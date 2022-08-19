Read full article on original website
Mountain Democrat
The buck stops here — DMV fees cut by $1
“El Dorado County leaders should do what they can to slow the meteoric rise in the cost of living.”. Recognizing that every dollar counts, El Dorado County Sheriff John D’Agostini and Auditor-Controller Joe Harn teamed up to remove a $1 vehicle registration fee that provides law enforcement with funds to enhance fingerprint identification capabilities.
Mountain Democrat
The county charter needs some fresh air
We have a chance that only comes around in this county once in a blue moon to redefine the El Dorado County Charter. The “Gang of Five” has put together a committee to examine the charter and recommend changes to it. There are former employees on this committee, which, I believe, is not in the best interest of this county.
Mountain Democrat
80,000 PG&E customers affected by outage
11:30 a.m. Update: PG&E reports most customers’ service has been restored and that the cause of the outage remains under investigation. Some 1,156 customers remain without power, which is expected to be restored within the hour. Original post:. PG&E officials estimated more 80,000 customers in El Dorado County experienced...
Mountain Democrat
Flume design work OK’d
A $421,253 flume design contract was unanimously approved Aug. 22 by the El Dorado Irrigation District Board of Directors. GHD Engineering, the lowest of three bidders, will conduct geotechnical analysis and design work for 940 feet of the 1,900-foot-long Flume 45. The 940-foot section, called Section 3, is downstream of the 200-foot section that is being replaced this October when the canal is closed down for maintenance. That 200-foot section is where the rock wall has collapsed.
Mountain Democrat
In The Know: August 24
Gold Bug Park & Mine in Placerville is open daily, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information visit goldbugpark.org. The Olde Coloma Theatre continues its summer season with “The Watered Down Saloon” or “A Trip Out West.” Written by Melynda Tipton and directed by Lauren Baasch, this fun-for-the-whole-family production runs every Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. through Aug. 28. For more information call (530) 626-5282.
Mountain Democrat
El Dorado County Sheriff’s crime log as of Aug. 13-14
The following was taken from El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office crime logs:. 4:06 a.m. A 23-year-old man was taken to county jail for reportedly driving under the influence of alcohol as well as reckless driving on Forni Road in Placerville. 9:10 a.m. A 22-year-old man was taken to county...
Mountain Democrat
Placerville Police Department crime log as of Aug. 11-17
The following is taken from Placerville Police Department logs:. 6:24 p.m. A 30-year-old woman was arrested on Manor Drive and charged with child endangerment. 12:58 a.m. A 31-year-old man was arrested on Main Street on suspicion of battery and public intoxication. 8:11 a.m. A 32-year-old man was arrested on Cold...
Mountain Democrat
100 years later, Argonaut Mine disaster remembered
JACKSON — A full schedule of memorial and living history events commemorating the 100th anniversary of the worst mining accident in California history and the subsequent 22-day rescue effort will be held in Jackson beginning Aug. 27. In August and September of 1922 the eyes of the country and...
Mountain Democrat
Placerville Arts Association’s outreach funds are stimulating
Members of the Placerville Arts Association, one of the oldest nonprofits in El Dorado County, are not content to keep art to themselves. They take delight in spreading the good news of art around Placerville and surrounding communities. A big part of the mission of the PAA and its member...
Mountain Democrat
EID key indicators summarized by GM
With 100% safety as its goal, the El Dorado Irrigation District achieved that for the year as of Aug. 4, according to a report given by General Manger Jim Abercrombie Aug. 8. In 2021 there were four lost-time injuries, one of which was COVID-related, along with 11 requiring medical attention and 15 avoidable vehicle accidents.
Mountain Democrat
World renowned speaker coming to Placerville
Dr. Maria Nemeth will grace the stage at Mountainside Center for Spiritual Living (at Placerville’s Town Hall, 549 Main St.) at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 28. She has appeared all around the world, even training the brain for success on the Oprah Winfrey Show. Sunday she will present Would it be OK with You if Life Got Easier?
Mountain Democrat
The Purple Place closes its doors
Much to the chagrin of many across the region, an El Dorado Hills institution shut its doors after all. Owners Mike and Denise Hountalas closed The Purple Place Bar & Grill on Sunday. After eight months of lease negotiations with property owner Amy Anders, Mike and Denise admit they were...
Mountain Democrat
Cornhole tourney benefits youth
Support Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northern Sierra at the annual Cornhole For a Cause tournament in Truckee. This year’s event will feature two divisions and include prizes, a raffle, local food and 50/50 Brewing beer, which will be available for the teams. This year’s grand prize will include...
Mountain Democrat
Notable veterans receive Quilts of Valor
At the Aug. 3 meeting of Placerville’s American Legion Post 119 Quilts of Valor were awarded to Mike Babcock, Kent Dunn, Larry Johnson and Jim Donahue. The event was organized by Legion member Lauralee Flannery. Quilt makers, one as far away as Texas, were coordinated by Terry Gino. Babcock,...
Mountain Democrat
Eleanor Mary Hansen (Gullickson)
Eleanor was born on May 13, 1931, in Milaca, Minn, to Harold and Evalyn Gullickson. She passed away Aug. 13 at the age of 91. She attended the University of Minnesota, the University of Oregon and earned her master’s degree from the University of San Francisco. She taught history and English for 35 years.
Mountain Democrat
Bastard Sons perform soulful alt country
GRASS VALLEY — The Center for the Arts is pleased to welcome The Bastard Sons of Johnny Cash to the Marisa Funk Theater on Friday, Aug. 26, with support from Robby James and the Streets of Bakersfield. Described by Rolling Stone as “pure Americana heart and soul,” The Bastard...
Mountain Democrat
Can you solve the Agatha Christie mystery?
Ten strangers are summoned to a remote island. All that the guests have in common is a wicked past they’re unwilling to reveal and a secret that will seal their fate. For each has been marked for murder. As the weather turns and the group is cut off from the mainland, the bloodbath begins and one by one they are brutally murdered in accordance with the lines of a sinister nursery rhyme.
