Annette Hill
Mrs. Gloria Annette Clifton Hill, 93, passed on Sunday evening, August 28, 2022 at the Ogeechee Area Hospice. She was born and reared at the Millhaven Plantation to William Watson and Jennie Mae Smith Clifton. Upon graduation from high school, she attended nursing school in Millen. She married James Hill upon his arrival home from World War II and soon they began their family. She was a homemaker, raising her children, getting them to school and once they were grown, she would return to nursing. She attended night courses while working in the day, and ultimately obtained her certification and became the Screven County Middle School Nurse until her retirement. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Sylvania, enjoyed gardening and many crafts in her free time, especially sewing, baking, and cooking for friends and family.
James H. Rushing
James Henry Rushing, age 86, died peacefully at Ogeechee Area Hospice on Sunday, August 28, 2022. James was born in Register, Georgia and graduated from Register High School. He was preceded in death by his parents James Otis Rushing and Bonnie Lou Futch Rushing, and by his brother Jerry Kyle Rushing.
Emma (Taylor) Robins
With sadness and compassion, Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc, Statesboro Chapel, along with the Family, announce the passing of Ms. Emma Taylor Robins. Ms. Emma Taylor Robins, age 84, passed away on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at Westwood Nursing Center. She was a Bulloch County native and a member...
Nancy Caroline Howard
Mrs. Nancy Caroline Howard, age 72, died on Sunday, August 21st 2022 at Augusta University Hospital. Nancy was born on September 12th 1949 in Atlanta, GA to the late Harold and Dorothy Ruarks. At a young age she moved to Savannah, GA where she was raised and later lived with her husband Alvis until moving to Brooklet in 1987. She worked as a bookkeeper for her husband for many years. Nancy had a passion for the outdoors, she was an avid hunter but also enjoyed fishing and camping. She also loved spending time with her many friends and family. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents as well as her brother, Lee Harold Ruarks.
Michael James Uva
Mr. Michael James Uva, age 77, died on Monday, August 22, 2022 at East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro, GA. Private services will be held at a later date. Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com. Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of...
Kathy Butler Nesmith
Mrs. Kathy Butler Nesmith, age 69, died on Monday, August 22nd 2022 at East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro. Kathy was born on September 9th 1952 in Bulloch County to the late Walter Osborne Butler and Ida Mae Sanders Butler. She was raised in Bryan County and attended school at Bryan County High School where she played basketball, her favorite sport. Kathy loved spending time with her family and especially her grandchildren.
Genetha (Williams) Nunnally
Mrs. Genetha Williams Nunnally, age 102, of Statesboro, GA., answered the Master’s call to eternal rest on Sunday, August 21, 2022 at her residence. She was a Screven County native but resided in Bulloch County for many years. She was preceded in death by her devoted husband Oliver Nunnally,...
Mrs. Emilie Sandra Dunagan Deal
Mrs. Emilie Sandra Dunagan Deal, former First Lady of Georgia, passed away at her home in Demorest, GA on Tuesday at the age of 80. Family and friends in the Bulloch County area are invited to come by and sign a register book for Mrs. Sandra Deal that will be sent to her family.
Josh “Jay” T. Nessmith
Mr. Josh T. Nessmith (Jay) passed away on August 21, 2022, at age 70. He was born in Oklahoma City, OK, but was residing in Warner Robins, GA. Josh is survived by two sisters and their husbands, Nancy Nessmith Kitten of Mt. Pleasant, SC (Lester) and Dr. Carol Nessmith Pryby (Todd) of Clarkesville, GA. He is also survived by three nephews, Christopher Pryby, JD, PhD of Washington, DC, and his wife Brittany Roberts Pryby, and Jacob Kitten and Evan Kitten of Mt. Pleasant, S.C. His mother, Alawayne Simmerson Nessmith, father, Dr. Josh T. Nessmith, Jr. and two sisters, Cynthia Jean Nessmith, and Lt. Cmdr. Susan P. Nessmith predeceased him.
A calling worth the commute for Pastor Wayne Williams
Wayne Williams, a well-known leader in Statesboro, has been making an hour-long commute at least three times a week to serve the residents of Gifford, South Carolina. Gifford has a population of 256. Statesboro has benefited from the service of Wayne Williams for decades. He currently serves as a Statesboro...
Evans Memorial Hospital raffling off 2022 Chevy Blazer
Evans Memorial Hospital in Claxton is currently holding a raffle for a brand new 2022 Chevy Blazer 3LT. This fundraiser will help fund the rural hospital in several different ways, including expanding services and facility improvements. Evans Memorial serves Evans, Bulloch, Bryan, Tattnall, and surrounding counties. It was previously named the #6 Best Small Hospital by Georgia Trend Magazine.
Rachel Barnwell to lead Screven County Development Authority
The Screven County Development Authority, located in neighboring Sylvania, Georgia, has hired Rachel Barnwell, currently the Manager of Economic Development Programs for the Development Authority of Bulloch County, as their new Executive Director. “We are all very proud of Rachel, and we are confident that she will do a great...
Maybelle Suggs Wiggins
Millen, GA | Mrs. MayBelle Suggs Wiggins, age 92, passed away Sunday morning, August 21, 2022, at Jenkins County Medical Center, Millen, GA. She is survived by her children, Carlton (Debra) Wiggins of Statesboro, Don Wiggins, and Gena Lane, both of Millen. She also left behind grandchildren, Hillary (Chris) Edgar of Covington, Courtney (Kurt) Worthington of Evans, Donovan (Bailey) Sharkey of Marietta, James Wiggins of Statesboro, Valerie Rollins of Millen, and Bryan Weatherford of Canton, as well as nine great-grandchildren.
Olivia Jean Boyd
Ms. Olivia Jean Boyd passed away on August 21, 2022 in Augusta, GA of a sudden illness. She is survived by a sister, Mrs. Teresa Sumner of Statesboro, GA. and a stepsister, Ms. Carolyn Boyette of Augusta Georgia. Private services will be held Thursday at 11:00am. Friends may sign the...
Chamber welcomes 30 future leaders to Youth Leadership Bulloch class
The Statesboro-Bulloch Chamber of Commerce welcomed its new Youth Leadership Bulloch class on August 17 with a meet and greet at the Chamber. This year’s class includes 30 students, representing Statesboro High School, Southeast Bulloch High School, and Bulloch Academy. Youth Leadership Bulloch is a flagship program of the...
Bonnie Alice Blythe
Bonnie Alice Lowe Blythe, 76 years old, passed away Sunday, August 21, 2022 under the care of Bethany Hospice. She worked at The Warehouse as an interior designer for 30 years and was very talented in many artistic areas. She enjoyed singing in the choir at her church, at weddings and other occasions and enjoyed spending time with her grand and great grandchildren. Bonnie was a member of Emit Grove Baptist Church.
Students and community members mingle at Boro Browse
On Thursday, August 25, Georgia Southern celebrated all Statesboro has to offer with the Boro Browse event. From Chick-fil-A to tattoos and piercings, this event gave a chance for campus departments, organizations, and local businesses from all across Statesboro to promote themselves to Georgia Southern students. The event was hosted...
Jerelene (Lockhart) Hills-Washington
Mrs. Jerelene Lockhart Hills-Washington, age 87, of Statesboro, GA., passed away on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at East Georgia Regional Medical Center. She was a Bulloch County native and retired from the Homebound Services. She was a member of Hodges Grove Baptist Church and also a member of The Order...
GS receives STARS Bronze rating for sustainability achievements
For the first time, Georgia Southern University has earned a STARS rating in recognition of its sustainability achievements from the Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education (AASHE). STARS, the Sustainability Tracking, Assessment & Rating System measures and encourages sustainability in all aspects of higher education. Sustainability Programs...
History of Country Clubs of Bulloch presented by BCHS
Joe McGlamery, President of the Bulloch County Historical Society (BCHS) and Virginia Anne Franklin Waters, Director of the BCHS, presented Country Clubs of Bulloch County as the monthly meeting of the BCHS on Monday, August 22, 2022. The program was actually written by Paul G. Franklin, Jr. in 1966. Mr....
