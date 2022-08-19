Read full article on original website
PGA Tour suspended reporter for covering LIV event?
The PGA Tour has taken a hard stance against golfers who participate in any LIV-sponsored events, but are they also trying to blackball members of the media who cover the new Saudi-backed league?. Carlos Ortiz, one of the many golfers who have been banned from the PGA Tour after playing...
GolfWRX
‘I didn’t really think it through’ – Pat Perez explains decision to drop out of LIV Golfers’ lawsuit against PGA Tour
Earlier this month, 11 ex-PGA Tour players now playing on the LIV series, issued an ‘antitrust’ lawsuit against the PGA Tour, citing, “The Tour’s conduct serves no purpose other than to cause harm to players and foreclose the entry of the first meaningful competitive threat the Tour has faced in decades.”
Rory McIlroy stopped his round to toss a fan's remote-controlled golf ball into the water
Rory McIlroy took a moment out of his day on Saturday at the BMW Championship to thwart a remote-controlled menace that had emerged from the crowd.
Golf Digest
Report: Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy to partner in one-day, non-green grass event series for top golfers
Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy have spent a lot of time together over the years, and even more so lately. That’s no huge secret. Aside from both living in South Florida, they were paired for the first two rounds of the PGA Championship in May. Both were having a grand time together at the Celebration of Champions prior to the Open Championship this year at St. Andrews. And several days later it was McIlroy who tipped his hat to Woods as Woods was walking up the 18th hole at the Old Course to complete his second round, knowing it may have been Woods’ last competitive round on the historic grounds.
Legendary Golf Champion Reportedly Died On Friday
A legendary golf major champion and course designer reportedly died on Friday. Tom Weiskopf, the winner of the 1973 Open Championship, reportedly died of pancreatic cancer at the age of 79 on Friday. Golf Digest confirmed the news. "Tom Weiskopf, winner of the 1973 Open Championship, whose talents translated from...
Report: Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy Want LIV Golf-Style Tour-Within-the-PGA-Tour
In order to help the PGA Tour fend off the threat posed by the up-and-coming LIV Golf Series and its deep pockets, two of the most outspoken critics of the upstart circuit are seeking to set up some events that actually mimic it. According to reports from the Fire Pit...
2022 BMW Championship prize money payouts for each PGA Tour player at Wilmington Country Club
Patty Ice is twice as nice. Patrick Cantlay captured the 2022 BMW Championship on Sunday at Wilmington Country Club in Wilmington, Delaware. He’s the first golfer in the FedEx Cup Playoffs era to successfully defend his title at a playoff event, and it means he’s No. 2 in the standings heading to the Tour Championship next week at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.
Golf World Reacts To Death Of Legendary Champion
Tom Weiskopf, an Open Championship winner and four-time runner-up at The Masters, has died. The legendary major champion and longtime course designer died on Friday following a battle with cancer. Weiskopf, who played collegiately at Ohio State, died at the age of 79. The golf world is paying tribute to...
Shane Lowry on his caddie's sandals: 'Looked like Jesus out there' at BMW Championship
WILMINGTON, Del. – Shane Lowry may be the odd man out of finishing in the top 30 of the FedEx Cup points standings, but he never lost his sense of humor. Before the final round of the BMW Championship, Lowry hopped on his social media and posted a video of his caddie Brian Martin wearing a pair of Birkenstock sandals, noting he played so poorly on the front nine on Saturday – Lowry shot 3-over 38 – “I got Jesus on the bag for the back.”
Collin Morikawa Suffers Worst Hole Ever But Advances in FedEx Cup with Max Homa
His quintuple-bogey 10 sends him to a tie for 44th place at the BMW Championship.
Tom Weiskopf, major champion and golf course architect, dies
Tom Weiskopf’s golf skill went far beyond his 16 victories on the PGA Tour and his lone major at Troon in the British Open. He was always candid, often outspoken and unfailingly accurate in the television booth. He found even greater success designing golf courses. Weiskopf died Saturday at his home in Big Sky, Montana, at the age of 79, his wife said. He was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in December 2020. Laurie Weiskopf said Tom was working last week at The Club at Spanish Peaks and attended a legacy luncheon at the signature club where he was designing “The Legacy: Tom’s Ten,” a collection of his 10 favorite par 3s. “He worked to the end. It was amazing,” she said. “He had a big life.”
ESPN
ESPN
