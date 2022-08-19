ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesboro, GA

Comments / 0

Related
Grice Connect

Kathy Butler Nesmith

Mrs. Kathy Butler Nesmith, age 69, died on Monday, August 22nd 2022 at East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro. Kathy was born on September 9th 1952 in Bulloch County to the late Walter Osborne Butler and Ida Mae Sanders Butler. She was raised in Bryan County and attended school at Bryan County High School where she played basketball, her favorite sport. Kathy loved spending time with her family and especially her grandchildren.
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Michael James Uva

Mr. Michael James Uva, age 77, died on Monday, August 22, 2022 at East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro, GA. Private services will be held at a later date. Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com. Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of...
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Maybelle Suggs Wiggins

Millen, GA | Mrs. MayBelle Suggs Wiggins, age 92, passed away Sunday morning, August 21, 2022, at Jenkins County Medical Center, Millen, GA. She is survived by her children, Carlton (Debra) Wiggins of Statesboro, Don Wiggins, and Gena Lane, both of Millen. She also left behind grandchildren, Hillary (Chris) Edgar of Covington, Courtney (Kurt) Worthington of Evans, Donovan (Bailey) Sharkey of Marietta, James Wiggins of Statesboro, Valerie Rollins of Millen, and Bryan Weatherford of Canton, as well as nine great-grandchildren.
MILLEN, GA
Grice Connect

Josh “Jay” T. Nessmith

Mr. Josh T. Nessmith (Jay) passed away on August 21, 2022, at age 70. He was born in Oklahoma City, OK, but was residing in Warner Robins, GA. Josh is survived by two sisters and their husbands, Nancy Nessmith Kitten of Mt. Pleasant, SC (Lester) and Dr. Carol Nessmith Pryby (Todd) of Clarkesville, GA. He is also survived by three nephews, Christopher Pryby, JD, PhD of Washington, DC, and his wife Brittany Roberts Pryby, and Jacob Kitten and Evan Kitten of Mt. Pleasant, S.C. His mother, Alawayne Simmerson Nessmith, father, Dr. Josh T. Nessmith, Jr. and two sisters, Cynthia Jean Nessmith, and Lt. Cmdr. Susan P. Nessmith predeceased him.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bulloch County, GA
Obituaries
City
Statesboro, GA
Georgia State
Georgia Obituaries
City
Savannah, GA
Savannah, GA
Obituaries
County
Bulloch County, GA
Statesboro, GA
Obituaries
Grice Connect

Jerelene (Lockhart) Hills-Washington

Mrs. Jerelene Lockhart Hills-Washington, age 87, of Statesboro, GA., passed away on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at East Georgia Regional Medical Center. She was a Bulloch County native and retired from the Homebound Services. She was a member of Hodges Grove Baptist Church and also a member of The Order...
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Bonnie Alice Blythe

Bonnie Alice Lowe Blythe, 76 years old, passed away Sunday, August 21, 2022 under the care of Bethany Hospice. She worked at The Warehouse as an interior designer for 30 years and was very talented in many artistic areas. She enjoyed singing in the choir at her church, at weddings and other occasions and enjoyed spending time with her grand and great grandchildren. Bonnie was a member of Emit Grove Baptist Church.
STATESBORO, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Cone
Person
Brad Martin
Grice Connect

Publix NOW HIRING for Eagles Corner store

With a projected opening date of mid-November, Publix is now hiring for our new Statesboro store at 101 Tormenta Way in the Eagles Corner shopping center. You can apply online by clicking Apply to Store and entering store #1733. There will also be a hiring fair at the Blue Moon...
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

U.S. Marshals arrest NC homicide suspect in Statesboro

Authorities arrested Uriel Garcia Garcia, 32, of Durham,NC, in Statesboro, Georgia on Monday, August 22, 2022 in connection with the August 19th murder of Ulises Guadalupe Vasquez. Agents from the Southeastern United States Marshals Task Force of Georgia, in cooperation with the United States Marshals Carolina Regional Fugitive Task Force,...
STATESBORO, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Health#Ga#Statesboro Rent A Car#Temple Baptist
Grice Connect

Martha Linda Floyd Becton

Mrs. Martha Linda Floyd Becton, age 74, died on Friday, August 12th 2022 at Houston Methodist Hospital in Houston, TX. Linda was born on December 25th 1947 in Savannah, GA to the late Leon Floyd and Hallie Moore Floyd. She was raised in Savannah and moved to Brooklet, GA in...
BROOKLET, GA
Grice Connect

Medical mission team returns from the Dominican Republic

“How was the trip?” Family and friends were eager to hear about their adventure as fourteen Statesboro residents returned from their week-long medical mission trip to the Dominican Republic. Bearden Ministries in Waynesboro, Georgia, organized the trip. The question was difficult to answer – and not just because they...
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Dyle Edward Gerdhardt

Dyle Edward Gerhardt, 69, of Brooklet, passed away on Sunday, August 14, 2022 at Memorial Hospital in Savannah, GA. He is survived by his wife Donna Gerhardt; daughter, Candi (Tanner) O’Riley; son, Cody Gerhardt; sisters, Cindy Mariotti, Gayle Gerhardt, and Cathy Bastian; grandchildren, Elika, Kylie, Raiden, and Xavier. A...
BROOKLET, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Grice Connect

Food Lion’s Feed the Boro presents 1 millionth meal

Food Lion’s Feed the Boro (FTB) presented the 1 millionth meal to a family on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at Statesboro High School. Steven Kendrick a maintenance technician with Ogeechee Technical College was selected as the 1 millionth. Kendrick received a $250 gift card from Food Lion. “I was...
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

One Millionth Meal to be given at Saturday’s Food Lion – FEED THE BORO at SHS

The Feed the Boro (FTB) team will distribute its one millionth meal to our community since beginning the monthly Family Food Drops in 2020. The August Food Drop in partnership with Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia, presented by Food Lion and sponsored by the City of Statesboro, is scheduled for this Saturday, August 20th beginning at 8 am at Statesboro High School (SHS), 10 Lee Hill Boulevard.
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Grice Connect

Statesboro, GA
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
553K+
Views
ABOUT

Grice Connect is here to help connect news, information, ideas and opportunities with the community. Connecting you to our community and our community to you is our focus. Grice Connect is a hyper-local, locally owned and operated, digital media news outlet serving Statesboro and Bulloch County, Georgia including Georgia Southern University, East Georgia State College and Ogeechee Technical College, the cities of Brooklet and Portal.

 https://griceconnect.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy