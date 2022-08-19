Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Michael James Uva
Mr. Michael James Uva, age 77, died on Monday, August 22, 2022 at East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro, GA. Private services will be held at a later date. Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com. Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of...
Nancy Caroline Howard
Mrs. Nancy Caroline Howard, age 72, died on Sunday, August 21st 2022 at Augusta University Hospital. Nancy was born on September 12th 1949 in Atlanta, GA to the late Harold and Dorothy Ruarks. At a young age she moved to Savannah, GA where she was raised and later lived with her husband Alvis until moving to Brooklet in 1987. She worked as a bookkeeper for her husband for many years. Nancy had a passion for the outdoors, she was an avid hunter but also enjoyed fishing and camping. She also loved spending time with her many friends and family. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents as well as her brother, Lee Harold Ruarks.
Genetha (Williams) Nunnally
Mrs. Genetha Williams Nunnally, age 102, of Statesboro, GA., answered the Master’s call to eternal rest on Sunday, August 21, 2022 at her residence. She was a Screven County native but resided in Bulloch County for many years. She was preceded in death by her devoted husband Oliver Nunnally,...
John J. Unkel Jr.
John J. Unkel, Jr. of Statesboro, GA passed in the company of friends on August 16, 2022. While he left us suddenly, he had made peace with his condition, as well as with his family, friends, and the world at large. The scope of his good deeds and kind work...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Barbara Sue Cowart Cox
Mrs. Barbara Sue Cowart Cox, age 87, died on Sunday August 21st 2022 at her home in Garfield, GA. Mrs. Barbara Sue was born on June 22nd 1935 at her home in Garfield to the late Mr. Calude M. Cowart and Mrs. Susie Gay Cowart. She was a graduate of Portal High School and attended Georgia Teachers College, graduating in 1955. She married Aldric F. Cox in 1957 and they lived in Savannah, GA for many years where she was an administrator with Chatham County Schools. In 1991 she retired after 33 years as an educator and moved back to Bulloch County. Barbara Sue was a member of Elam Baptist Church.
Michael Kenny Patrick
Mr. Michael Kenny Patrick, 49, of Sylvania, GA passed away at his home on Sunday, August 21, 2022. Kenny was born in Savannah, GA to Joyce Elaine Seyle and Clifford Casey Patrick. He resided in Effingham County for most of his life. He recently worked at Lowe’s, and prior to that he installed floor coverings. Kenny attended Newington Baptist Church. He loved watching sports, especially Georgia Bulldogs football, as well as hunting and fishing and was regarded as a capable marksman.
Olivia Jean Boyd
Ms. Olivia Jean Boyd passed away on August 21, 2022 in Augusta, GA of a sudden illness. She is survived by a sister, Mrs. Teresa Sumner of Statesboro, GA. and a stepsister, Ms. Carolyn Boyette of Augusta Georgia. Private services will be held Thursday at 11:00am. Friends may sign the...
Jerelene (Lockhart) Hills-Washington
Mrs. Jerelene Lockhart Hills-Washington, age 87, of Statesboro, GA., passed away on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at East Georgia Regional Medical Center. She was a Bulloch County native and retired from the Homebound Services. She was a member of Hodges Grove Baptist Church and also a member of The Order...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Maybelle Suggs Wiggins
Millen, GA | Mrs. MayBelle Suggs Wiggins, age 92, passed away Sunday morning, August 21, 2022, at Jenkins County Medical Center, Millen, GA. She is survived by her children, Carlton (Debra) Wiggins of Statesboro, Don Wiggins, and Gena Lane, both of Millen. She also left behind grandchildren, Hillary (Chris) Edgar of Covington, Courtney (Kurt) Worthington of Evans, Donovan (Bailey) Sharkey of Marietta, James Wiggins of Statesboro, Valerie Rollins of Millen, and Bryan Weatherford of Canton, as well as nine great-grandchildren.
Mary Lou “Peggy” Bath
Mrs. Mary Lou “Peggy” Bath, age 85, died Friday, August 19, 2022 at her residence, under the care of Ogeechee Area Hospice, after a long illness. Peggy was born in Clyde, GA also known as the “Area”. Her family moved to Pembroke in 1941. She was a paraprofessional for 30 years for the Bulloch County Schools. She enjoyed reading, joking with everyone, giving rocks at Halloween, riding the golf cart, and going on vacation with her family. She loved all of her family and her great friends, and they loved her.
Therapy SPOT to host community interest meeting for charity that provides adaptive tricycles
The Therapy SPOT is hosting an AMBUCS Community Interest Meeting on Thursday, September 1, from 6-7pm. AMBUCS was founded as American Business Clubs, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping people with disabilities. It then evolved into its current role as a nonprofit organization made up of local businesses, physical therapists,...
Cynthia June Cowart Donaldson
Mrs. Cynthia June Cowart Donaldson, age 76, died Thursday, August 18, 2022, at Memorial Health in Savannah. June was born on June 14th 1946 in Savannah, GA to the late John Remer Cowart Jr. and Harriet Crapse Cowart. She spent most of her life in Bulloch County as a homemaker and also working with her late husband at Statesboro Rent-A-Car. June was a member at Temple Baptist church in Statesboro.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sum’mo Tea building a small business Communi’Tea on Savannah Avenue
Statesboro is a unique town. It has nooks and crannies of small business treasures interlaced throughout its city limits. And if you go roaming through its streets, you might stumble upon the trendy tea shop called Sum’mo Tea & Things on Savannah Avenue. Sum’mo Tea & Things boasts a...
Grice Good: Preston Skipper shares warmth and comfort at Southern Manor
Preston Skipper, age 4, visited his dad at work this week to spread some love and kindness with the residents on Hagan’s Lane at Southern Manor Senior Living. Preston is the son of Southern Manor owners, Ralph Cowart and Alan Skipper. Preston enjoys using his own “Warmies” stuffed animals,...
Rolling Monkey’s Garrett Clark becomes ‘Community Catalyst’
Georgia Southern University’s Business Innovation Group (BIG) has teamed up with one of its own clients to offer enhanced resources to the community through a Community Catalyst role. BIG is a place where innovators and entrepreneurs in southeast Georgia can gain skills and training to transform their businesses. Recently,...
History of Country Clubs of Bulloch presented by BCHS
Joe McGlamery, President of the Bulloch County Historical Society (BCHS) and Virginia Anne Franklin Waters, Director of the BCHS, presented Country Clubs of Bulloch County as the monthly meeting of the BCHS on Monday, August 22, 2022. The program was actually written by Paul G. Franklin, Jr. in 1966. Mr....
Publix NOW HIRING for Eagles Corner store
With a projected opening date of mid-November, Publix is now hiring for our new Statesboro store at 101 Tormenta Way in the Eagles Corner shopping center. You can apply online by clicking Apply to Store and entering store #1733. There will also be a hiring fair at the Blue Moon...
Medical mission team returns from the Dominican Republic
“How was the trip?” Family and friends were eager to hear about their adventure as fourteen Statesboro residents returned from their week-long medical mission trip to the Dominican Republic. Bearden Ministries in Waynesboro, Georgia, organized the trip. The question was difficult to answer – and not just because they...
U.S. Marshals arrest NC homicide suspect in Statesboro
Authorities arrested Uriel Garcia Garcia, 32, of Durham,NC, in Statesboro, Georgia on Monday, August 22, 2022 in connection with the August 19th murder of Ulises Guadalupe Vasquez. Agents from the Southeastern United States Marshals Task Force of Georgia, in cooperation with the United States Marshals Carolina Regional Fugitive Task Force,...
Martha Linda Floyd Becton
Mrs. Martha Linda Floyd Becton, age 74, died on Friday, August 12th 2022 at Houston Methodist Hospital in Houston, TX. Linda was born on December 25th 1947 in Savannah, GA to the late Leon Floyd and Hallie Moore Floyd. She was raised in Savannah and moved to Brooklet, GA in...
Grice Connect
Statesboro, GA
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
553K+
Views
ABOUT
Grice Connect is here to help connect news, information, ideas and opportunities with the community. Connecting you to our community and our community to you is our focus. Grice Connect is a hyper-local, locally owned and operated, digital media news outlet serving Statesboro and Bulloch County, Georgia including Georgia Southern University, East Georgia State College and Ogeechee Technical College, the cities of Brooklet and Portal.https://griceconnect.com/
Comments / 0