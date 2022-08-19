Read full article on original website
Kathy Butler Nesmith
Mrs. Kathy Butler Nesmith, age 69, died on Monday, August 22nd 2022 at East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro. Kathy was born on September 9th 1952 in Bulloch County to the late Walter Osborne Butler and Ida Mae Sanders Butler. She was raised in Bryan County and attended school at Bryan County High School where she played basketball, her favorite sport. Kathy loved spending time with her family and especially her grandchildren.
Michael James Uva
Mr. Michael James Uva, age 77, died on Monday, August 22, 2022 at East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro, GA. Private services will be held at a later date. Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com. Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of...
Maybelle Suggs Wiggins
Millen, GA | Mrs. MayBelle Suggs Wiggins, age 92, passed away Sunday morning, August 21, 2022, at Jenkins County Medical Center, Millen, GA. She is survived by her children, Carlton (Debra) Wiggins of Statesboro, Don Wiggins, and Gena Lane, both of Millen. She also left behind grandchildren, Hillary (Chris) Edgar of Covington, Courtney (Kurt) Worthington of Evans, Donovan (Bailey) Sharkey of Marietta, James Wiggins of Statesboro, Valerie Rollins of Millen, and Bryan Weatherford of Canton, as well as nine great-grandchildren.
Josh “Jay” T. Nessmith
Mr. Josh T. Nessmith (Jay) passed away on August 21, 2022, at age 70. He was born in Oklahoma City, OK, but was residing in Warner Robins, GA. Josh is survived by two sisters and their husbands, Nancy Nessmith Kitten of Mt. Pleasant, SC (Lester) and Dr. Carol Nessmith Pryby (Todd) of Clarkesville, GA. He is also survived by three nephews, Christopher Pryby, JD, PhD of Washington, DC, and his wife Brittany Roberts Pryby, and Jacob Kitten and Evan Kitten of Mt. Pleasant, S.C. His mother, Alawayne Simmerson Nessmith, father, Dr. Josh T. Nessmith, Jr. and two sisters, Cynthia Jean Nessmith, and Lt. Cmdr. Susan P. Nessmith predeceased him.
Jerelene (Lockhart) Hills-Washington
Mrs. Jerelene Lockhart Hills-Washington, age 87, of Statesboro, GA., passed away on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at East Georgia Regional Medical Center. She was a Bulloch County native and retired from the Homebound Services. She was a member of Hodges Grove Baptist Church and also a member of The Order...
Bonnie Alice Blythe
Bonnie Alice Lowe Blythe, 76 years old, passed away Sunday, August 21, 2022 under the care of Bethany Hospice. She worked at The Warehouse as an interior designer for 30 years and was very talented in many artistic areas. She enjoyed singing in the choir at her church, at weddings and other occasions and enjoyed spending time with her grand and great grandchildren. Bonnie was a member of Emit Grove Baptist Church.
Sum’mo Tea building a small business Communi’Tea on Savannah Avenue
Statesboro is a unique town. It has nooks and crannies of small business treasures interlaced throughout its city limits. And if you go roaming through its streets, you might stumble upon the trendy tea shop called Sum’mo Tea & Things on Savannah Avenue. Sum’mo Tea & Things boasts a...
History of Country Clubs of Bulloch presented by BCHS
Joe McGlamery, President of the Bulloch County Historical Society (BCHS) and Virginia Anne Franklin Waters, Director of the BCHS, presented Country Clubs of Bulloch County as the monthly meeting of the BCHS on Monday, August 22, 2022. The program was actually written by Paul G. Franklin, Jr. in 1966. Mr....
Rolling Monkey’s Garrett Clark becomes ‘Community Catalyst’
Georgia Southern University’s Business Innovation Group (BIG) has teamed up with one of its own clients to offer enhanced resources to the community through a Community Catalyst role. BIG is a place where innovators and entrepreneurs in southeast Georgia can gain skills and training to transform their businesses. Recently,...
Publix NOW HIRING for Eagles Corner store
With a projected opening date of mid-November, Publix is now hiring for our new Statesboro store at 101 Tormenta Way in the Eagles Corner shopping center. You can apply online by clicking Apply to Store and entering store #1733. There will also be a hiring fair at the Blue Moon...
U.S. Marshals arrest NC homicide suspect in Statesboro
Authorities arrested Uriel Garcia Garcia, 32, of Durham,NC, in Statesboro, Georgia on Monday, August 22, 2022 in connection with the August 19th murder of Ulises Guadalupe Vasquez. Agents from the Southeastern United States Marshals Task Force of Georgia, in cooperation with the United States Marshals Carolina Regional Fugitive Task Force,...
Therapy SPOT to host community interest meeting for charity that provides adaptive tricycles
The Therapy SPOT is hosting an AMBUCS Community Interest Meeting on Thursday, September 1, from 6-7pm. AMBUCS was founded as American Business Clubs, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping people with disabilities. It then evolved into its current role as a nonprofit organization made up of local businesses, physical therapists,...
Martha Linda Floyd Becton
Mrs. Martha Linda Floyd Becton, age 74, died on Friday, August 12th 2022 at Houston Methodist Hospital in Houston, TX. Linda was born on December 25th 1947 in Savannah, GA to the late Leon Floyd and Hallie Moore Floyd. She was raised in Savannah and moved to Brooklet, GA in...
Medical mission team returns from the Dominican Republic
“How was the trip?” Family and friends were eager to hear about their adventure as fourteen Statesboro residents returned from their week-long medical mission trip to the Dominican Republic. Bearden Ministries in Waynesboro, Georgia, organized the trip. The question was difficult to answer – and not just because they...
Grice Good: Preston Skipper shares warmth and comfort at Southern Manor
Preston Skipper, age 4, visited his dad at work this week to spread some love and kindness with the residents on Hagan’s Lane at Southern Manor Senior Living. Preston is the son of Southern Manor owners, Ralph Cowart and Alan Skipper. Preston enjoys using his own “Warmies” stuffed animals,...
Dyle Edward Gerdhardt
Dyle Edward Gerhardt, 69, of Brooklet, passed away on Sunday, August 14, 2022 at Memorial Hospital in Savannah, GA. He is survived by his wife Donna Gerhardt; daughter, Candi (Tanner) O’Riley; son, Cody Gerhardt; sisters, Cindy Mariotti, Gayle Gerhardt, and Cathy Bastian; grandchildren, Elika, Kylie, Raiden, and Xavier. A...
Food Lion’s Feed the Boro presents 1 millionth meal
Food Lion’s Feed the Boro (FTB) presented the 1 millionth meal to a family on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at Statesboro High School. Steven Kendrick a maintenance technician with Ogeechee Technical College was selected as the 1 millionth. Kendrick received a $250 gift card from Food Lion. “I was...
New Party Impressions costume shop ready for fall spirit days and Halloween
After Halloween season last year, Party Impressions owners Amanda Dyches and Kerri Knight quickly realized they would need more space for their wide variety of costumes and accessories in the future. They had offered them in the regular store space but ended up having to move many of the everyday...
Huling named Bulloch County President of Citizens Bank of the South
Matthew Huling, also known as “P.K.” by many of his local colleagues and friends, has been promoted to President of Citizens Bank of the South (CBOTS) in Bulloch County. Huling initially joined CBOTS in April of 2017 following a successful tenure as AVP/. Loan Officer with Claxton Bank....
One Millionth Meal to be given at Saturday’s Food Lion – FEED THE BORO at SHS
The Feed the Boro (FTB) team will distribute its one millionth meal to our community since beginning the monthly Family Food Drops in 2020. The August Food Drop in partnership with Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia, presented by Food Lion and sponsored by the City of Statesboro, is scheduled for this Saturday, August 20th beginning at 8 am at Statesboro High School (SHS), 10 Lee Hill Boulevard.
