Scheels is eyeing Tulsa location at Woodland Hills Mall
TULSA, Okla. — Scheels, a sporting goods retailer headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota, may soon be opening it’s first store in Oklahoma. This statement released by CEO Steve M. Scheel indicates they are strongly considering the 71st Street corridor location:. “SCHEELS is excited to announce the company is...
Cherokee Nation using innovative method to replace bridge
Crews are using a new and innovative method to replace a bridge that was damaged during catastrophic flooding earlier this year.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Landfill Coupons Available at City Hall
If you have not received your free coupon for the Osage Landfill, or if you have misplaced it, you can still pick one up at the cashier window on the first floor of the Bartlesville City at 401 South Johnstone Avenue. Hours for picking up the coupon are 8:30 am to 4:30 pm, Monday through Friday.
oknursingtimes.com
CHEROKEE NATION – URGENT HIRING
This Ad Is Interactive: Click The Position To See **Details Or Apply. Cherokee Nation, headquartered in beautiful Tahlequah, Oklahoma, is a national leader in government and economic development. Cherokee Nation offers an exceptional employee benefits package with Comprehensive Health, life, 401(k), Holiday Pay, Sick Leave and Annual Leave. Visit: https://jobs-cherokeenation.icims.com.
News On 6
OSBI Investigating Tax Disruption At Oklahoma Tax Commission
Court filing revealed that the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating a Sand Springs woman over a reported disruption of the Oklahoma Tax Commission database dating back to 2019. The woman has not been charged, so she is not being named at this time. In a request for a...
New sporting goods store coming to Tulsa, city councilor announces
TULSA, Okla. — A new sporting goods store is coming to Tulsa, Tulsa City Councilor Lori Decter Wright announced on Facebook on Saturday. SCHEELS, a sporting goods store currently has 30 locations and will soon set up shop in Woodland Hills Mall, Decter Wright said. “Thanks to the cooperative...
News On 6
New Doggy Daycare, Boarding And Spa Opens In Tulsa
A new spot is giving furry friends a vacation of their own while you’re at work or when you leave town. Dogtopia of South Tulsa just opened for business. It’s a franchise that's been around for two decades. There's a location in Edmond, but this is the first...
news9.com
Oklahoma Cancer Specialist & Research Institute In Bartlesville Gets Renovated
The Oklahoma Cancer Specialists and Research Institute in Bartlesville has new renovations and we're taking a look inside. Staff says state-of-the-art equipment will make treatments a more comfortable experience for patients. The institute says it provides treatment for all three types of oncology; radiation, medical and surgical. Staff says a...
news9.com
City Councilor Announces New Scheels Store At Woodland Hills Mall
Tulsa may soon be getting a new shopping experience. City Councilor Lori Decter Wright announced on Facebook that multi-attraction store Scheels will soon build a new location at Woodland Hills Mall. The $231M investment will replace the former Sears location with a 250,000 square foot store that could be open...
news9.com
Admiral Twin Drive-In Holds Motorcycle Swap Meet
Motorcycle enthusiasts got to have some fun at a swap meet Sunday in Tulsa. The event was held outdoors at the Admiral Twin Drive-In. Jeff Williams Motorcycle swap meets have been making stops in Oklahoma, Kansas and Missouri since April. This meet-up was the last one of the season for...
Tulsa Int’l Airport will build new gate, facility for international flights
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa International Airport (TIA) will build a new gate and customs facility to better handle the international arrivals by 2025 while simultaneously saving its status as an FAA designated international airport. The new gate and customs facility was requested by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CPB)...
Jenks parents upset over school dress code
Jenks parents voiced concern on Facebook after they say the Jenks Public Schools' dress code changed before the school year started.
Claremore woman warns others of car wrapping scams
In tough times, folks will do whatever they can to make ends meet. Sometimes, that makes them easy targets for scammers, who’ll only make things, even worse.
news9.com
New Oklahoma BBQ Restaurant Opens In South Tulsa
A family-owned Oklahoma barbeque restaurant is now serving customers at a new location in South Tulsa. The Love’s have been cooking barbeque together and serving Oklahoma customers since 2015, and last month, they opened the first location in Tulsa. Brian Love and his wife Aisha opened their first restaurant...
news9.com
Back-To-School: Broken Arrow Students Return To Class
Students and teachers with one of the state's largest school districts are heading back to the classroom on Wednesday for the first day of school. Broken Arrow Schools says it ended last school year with nearly 100 job openings, the district will start this year with some of those jobs still open. The district says they're also short about eight bus drivers to begin the new year. Anyone interested in these opportunities is encouraged to apply on the district's website.
East Tulsa hookah lounge manager arrested for serving alcohol without a liquor license
TULSA, Okla. — A warning for business owners in Green Country to get a license if they serve alcohol. It comes after the manager of a hookah lounge in Tulsa was arrested for operating a so called “Bottle Club.”. Officials told the Blue Hookah Bar near 71st and...
kaynewscow.com
Water still flowing free in Cherokee County
CHEROKEE — Water flows free of charge at the Devine Water Artesian Well located on Oklahoma 11 between Alva and Medford 0.6 of a mile past the Slat Plains Reservoir turnoff in Alfalfa County. The hidden treasure near Salt Plains Lake, was drilled in 1954 by Edward Brickman as...
News On 6
Cooking Corner: Hatch Chile Rellenos
TULSA, Okla. - Welcome to the Cooking Corner in the Air Comfort Solutions Kitchen. Hatch Chile season is well underway and on Monday, our friend Heather Berryhill shared how to use those peppers in Chile Rellenos.
Compound bow stolen from ice cream truck in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — A compound bow, ice cream truck and north Tulsa flea market... this story gets more bizarre with each detail. Tulsa police responded to a fight outside the Admiral Flea Market near Admiral and Mingo. They say it was the middle of the afternoon, around 3:15 p.m. when a man they later identified as Jim Remer stole a compound bow from an ice cream truck in the parking lot of the flea market.
KTUL
2 injured during shooting at Tulsa grocery store
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police say that two people have been taken to the hospital after a shooting at Supermercados Las Americas near East 31st Street and South Sheridan Road. Officers say that the victims' vehicle was in the parking lot when the male suspects, driving a white...
