Read full article on original website
Related
NPR
In Florida, Democrat Crist to face incumbent DeSantis in quest for governor
Audio will be available later today. Charlie Crist won Florida's Democratic primary for governor and will challenge GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis in November. DeSantis has an edge when it comes to fundraising, incumbency and registered voters.
NPR
2 men are found guilty of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Whitmer in 2020
A federal judge in Grand Rapids, Mich., has found two men guilty of conspiring to kidnap the state's governor. The plot goes back to the spring of 2020 and the anger over COVID-19 restrictions. Prosecutors say Adam Fox and Barry Croft weren't just interested in protesting the restrictions. They wanted to abduct the governor to send a signal to other politicians and touch off a civil war. Dustin Dwyer of Michigan Radio reports.
Comments / 0