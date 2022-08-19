Read full article on original website
Blackhawks Have 4 Good Oiler Targets in Potential Kane Trade
With the Chicago Blackhawks rebuilding, many people are wondering if they will trade Patrick Kane . One team that has been viewed as a perfect landing spot for the future Hall of Famer is the Edmonton Oilers. More fuel was added to that fire recently by Sportsnet analyst Gene Principe. While speaking with Bob Stauffer on Oilers Now, Principe noted that Kane should be the Oilers’ Plan A and that the latter “would come to Edmonton for sure.”
Blackhawks: 3 Hot Takes For 2022-23 Season
The Chicago Blackhawks are expected to be at the bottom of the NHL standings during the 2022-23 season. As a result, it would be understandable if a good portion of their fans are not looking forward to the regular season. Yet, even if the Blackhawks are rebuilding, there’s reason to believe that they could still be fun to watch. Let’s take a look at three hot takes I have for the Blackhawks for this upcoming season and why I have confidence that they will come to fruition.
NHL Rumors: The Montreal Canadiens and the San Jose Sharks
Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by Betway Sports. What a Kirby Dach extension with the Canadiens could look like?. Marco D’Amico of Montreal Hockey Now: It now seems likely it’s only a matter of time before the Montreal Canadiens and Kirby Dach reach a contract extension. A two- or three-year bridge deal seems more likely than a long-term deal.
Red Wings’ 2022 Offseason Trade Targets: Toronto Maple Leafs
The 2022-23 season is just around the corner, but that doesn’t mean that the Detroit Red Wings should stop making moves. At the time of writing, they have just over $9 million of cap space and only need to re-sign one restricted free agent (RFA), Filip Zadina. As a result, general manager (GM) Steve Yzerman is in a position to make another trade or two if he wants.
The Kane Debate
It doesn’t matter if I’m sold on the idea of seeing Patrick Kane leave the Chicago Blackhawks to play for the Edmonton Oilers. Likewise, it doesn’t matter if you’re for or against seeing the future hall-of-famer draped in Oilers’ silks as his career winds down.
