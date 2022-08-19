Read full article on original website
Casey Affleck tells Jennifer Lopez to ‘get ready for some real dysfunction’ after marrying Ben Affleck in Georgia
Ben Affleck’s older brother Casey Affleck seems to be the family member with dark humor. The actor and filmmaker took to social media to officially welcome Jennifer Lopez to the family. Casey even warned his new sister-in-law. “Good things are worth waiting for,” he began. “Here is...
Malia Obama wore an oversized denim jacket with these celebrity-loved boots
Malia Obama showed off her effortless street style while out in Los Angeles this week. Obama was accompanied by a friend, as the two stopped by 7 Eleven to buy some items. RELATED: Malia Obama is spotted hanging out with music producer Dawit Eklund again ...
See Pics: Jennifer Lopez wears stunning couture gown during wedding with Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were all smiles during their romantic wedding at the actor’s $8.9 million property in Georgia. The bride looked stunning in a Ralph Lauren couture gown, while the groom went for a classic look in a matching black and white tuxedo. ...
Rick Ross Will Pay Anyone $10 Million To Fight Jake Paul, Says Boxers Are 'Afraid'
The rapper made the offer after several bouts with the undefeated fighter were canceled.
'King Kong' live-action series being developed for Disney+
An upcoming live-action "King Kong" series is reportedly in the works for Disney+.
People Are Talking About The Saddest Songs They've Ever Heard, And It's A Sobering List
"When I hear 'Time in a Bottle,' all I think about is Jim Croce leaving behind his little boy. I still like the song and appreciate it, but it makes me sad every time I hear it."
Review: Michael K. Williams’ final film role in ‘Breaking’
“Breaking,” Abi Damaris Corbin’s lean and heartfelt first feature, is a lackluster bank-robbery thriller with noble intentions enlivened by an impassioned performance by John Boyega and an elegiac final appearance by the late Michael K. Williams. It’s not until well into “Breaking” that Williams, as a police negotiator,...
