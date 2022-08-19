ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Margaret Urlich dies at age 57

Margaret Urlich, who rose to fame in Australia after singing ‘The Horses’ with Daryl Braithwaite, has just died at the age of 57. Margaret Urlich, who gained mainstream popularity in Australia after singing on ‘The Horses’ with Daryl Braithwaite, has died at age 57 after battling cancer for over 2 years.
Law & Order boss confirms show will address Anthony Anderson exit

Law & Order spoilers follow. Law & Order will officially return for a 22nd season next month, but there will be some big changes as Anthony Anderson's popular character Detective Kevin Bernard will not be returning to the show. In a new interview with TVLine, Law & Order showrunner Rick...
EastEnders Cast Crisis (poss spoilers)

Thats 16 main characters in the space of a year. Theres probably a good chance we might even lose more characters. I would say Vis a cert to go. Linda and Shirleys future seem up in the air too. Rainie and Nancys departures were kept a secret. It seems like Frankies was intended to be a secret too, its already been filmed but was only announced when it came to light shes now promoting Barbie.
Coronation Street's Alexandra Mardell lines up ITV comeback with new show

Former Coronation Street star Alexandra Mardell has lined up her ITV comeback in new comedy series The Family Pile. The actress exited the ITV soap as Emma Brooker back in April, and will now appear alongside Sherlock's Amanda Abbington as part of the upcoming show. The Family Pile is described...
Home and Away's Nikau Parata to face a new dilemma over Bella Nixon exit

Home and Away spoilers follow at Australian pace. Home and Away's Nikau Parata will face a new dilemma over his ex-girlfriend Bella Nixon. Recent episodes in Australia have seen Nikau cut all ties with Bella, believing that he was protecting her. When Bella left Summer Bay to work in New...
VOTE for Neighbours at the NTA's!

Just as one last thank you to them and to show how appreciated they were. I would have voted for Neighbours regardless of the show being axed anyway as I believe it was the best soap this year. I can't remember the last time they were even in the shortlist?
The Sandman’s Neil Gaiman reveals what’s delaying season 2 renewal

The Sandman's Neil Gaiman has revealed what's taking so long for the show to be officially renewed. Inspired by the writer's comic book of the same name, the show hasn't been confirmed to return on Netflix just yet, despite earning stellar ratings. In a Twitter exchange, Gaiman responded to a...
Corrie 22/08/22: Putting The Pressure On

Welcome to the first Corrie thread of the week. Hope you’ve all had a good weekend. Thanks to daisydee and FM Lover for last week’s episode threads. So what’s lined up for us tonight. As Zeedan and Alya sort through the case files, they come across Stu's...
Only Murders in the Building season 3 potential release date, cast and all you need to know

Only Murders in the Building season 3 has already been confirmed, but we don't yet have a confirmed release date for the next season. Just when they thought they were home free, the second season gave the Only Murders in the Building gang a new dead body crash landing into their lives. But who wants a quiet life anyway, especially in New York when you have a successful podcast to maintain!?
EE - Keebles vendetta (Spoilers)

Https://www.digitalspy.com/soaps/eastenders/a40941146/eastenders-spoilers-phil-mitchell-twist-revealed-flashback-episode/. Just who is the person she is after? I know there are a few dodgy people on the square but none are dodgier than Phil. Unless its someone from the past such as Dan. If its Jonah then it will be a damp squib of a storyline. If it...
ITV Content Boss Kevin Lygo: ‘Big Brother’ Reboot Driven By “Extraordinary Success” Of ‘Love Island’ – Edinburgh TV Festival

Love Island’s “extraordinary success” drove ITV to commission its Big Brother reboot, according to content boss Kevin Lygo, who said duty of care is being considered for the upcoming reality show but “I don’t think we should stop allowing the public on TV.” Lygo told the Edinburgh Television Festival that Love Island, which has now run for eight seasons, had “defied current logic” by regularly topping 3M viewers per night across its eight-week run for multiple seasons. “More young people watch it than any other and we should all take joy in the fact that if you get the right show, they will watch,” he...
House Of Dragon UK Pace (no spoilers)

Im sorry if there was already a thread but the search wasn't showing one. The show kicks off at 2am on Sky Witness with repeat tomorrow evening at 9pm. Really looking forward to this as I've missed GOT just hope it still has the magic.
Investigating Diana: Death In Paris

Part 1 was on last night on Channel 4, with part 2 tonight at 9 PM. All 4 episodes are available on All4. Not sure if it is worth watching anymore of it, much of it has already been said. They might just as well have showed ‘For The Love Of Diana Conspiracies’ again. I don’t thing many people will have watched all episodes on All4 already.
First look at Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery as Netflix release date confirmed

Knives Out 2, aka Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, has finally confirmed its Netflix release date – and it's an early Christmas treat for us all. The eagerly-awaited sequel will arrive on Netflix on Friday, December 23, with the exciting news marked with the release of the first image from the sequel which sees Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) interrogating the latest batch of suspects.
