Read full article on original website
Related
The Minnesota State Bird Proving To Be Fearless Against Our National Bird
Any true Minnesotan knows what I am talking about when I simply say the Minnesota State bird. You can picture it in your head already, black with white spots, a black bill and black head that shimmers a bit of an iridescent green when you're close enough to see and we can't forget it's signature red beady eyes. Yes, I am talking about the Loon.
mprnews.org
Vehicle access to popular Minnesota state park will be limited in September
Vehicle access to a popular Minnesota state park near the Twin Cities will be very limited for two weeks in September. The Department of Natural Resources says a bridge repair project will close most of the main road into Afton State Park, along the St. Croix River, from Sept. 12 through Sept. 26.
Is This the Worst Hotel In Minnesota? Video Shows YES, Yes it is.
From the sounds of these hotel reviews along with the video that this group of guys did... kind of like an episode of Ghost Hunters, I'm surprised that this hotel doesn't have an arm that comes down upon entering the parking lot. And I'm surprised it doesn't charge by the hour... just sayin'.
VIDEO: Mattress Mayhem On Minnesota Motorway
Road hazards come in all sizes and some are easier to see than others. The attention of drivers on I-35E in Minneapolis was tested recently when a mattress ended up in the northbound lane. In the video below, you will see the camera is pointed north before the operator noticed...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Was A Popular Movie Star Spotted In Minnesota?
Movie stars are spotted all the time in Minnesota, usually while filming something. However, was one movie star spotted eating at a northern Minnesota restaurant?. I feel like Minnesota has been crawling with celebrities this year. Just last month, major movie star Gerard Butler was spotted spending time in Rochester, Minnesota. Local law enforcement even shared a photo with him. About a month before that, 'Stranger Things' star Joe Kerry was seen filming a new movie in Minnesota and fans reacted accordingly.
How Did I Not Know about This Dam Minnesota Place Until Now
It never ceases to amaze me, growing up in Minnesota and knowing it my whole life, that I still learn about new places in this great State. This Dam Minnesota place is high up on my list of "How did I not know about this until now?" -- considering I grew up only 45 minutes from it.
Catch a Buzz with New Minnesota-Made Marijuana Gummies Ice Cream
One Minnesota ice cream shop is taking advantage of the new marijuana laws in the state and is now selling THC ice cream. Now you can get the munchies and eat your munchies at the same time with the new Pineapple Express ice cream from Bebe Zito, the ice cream gets its THC Delta-9 from gummies that are mixed in.
The One Thing Everyone Going to The Minnesota State Fair Needs To Have
From Aug. 25 - Sept. 4, the fair will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. On Labor Day, the final day of the fair, the gates will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. When you factor in admission, parking, food, drinks, rides, vendors, and everything else the average person spends a little over $100 each day they attend the fair.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fly Away From of Minnesota for Only $49 This Fall
Sun Country Airlines promotional emails can feel a bit torturous at times. You go to check your inbox and see an email for a trip to a fun place, but you're stuck behind a desk. At least they provide a good opportunity to daydream. Sun Country's latest offer includes $49...
Human remains found in northern Minnesota, believed to be missing man
Human remains that were found in northern Minnesota on Sunday are believed to be those of a man who went missing late last month. Remains believed to be that of Jesse James Crabtree, 49, were found by Hibbing Police Department and St. Louis County Rescue Squad members at around 11 a.m. Sunday.
KIMT
Hiker who died in fall at Oregon's Multnomah Falls ID'd as Minnesota woman
MULTNOMAH FALLS, Ore. (AP) — The woman who fell and did while hiking near Multnomah Falls east of Portland, Oregon, on Friday afternoon has been identified by the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office. Minnesota resident Jessica Warejoncas fell approximately 100 feet (30 meters) while hiking near Wisendanger Falls, past...
Minnesota DNR Reminds Boaters About The Risks Of Carbon Monoxide Poisoning
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources recently posted a reminder on social media about Sofia's Law. It's a law that requires carbon monoxide detectors on certain boats. The law was named after seven-year-old Sophia Baechler, who tragically died from carbon monoxide poisoning while boating on Lake Minnetonka with her family....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The anniversary of the EF-5 tornado that spawned the Mayo Clinic
Destruction from the 1886 tornado in Sauk Rapids, Minnesota – Credit: Brown & Riley, Minnesota Historical Society, Wikipedia public domain. Minnesota sits on the northern edge of some of the planet’s most intense and volatile weather. Tornadoes are the realization of all of nature’s fury coming together in one spot.
Highly potent, illegal THC being commonly found in area smoke shops and hemp stores
This from Stribbers Brooks Johnson and Ryan Faircloth, “Newly legal low-dose THC edibles are increasingly easy to find at smoke shops and hemp stores around the metro. But intermingled with the legal products on many store shelves are highly potent delta-8 vapes, gummies and flower – prohibited under state law. Minnesota retailers have little incentive to quit selling non-compliant products given the lack of a licensing structure and dedicated funding to enforce the state’s peculiar legal THC market. ‘The enforcement is almost non-existent’, Jason Tarasek with Minnesota Cannabis Law said at a conference last week.”
Stuffed Up? Pollen Levels Very High In Midwest & Will Get Worse
I don't know about you, but my allergies have been killing me! The weather was pretty nice this last weekend, so I spent a lot of time outside. It was nice, except for the fact that my eyes were burning, I couldn't breathe, and my poor dog kept gnawing at her own ankles (she suffers from allergies, too.)
fox9.com
How police will keep the Minnesota State Fair safe
Guests will see metal detectors at the Minnesota State Fair for the second year in a row. Lars Lasky, a security expert of 30 years, told FOX 9 metal detectors can make all the difference at a large event and make guests feel safer.
Scott Jensen likened mask mandates to Kristallnacht
TC Jewfolk’s Lonny Goldsmith reports GOP gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen likened mask mandates to Kristallnacht and Nazi book burnings at an event sponsored by Mask Off Minnesota in the spring. Bring Me the News’ Adam Uren reports that 25-year-0ld Shauwna Campbell died Saturday. She was shot after an argument...
Drought Relief checks mailing to Minnesota farmers this week
ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) says it will be mailing checks to livestock farmers and specialty crop producers who applied to the 2021 Agricultural Drought Relief Program (ADRoP). Around 2,922 of 3,000 applications to the program were approved, and checks will be mailed out...
Rare Minnesota Lake is the Only Saltwater Lake in the State
Minnesota is known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes and we're well-known for our freshwater lakes, lake life, boating, that kind of thing. But apparently, Minnesota is also home to a saltwater lake. Who would have thought that a land-locked state like Minneota would have one of those?. There's only...
KARE 11 Investigates: Minnesota BCA completes investigation of jail medical neglect death
BELTRAMI COUNTY, Minn. — “I want to give this case the total justice and attention it deserves,” said Beltrami County Attorney David Hanson. Hanson confirmed with KARE 11 that the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) sent materials from their criminal investigation of Hardel Sherrell’s 2018 death to his office last week for possible prosecution.
B105
Duluth, MN
6K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
B105, plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0