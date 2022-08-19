Yvette “Yve” Arellano’s attorney called the “90 Day Fiancé” star’s estranged husband, Mohamed Abdelhamed, the “Amber Heard of immigrants” while discussing his “falsified” abuse claims. Kathleen Martinez of Martinez Immigration shared a TikTok video Tuesday in which she claimed Mohamed “faked his way into the United States” and was “coached” into “falsely accusing [Arellano] of battery” so that he could get a U-visa. Martinez’s comparison to Heard suggests she believes the “Aquaman” actress falsified her abuse claims during her and ex-husband Johnny Depp’s high-profile divorce and defamation trial. Depp won the legal battle based out of a Virginia court in June and was...

IMMIGRATION ・ 13 MINUTES AGO