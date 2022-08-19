ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Scheels is eyeing Tulsa location at Woodland Hills Mall

TULSA, Okla. — Scheels, a sporting goods retailer headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota, may soon be opening it’s first store in Oklahoma. This statement released by CEO Steve M. Scheel indicates they are strongly considering the 71st Street corridor location:. “SCHEELS is excited to announce the company is...
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Landfill Coupons Available at City Hall

If you have not received your free coupon for the Osage Landfill, or if you have misplaced it, you can still pick one up at the cashier window on the first floor of the Bartlesville City at 401 South Johnstone Avenue. Hours for picking up the coupon are 8:30 am to 4:30 pm, Monday through Friday.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
oknursingtimes.com

CHEROKEE NATION – URGENT HIRING

This Ad Is Interactive: Click The Position To See **Details Or Apply. Cherokee Nation, headquartered in beautiful Tahlequah, Oklahoma, is a national leader in government and economic development. Cherokee Nation offers an exceptional employee benefits package with Comprehensive Health, life, 401(k), Holiday Pay, Sick Leave and Annual Leave. Visit: https://jobs-cherokeenation.icims.com.
TAHLEQUAH, OK
News On 6

OSBI Investigating Tax Disruption At Oklahoma Tax Commission

Court filing revealed that the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating a Sand Springs woman over a reported disruption of the Oklahoma Tax Commission database dating back to 2019. The woman has not been charged, so she is not being named at this time. In a request for a...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KRMG

New sporting goods store coming to Tulsa, city councilor announces

TULSA, Okla. — A new sporting goods store is coming to Tulsa, Tulsa City Councilor Lori Decter Wright announced on Facebook on Saturday. SCHEELS, a sporting goods store currently has 30 locations and will soon set up shop in Woodland Hills Mall, Decter Wright said. “Thanks to the cooperative...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

New Doggy Daycare, Boarding And Spa Opens In Tulsa

A new spot is giving furry friends a vacation of their own while you’re at work or when you leave town. Dogtopia of South Tulsa just opened for business. It’s a franchise that's been around for two decades. There's a location in Edmond, but this is the first...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Oklahoma Cancer Specialist & Research Institute In Bartlesville Gets Renovated

The Oklahoma Cancer Specialists and Research Institute in Bartlesville has new renovations and we're taking a look inside. Staff says state-of-the-art equipment will make treatments a more comfortable experience for patients. The institute says it provides treatment for all three types of oncology; radiation, medical and surgical. Staff says a...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
news9.com

City Councilor Announces New Scheels Store At Woodland Hills Mall

Tulsa may soon be getting a new shopping experience. City Councilor Lori Decter Wright announced on Facebook that multi-attraction store Scheels will soon build a new location at Woodland Hills Mall. The $231M investment will replace the former Sears location with a 250,000 square foot store that could be open...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Admiral Twin Drive-In Holds Motorcycle Swap Meet

Motorcycle enthusiasts got to have some fun at a swap meet Sunday in Tulsa. The event was held outdoors at the Admiral Twin Drive-In. Jeff Williams Motorcycle swap meets have been making stops in Oklahoma, Kansas and Missouri since April. This meet-up was the last one of the season for...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

New Oklahoma BBQ Restaurant Opens In South Tulsa

A family-owned Oklahoma barbeque restaurant is now serving customers at a new location in South Tulsa. The Love’s have been cooking barbeque together and serving Oklahoma customers since 2015, and last month, they opened the first location in Tulsa. Brian Love and his wife Aisha opened their first restaurant...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Back-To-School: Broken Arrow Students Return To Class

Students and teachers with one of the state's largest school districts are heading back to the classroom on Wednesday for the first day of school. Broken Arrow Schools says it ended last school year with nearly 100 job openings, the district will start this year with some of those jobs still open. The district says they're also short about eight bus drivers to begin the new year. Anyone interested in these opportunities is encouraged to apply on the district's website.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
kaynewscow.com

Water still flowing free in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE — Water flows free of charge at the Devine Water Artesian Well located on Oklahoma 11 between Alva and Medford 0.6 of a mile past the Slat Plains Reservoir turnoff in Alfalfa County. The hidden treasure near Salt Plains Lake, was drilled in 1954 by Edward Brickman as...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, OK
News On 6

Cooking Corner: Hatch Chile Rellenos

TULSA, Okla. - Welcome to the Cooking Corner in the Air Comfort Solutions Kitchen. Hatch Chile season is well underway and on Monday, our friend Heather Berryhill shared how to use those peppers in Chile Rellenos.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Compound bow stolen from ice cream truck in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A compound bow, ice cream truck and north Tulsa flea market... this story gets more bizarre with each detail. Tulsa police responded to a fight outside the Admiral Flea Market near Admiral and Mingo. They say it was the middle of the afternoon, around 3:15 p.m. when a man they later identified as Jim Remer stole a compound bow from an ice cream truck in the parking lot of the flea market.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

2 injured during shooting at Tulsa grocery store

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police say that two people have been taken to the hospital after a shooting at Supermercados Las Americas near East 31st Street and South Sheridan Road. Officers say that the victims' vehicle was in the parking lot when the male suspects, driving a white...
TULSA, OK

