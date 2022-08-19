ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comments / 21

Miss Priss
3d ago

Not sure if it's just me or my device - but I can't see the video. It's just a blank space where it's supposed to be on the page.

Reply(5)
19
Miss Priss
3d ago

Everyone calls them "warts" and they are caused by a papilloma virus. They are also called deer tumors by some because of the size. Apparently, they're painless....but has anyone asked the deer? Lol. Keep us updated on CWD - would make a good article.

Reply(1)
8
Todd Blackwell
4d ago

I believe it's warts because they were some like that down at Mulberry Fort management area not that bad though and the game warden says they're just warts

Reply(3)
3
