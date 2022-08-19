Read full article on original website
2 men convicted in plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Whitmer
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A jury on Tuesday convicted two men of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020, delivering swift verdicts in a plot that was broken up by the FBI and described as a rallying cry for a U.S. civil war by anti-government extremists. The...
Jury gets case of 2 men charged in Gov. Whitmer plot
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two men charged with conspiring to kidnap Michigan's governor wanted to grab Gretchen Whitmer and hang her, prosecutors said during a stark closing argument Monday as the government tried for a second time to get convictions in an alleged plot to trigger a revolution in 2020.
'We Build The Wall' defendant wants retrial in Colorado
NEW YORK — A Colorado businessman charged in a “We Build The Wall” fraud case that once included onetime presidential adviser Steve Bannon among defendants wants his October retrial moved from New York to Colorado to save money and spare him from what his lawyer says is bias from political polarization he’ll otherwise face.
FDA recalls dill butter sold at Wegmans in North Carolina
Colorado-based Epicurean Butter is recalling hundreds of "Wegmans Lemon Dill Finishing Butter" tubs due to potential bacterial contamination, according to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Epicurean Butter said in an announcement it was recalling its 3.5-ounce tubs after being alerted by its frozen dill supplier, SubHerb Farms, that...
Appeals panel blocks law's use in NC campaign ad prosecution
RALEIGH. N.C. — A federal appeals court on Tuesday blocked a local North Carolina district attorney from prosecuting state Attorney General Josh Stein or anyone else for his 2020 campaign ad through a criminal libel law. The majority of a three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of...
Appeals court blocks enforcement of law in Stein campaign ad case
A federal appeals court blocked enforcement of an elections law at the center of an investigation targeting Attorney General Josh Stein, saying that application of the law could restrain campaign speech. The Wake County District Attorney’s office is probing allegations that Stein’s campaign in 2020 broke an untested, 90-year-old election...
Record-setting wildfire in New Mexico declared contained
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — More than four grueling months and $300 million later, the federal government has declared the largest wildfire in New Mexico’s recorded history 100% contained, a notable milestone but just another step in what local residents and officials say will be a long journey toward recovery.
Cooper: Investigation of AG Stein is 'unprecedented repression of free speech'
A controversial probe into whether North Carolina’s attorney general violated an untested election law has a new, high-profile critic: the governor. Gov. Roy Cooper issued a statement Tuesday slamming an investigation into the campaign of Attorney General Josh Stein. The Wake County District Attorney’s office is probing allegations that the campaign broke a 90-year-old election law barring candidates from circulating false and derogatory information about each other.
Grand jury weighs possible charges against North Carolina AG
RALEIGH, N.C. — A local North Carolina grand jury on Monday advanced its consideration of possible criminal charges against state Attorney General Josh Stein and two aides over an investigation into a political ad targeting Stein’s 2020 election opponent. After hearing from a State Bureau of Investigation agent,...
State elections officials to consider removing Democrat from ballot in key legislative race
Raleigh, N.C. — The Currituck County Board of Elections voted 3-2 Tuesday to advance an election protest in a key legislative race, finding substantial evidence that North Carolina Senate District 3 Democratic candidate Valerie Jordan isn’t a resident of the district. The protest was filed by Jordan’s Republican...
'We are losing a whole generation': Group gathers in Raleigh to remember, fight for those who died from fentanyl
Raleigh, N.C. — Rain and thunder didn't deter dozens of parents and grandparents from gathering in front of the state capitol on Sunday afternoon. The group was there to advocate for sons and daughters, brothers and sisters, lost to fentanyl overdoses. For Debbie Peeden, it's been 10 heartbreaking months...
One month later, Kentucky flood evacuees weigh cloudy future
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. — Nearly a month after deadly flooding engulfed their houses, some eastern Kentuckians sheltering at state parks continue to wrestle with the same life-defining question — whether to rebuild at the place they call home or start over somewhere else. Ivallean Smith, who awoke to rising...
Weather whiplash: Summer lurches from drought to flood
Parts of northern Texas, mired in a drought labeled as extreme and exceptional, are flooding under torrential rain. In a drought. Sound familiar? It should. The Dallas region is just the latest drought-suffering-but-flooded locale during a summer of extreme weather whiplash, likely goosed by human-caused climate change, scientists say. Parts of the world are lurching from drought to deluge.
Ford to appeal $1.7 billion verdict in Georgia truck crash
WOODSTOCK, Ga. — Ford Motor Co. plans to appeal a $1.7 billion verdict against the automaker after a pickup truck crash that claimed the lives of a Georgia couple, a company representative said Sunday. Jurors in Gwinnett County, just northeast of Atlanta, returned the verdict late last week in...
Wanted: 7,000 construction workers for Intel chip plants
JOHNSTOWN, Ohio — Ohio’s largest-ever economic development project comes with a big employment challenge: how to find 7,000 construction workers in an already booming building environment when there's also a national shortage of people working in the trades. At hand is the $20 billion semiconductor manufacturing operation near...
NC’s economy takes a $1B hit in project cancellation – fifth announced this year
RALEIGH – Announcements of layoffs continue to occur, from companies both large and small. But another change to the state’s labor market is coming due to a growing number of firms that are deciding to back out of agreements made with the state, as Centene did last week.
Fayetteville is home to some of the best hiking trails in North Carolina
Fayetteville, N.C. — Did you know that most hikers can hike around 8 miles every day? Whether or not you're a professional hiker or just like to do it for fun, there are plenty of hiking trails in North Carolina that you can enjoy as much (or as little) as you want. Even hiking in Fayetteville alone is engaging, and the trails there have a lot to offer.
Another company gives up lease in Alaska's Arctic refuge
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — An Alaska state corporation is the only remaining leaseholder in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge that intends to pursue plans to explore for oil and gas on the refuge's coastal plain after another private company gave up its lease in the region. The U.S. Bureau of...
Final public hearings set for Tuesday on carbon plan development
The debate continues over how to reduce carbon emissions from energy production in the state. The North Carolina Utilities Commission (NCUC) is weighing comments and proposals for a carbon-reduction plan with the final two public hearings set to take place on Tuesday. The commission must craft its plan by the year’s end, as required by a 2021 energy reform law with climate goals of curbing carbon emissions by 70% by 2030 as compared to 2005 levels and reaching net-zero carbon by 2050.
