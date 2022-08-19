ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

HBO Max Offers Huge Discount As It Continues To Cut More Titles

By Nick Venable
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d5FNY_0hO2uuyB00

To everyone who thought Netflix feeling the first sting of a subscriber loss would be the biggest streaming story of 2022, Warner Bros Discovery stepped up with a resounding “Hold my beer!” and has made all manner of unexpected decisions regarding HBO Max’s current and formerly upcoming original content. Following the shelving of the diversity-driven superhero flick Batgirl , the excision of a slew of acclaimed animated and unscripted series , and an onslaught of worries about other fan-favorite series , HBO Max has broken through the darkness with a shining beacon of light in the form of a surprisingly steep discount that both new and existing subscribers can take advantage of.

HBO Max’s latest offer, which can be found here and will be valid all the way through October 30, 2022, will save potential and current subscribers 30% or more off the service’s usual price, albeit with one basic stipulation. This deal specifically concerns new agreements for pre-paid annual subscriptions, and doesn’t apply for customers who are only interested in month-by-month plans, with that major discount happening earlier this year .

Those aiming to nab 12 months of HBO Max’s Ad Free plan are looking at a one-time payment of $104.99, as compared to the standard annual rate of $149.99, which is right around a 30% drop. (Those $45 in savings can go to buying whatever HBO Max series’ DVDs you can find, just in case.) What’s more, the above discount is a whopping 41.6% off the $179.88 total that customers cough up across twelve monthly payments.

For streaming audiences who don’t mind watching ads during episodes of Hacks and The Big Bang Theory (which absolutely did not get dropped from the content library), HBO Max’s yearly plan will cost $69.99. Matching the same percentages as the Ad-Free version, the discount is $30 off the non-discounted price, and is $49.89 cheaper than paying on a monthly basis.

To be expected, this deal is good only for a single year’s subscription. But that’s still probably a solid and positive bet to take, since next year will bring about a revamped streaming service combining HBO Max and Discovery+, and there’s no doubt more changes will take place between now and then.

While there probably isn’t any HBO Max subscription deal that could properly balance all the erratic moves being made elsewhere, this promotion came at just the right time, which not at all coincidentally happening ahead of House of the Dragon’s premiere weekend on HBO. The Game of Thrones prequel saga, which has already earned wildly varying reactions from critics , could very well be cable’s next saving grace after Yellowstone took up the mantle from Game of Thrones and The Walking Dead.

Despite the current changes happening — which includes a bunch of Sesame Street episodes getting clipped from the streaming service — there are still plenty of reasons to stick with HBO Max going forward. Rewatching The Batman 8 times a day, for one, or for DC fans not into such habits, the promise that the Green Lantern series, James Gunn’s Peacemaker, and more are safe from corporate cutbacks. All those eras of Looney Tunes episodes alone are worth the Ad-Free plan’s price, I’d say.

Check out some of the best movies currently available on HBO Max , and head to our 2022 TV premiere schedule to see all the new and returning shows on the way.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

VOD’s Explosive Weekend: Theaters Are Suffering, but Studios Not So Much

Of course, “Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount/$19.99) is the #1 film on all VOD charts its first week and probably will be for a good while — but it wasn’t the only success. As theatrical attendance hit new lows with no new product and aging summer hits, this might have been the biggest revenue weekend ever for home viewing platforms. The VOD sites are now benefiting from the theatrical play summer hits including “Maverick,” “Nope” (Universal/$19.99), and “DC League of Super-Pets” (WBD). among debuting releases — none of which are available on the studios’ streaming sites. Meanwhile, Netflix seems to be counter-programming...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Gunn
Deadline

Tendo Nagenda Ending Four-Year Run As Senior Netflix Film Exec In Restructure; Read His Memo To Colleagues

EXCLUSIVE: Tendo Nagenda is leaving Netflix this week. He’ll exit on September 1, a development that came from a move to simplify the structure of the film team. Under Head of Global Films Scott Stuber, Netflix has been methodically streamlining its executive structure. There will now be one Studio Film team led by Kira Goldberg and Ori Marmur, whose upcoming films include Slumberland, Heart of Stone and The Killer. Nagenda was a fast-rising executive who’d spent over eight years at Disney when he was brought over by Stuber as one of his early major hires. Nagenda was an important part in...
TV & VIDEOS
Cinemablend

Marvel Phase 5: 6 Big Things We Know

Marvel Phase 5 has been announced and we do have some details on it. Here are six big things we know about the next phase of Marvel's Cinematic Universe.
MOVIES
Cinemablend

A Young Batgirl Fan Was Supposed To Appear In The DC Movie. Her Dad Recalls Having To Tell Her The Flick Was Scrapped

The ramifications of the Batgirl cancellation are still being felt weeks after the surprise announcement. Because the DC film was scrapped, three important firsts won’t happen in th e DCEU. Outside of the film industry fallout, there was a personal angle that got lost in the shuffle. The HBO Max film was meant to be a special moment for a young Batgirl fan as it was her film debut. After the film’s cancellation, her father explained how he told his daughter the shocking news.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo Max#Television#Game Of Thrones#Business Industry#Linus Business#Warner Bros Discovery#Wh
Cinemablend

Netflix Top Movies And Shows: What's Trending On August 29, 2022

Among the many great movies on Netflix found on the Netflix Top 10 today, there are no new additions to report, but the same cannot be said for the great TV shows on Netflix that we found on platform’s list of Top 10 TV Shows in the U.S. today. There are a few changes to the Top 10 Movies in the U.S. worth noting, however. So, without further ado, let’s get into what is trending on Netflix (opens in new tab) for Monday, August 29, 2022.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
147K+
Followers
36K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy