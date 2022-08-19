Mrs. Gloria Annette Clifton Hill, 93, passed on Sunday evening, August 28, 2022 at the Ogeechee Area Hospice. She was born and reared at the Millhaven Plantation to William Watson and Jennie Mae Smith Clifton. Upon graduation from high school, she attended nursing school in Millen. She married James Hill upon his arrival home from World War II and soon they began their family. She was a homemaker, raising her children, getting them to school and once they were grown, she would return to nursing. She attended night courses while working in the day, and ultimately obtained her certification and became the Screven County Middle School Nurse until her retirement. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Sylvania, enjoyed gardening and many crafts in her free time, especially sewing, baking, and cooking for friends and family.

