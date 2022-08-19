CRESCO - Arlin D. Bigalk, age 87, of Cresco, Iowa, died on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at Accura HealthCare of Cresco. A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at the Cresco Community Chapel, with Dr. Jon Van Dine officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the start of the service. Burial will be at Fremont Lutheran Cemetery in Cresco.

CRESCO, IA ・ 21 HOURS AGO