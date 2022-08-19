ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Review: Michael K. Williams’ final film role in ‘Breaking’

“Breaking,” Abi Damaris Corbin’s lean and heartfelt first feature, is a lackluster bank-robbery thriller with noble intentions enlivened by an impassioned performance by John Boyega and an elegiac final appearance by the late Michael K. Williams. It’s not until well into “Breaking” that Williams, as a police negotiator,...
