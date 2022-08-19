ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL News

Jury gets case of 2 men charged in Gov. Whitmer plot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two men charged with conspiring to kidnap Michigan's governor wanted to grab Gretchen Whitmer and hang her, prosecutors said during a stark closing argument Monday as the government tried for a second time to get convictions in an alleged plot to trigger a revolution in 2020.
MICHIGAN STATE
WRAL News

'We Build The Wall' defendant wants retrial in Colorado

NEW YORK — A Colorado businessman charged in a “We Build The Wall” fraud case that once included onetime presidential adviser Steve Bannon among defendants wants his October retrial moved from New York to Colorado to save money and spare him from what his lawyer says is bias from political polarization he’ll otherwise face.
COLORADO STATE
WRAL News

FDA recalls dill butter sold at Wegmans in North Carolina

Colorado-based Epicurean Butter is recalling hundreds of "Wegmans Lemon Dill Finishing Butter" tubs due to potential bacterial contamination, according to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Epicurean Butter said in an announcement it was recalling its 3.5-ounce tubs after being alerted by its frozen dill supplier, SubHerb Farms, that...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Cuomo
WRAL News

Appeals court blocks enforcement of law in Stein campaign ad case

A federal appeals court blocked enforcement of an elections law at the center of an investigation targeting Attorney General Josh Stein, saying that application of the law could restrain campaign speech. The Wake County District Attorney’s office is probing allegations that Stein’s campaign in 2020 broke an untested, 90-year-old election...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Record-setting wildfire in New Mexico declared contained

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — More than four grueling months and $300 million later, the federal government has declared the largest wildfire in New Mexico’s recorded history 100% contained, a notable milestone but just another step in what local residents and officials say will be a long journey toward recovery.
ENVIRONMENT
WRAL News

Cooper: Investigation of AG Stein is 'unprecedented repression of free speech'

A controversial probe into whether North Carolina’s attorney general violated an untested election law has a new, high-profile critic: the governor. Gov. Roy Cooper issued a statement Tuesday slamming an investigation into the campaign of Attorney General Josh Stein. The Wake County District Attorney’s office is probing allegations that the campaign broke a 90-year-old election law barring candidates from circulating false and derogatory information about each other.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrat#Canadian
WRAL News

Grand jury weighs possible charges against North Carolina AG

RALEIGH, N.C. — A local North Carolina grand jury on Monday advanced its consideration of possible criminal charges against state Attorney General Josh Stein and two aides over an investigation into a political ad targeting Stein’s 2020 election opponent. After hearing from a State Bureau of Investigation agent,...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
WRAL News

Weather whiplash: Summer lurches from drought to flood

Parts of northern Texas, mired in a drought labeled as extreme and exceptional, are flooding under torrential rain. In a drought. Sound familiar? It should. The Dallas region is just the latest drought-suffering-but-flooded locale during a summer of extreme weather whiplash, likely goosed by human-caused climate change, scientists say. Parts of the world are lurching from drought to deluge.
DALLAS, TX
WRAL News

Wanted: 7,000 construction workers for Intel chip plants

JOHNSTOWN, Ohio — Ohio’s largest-ever economic development project comes with a big employment challenge: how to find 7,000 construction workers in an already booming building environment when there's also a national shortage of people working in the trades. At hand is the $20 billion semiconductor manufacturing operation near...
COLUMBUS, OH
WRAL News

Another company gives up lease in Alaska's Arctic refuge

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — An Alaska state corporation is the only remaining leaseholder in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge that intends to pursue plans to explore for oil and gas on the refuge's coastal plain after another private company gave up its lease in the region. The U.S. Bureau of...
ALASKA STATE
WRAL News

Final public hearings set for Tuesday on carbon plan development

The debate continues over how to reduce carbon emissions from energy production in the state. The North Carolina Utilities Commission (NCUC) is weighing comments and proposals for a carbon-reduction plan with the final two public hearings set to take place on Tuesday. The commission must craft its plan by the year’s end, as required by a 2021 energy reform law with climate goals of curbing carbon emissions by 70% by 2030 as compared to 2005 levels and reaching net-zero carbon by 2050.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
63K+
Followers
67K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy