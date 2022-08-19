Read full article on original website
Related
ajmc.com
Health Care Utilization Study Compares Costs of Empagliflozin, DPP-4 Inhibitors, and GLP-1 Agonists for T2D
The results suggest that dipeptidyl peptidase-4 (DDP-4) inhibitors, which are widely prescribed in Germany, are not a cost-effective option despite lower drug pricing compared with empagliflozin. Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) account for a significant portion of health care costs in type 2 diabetes (T2D) treatment, largely due to hospitalizations and surgical...
ajmc.com
Better HRQOL, Health Literacy Seen in Systemic Mastocytosis vs Mast Cell Activation Syndrome
Systemic mastocytosis and mast cell activation syndrome both negatively impact health-related quality of life (HRQOL), with mast cell activation syndrome patients reporting more significant impacts on everyday life. Systemic mastocytosis (SM) and mast cell activation syndrome (MCAS)—both mast cell activation diseases (MCADs)—lack research regarding the patient experience. A study published...
ajmc.com
Healthy Diet, Exercise Linked With Reduced Mortality Risk in Parkinson Disease
Patients with Parkinson disease who adhered to a healthy diet pattern and active lifestyle had a lower rate of all-cause mortality than those reporting poor diet quality and lack of physical activity. Greater diet quality and physical activity levels were associated with reduced risk of all-cause mortality among patients with...
ajmc.com
Low-Dose Edoxaban Safe, Effective in Older Patients With AFib, High Bleeding Risk
This subanalysis of data from the ELDERCARE-AF trial investigated the safety and effectiveness of a 15-mg daily dose of the factor Xa inhibitor among older patients who have atrial fibrillation (AFib). Edoxaban, an oral anticoagulant and factor Xa inhibitor, was shown to be safe and effective (vs placebo) among patients...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ajmc.com
Secukinumab Linked to Longer Time to JIA Disease Flare
Juvenile idiopathic arthritis (JIA) disease flare was significantly longer in children with enthesitis-related arthritis and juvenile psoriatic arthritis treated with secukinumab compared with placebo. Juvenile idiopathic arthritis (JIA) disease flare was significantly longer in children with the JIA subtypes enthesitis-related arthritis (ERA) and juvenile psoriatic arthritis (JPsA) treated with secukinumab...
ajmc.com
Clinicians Slow to Adopt PD-1, PD-L1 Inhibitors in NSCLC
A significant subset of patients continues to receive chemotherapy monotherapy despite the availability of newer approaches, including programmed cell death protein-1 (PD-1) and programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1) inhibitors. The approvals of programmed cell death protein-1 (PD-1) and programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1) inhibitors have led to a significant shift in first-line...
ajmc.com
More Work Needed to Make Progress Against CVD Risk in SLE
A new review outlines what is known about cardiovascular disease (CVD) risk in patients with systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and how that might affect patient care. People with systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) face a higher risk of cardiovascular disease (CVD) based on a mix of traditional and nontraditional risk factors, but careful management and assessment of risk factors can help physicians better treat patients with SLE and potentially lower the risk of CVD, according to a new review in Journal of Internal Medicine.
ajmc.com
The Impact of Childhood Obesity on Adult T1D, Other Autoimmune Conditions
A recent review examined to what extent childhood obesity increases the risk of various autoimmune diseases in adulthood, including type 1 diabetes (T1D), and the benefits that accrue if weight reduction begins in early life. Childhood obesity increases the risk for autoimmune diseases, such as type 1 diabetes (T1D), later...
Comments / 0