Read full article on original website
Related
Voice of America
Malaysian Court Upholds Najib Conviction
Malaysia’s highest court has upheld former Prime Minister Najib Razak’s corruption conviction and 12-year jail sentence. The court said Tuesday Najib’s appeal was “devoid of any merits.”. Najib was found guilty in July 2020 of receiving about $10 million from SRC International, a former unit of...
Baby-addicted mum with 22 young children tells of her anguish after her tycoon husband is sent to jail in fraud probe
A BABY-addicted mum with 22 children has told of her anguish after her millionaire husband was sent to jail. Kristina Ozturk, 24, has quite literally been left holding the babies after her wealthy spouse Galip, 57, was hauled off by cops. The Turkish tycoon was nicked in Russia on charges...
Voice of America
Terrorism Charges Against Pakistan's Ex-PM Khan Deepen Political Turmoil
ISLAMABAD — A court in Pakistan barred authorities Monday from arresting former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is facing terrorism charges after being accused of threatening police and judicial officers in a weekend speech. Defense lawyer Babar Awan told reporters in Islamabad that the capital's high court granted Khan...
ASIA・
Voice of America
Russian Prosecution of Ukrainian POWs Could Be War Crime
The U.N. human rights office says Russia and its armed allies in Ukraine’s Donetsk region are planning to put Ukrainian prisoners of war on trial, which could amount to a war crime. The trials reportedly could take place in coming days in Ukraine’s port city of Mariupol. The U.N....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Voice of America
Thai Court Suspends Prime Minister
Thailand’s Constitutional Court has suspended Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha from his duties while it considers whether he has reached the end of his eight-year term. The decision Wednesday came after opposition parties filed a petition arguing Prayut, who took power in a 2014 coup, had exhausted his time in office.
Voice of America
Somali PM Vows Accountability after Deadly Hotel Attack
Somalia’s prime minister is promising accountability after the latest al-Shabab attack, on a popular Mogadishu hotel, killed 21 people and injured 117 others. Hamza Abdi Barre said the government takes responsibility for what happened in Friday’s attack on the Hayat Hotel. After visiting hospitals treating the injured victims,...
Voice of America
Kenya's Odinga Challenges Presidential Poll Result in Supreme Court
Kenya’s former prime minister and opposition leader Raila Odinga filed a challenge Monday with the country's Supreme Court against election results that saw him lose the presidency by a slim margin. Odinga led supporters of his political coalition and lawyers armed with thousands of documents to the court in...
Voice of America
Angola Braces for Tight General Election
Nairobi, Kenya — Angola holds presidential and parliamentary elections Wednesday in what is expected to be the biggest challenge to the country’s longstanding one-party rule. The ruling MPLA party, in power for nearly half a century, has been losing young supporters to the leading opposition party, UNITA. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Voice of America
Thai Protesters Say PM Reaches Term Limit, Must Step Down
Bangkok — Groups of protesters gathered in Thailand’s capital on Tuesday to call for the country’s prime minister to step down, saying he has exceeded his constitutional term limit. A demonstration at Bangkok’s Democracy Monument, a traditional protest venue, appeared to draw fewer than 200 protesters, mixed...
Voice of America
FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: Who is Alexander Dugin?
Some media outlets have described Alexander Dugin, whose daughter was killed in a suspected car bomb attack as “Putin’s Brain” - but who is this man others have also described as a “Spiritual Guide?” Plus, destroyed and damaged Russian equipment on display in Kyiv.
Voice of America
Wheels of Justice Turn Slowly for Displaced Rohingya People
Chiang Mai, Thailand — Myanmar’s displaced Rohingya Muslims are marking a solemn anniversary this week. On August 25, 2017, the Myanmar military began a brutal "clearance operation" in response to government reports that a Rohingya insurgent group called the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army or ARSA, had attacked more than 30 police outposts in Rakhine State.
ASIA・
Voice of America
Cameroon Says Border Conflict Exacerbating Hunger and Malnutrition
Authorities in Cameroon say thousands of people who fled communal violence near the borders with Chad and Nigeria are suffering from malnutrition with scores of children dying in the past few weeks. The conflict in December between cattle ranchers and fishers left at least 40 people dead and pushed more...
‘90 Day Fiancé’ star Yve’s lawyer calls Mohamed the ‘Amber Heard of immigrants’
Yvette “Yve” Arellano’s attorney called the “90 Day Fiancé” star’s estranged husband, Mohamed Abdelhamed, the “Amber Heard of immigrants” while discussing his “falsified” abuse claims. Kathleen Martinez of Martinez Immigration shared a TikTok video Tuesday in which she claimed Mohamed “faked his way into the United States” and was “coached” into “falsely accusing [Arellano] of battery” so that he could get a U-visa. Martinez’s comparison to Heard suggests she believes the “Aquaman” actress falsified her abuse claims during her and ex-husband Johnny Depp’s high-profile divorce and defamation trial. Depp won the legal battle based out of a Virginia court in June and was...
Voice of America
Afghanistan Remittances Fall as Poverty Threatens Lives
Ahmad Nazir sent $600 (53,100 Afghani) to Afghanistan almost a week ago, but the cash, urgently needed to pay for his mother's medical expenses, has been stuck in a crippling financial system that is being pummeled under international financial sanctions. "It was easy to make the payment from my phone,"...
Voice of America
Vaccine May Have Spread Polio in US, Israel and Britain
World health officials have nearly caused the dangerous polio virus to totally disappear by using a vaccine given by mouth rather than by injection. However, that same kind of vaccine is now linked to polio outbreaks in the United States, Britain and Israel. Researchers studied samples of the virus found...
Voice of America
Five Arrested in Hong Kong Over Southeast Asia Job Scams
Five Hong Kongers have been arrested for allegedly setting up job scams in which victims were lured to Southeast Asia and then held against their will, police announced Sunday. In recent months, victims have reported traveling to countries such as Myanmar, Cambodia, Thailand and Laos on false promises of romance...
Comments / 0