gladstonedispatch.com
Missouri Democrats critical of Gov. Parson's proposed tax cut
(The Center Square) – As Missouri Republican Gov. Mike Parson began traveling throughout the state on Tuesday to promote a $700 million income tax reduction during a special session in September, Democrats criticized the plan. “The Governor’s Special Session is an election season ploy to change the subject after...
gladstonedispatch.com
Parson's special session to tackle income tax cuts, agriculture tax credits
Gov. Mike Parson announced Monday that he will call Missouri lawmakers back to the state Capitol for a special session on Sept. 6 to address income tax cuts and agriculture tax credit programs. Parson said the special session will center around a single bill originating in the Senate that would...
gladstonedispatch.com
Gov. Parson calls special session for permanent $700 million income tax cut
(The Center Square) – The day after the nation celebrates Labor Day, Missouri's legislature will be summoned to a special legislative session to work on cutting the state's income tax. Republican Gov. Mike Parson issued a call for the General Assembly to meet at noon on Tuesday, Sept. 6,...
gladstonedispatch.com
Missouri governor calls special session after Labor Day on $700 million income tax cut
Gov. Mike Parson announces on Aug. 22, 2022, his plan to call lawmakers for a special session Sept. 6 in order to pass income tax cuts and agricultural tax credits (Tessa Weinberg/Missouri Independent). Gov. Mike Parson announced Monday that state lawmakers will be returning to the Missouri Capitol after the...
gladstonedispatch.com
Citing Greitens defeat, John Wood abandons independent run for U.S. Senate in Missouri
Despite assurances that the outcome of the Republican U.S. Senate primary would not alter his plans to run as an independent, John Wood announced Tuesday he was ending his campaign. The reason: Former Gov. Eric Greitens did not win the GOP nomination. “I made the decision to run for the...
gladstonedispatch.com
NAACP, League of Women Voters sue to block Missouri’s new election law
Absentee voters sign in at the St. Louis Board of Election Commissioners, 300 N. Tucker Blvd., on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. (Photo by Wiley Price/St. Louis American) The League of Women Voters of Missouri and Missouri NAACP filed a lawsuit Monday attempting to block a wide-ranging elections bill they argue violates the right to core political speech by curtailing voter engagement.
gladstonedispatch.com
Masks are linked to satanic rituals, St. Louis County executive candidate claims in suit
ST. LOUIS — The Republican nominee aiming to take St. Louis County's top government job filed suit this week against her former employer over mask and vaccine mandates during the COVID-19 pandemic, claiming religious discrimination. Katherine Pinner, a 55-year-old political newcomer from unincorporated St. Louis County near Affton, sued...
