of thing. But apparently, Minnesota is also home to a saltwater lake. Who would have thought that a land-locked state like Minneota would have one of those?. There's only...
KARE 11

KARE 11 Investigates: Minnesota BCA completes investigation of jail medical neglect death

BELTRAMI COUNTY, Minn. — “I want to give this case the total justice and attention it deserves,” said Beltrami County Attorney David Hanson. Hanson confirmed with KARE 11 that the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) sent materials from their criminal investigation of Hardel Sherrell’s 2018 death to his office last week for possible prosecution.
B105, plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota.

