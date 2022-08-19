ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Meghan Markle's half-brother 'lodges bid to get their father Thomas, 78, put under a Britney-style "conservatorship" as he recovers from a stroke'

Meghan Markle's half-brother has lodged a bid to control their father Thomas Markle's legal and business affairs whilst he recovers from a stroke. The 78-year-old may be put under 'conservatorship', which is a form of legal guardianship and what singer Britney Spears was famously controlled under by family members for 13 years.
SheKnows

Prince William May Be Reuniting With Another Royal on His Trip to NYC Next Month

As many royal fans know, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are set to have the beloved Earthshot Prize Awards in Boston, MA, this upcoming Dec. Until then, William is headed to NYC in Sept. for the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit, where he will address guests and get planning started for the awards ceremony just a few months down the line. Along with William, another royal couple will be in NYC at the same time! Any guesses? Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark will also be in NYC next month, per Gert’s Royals, to attend the United Nations...
Cheryl E Preston

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's vow renewal will be their third ceremony

A vow renewal may be in the near future for Prince Harry and Meghan. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are allegedly going to have a vow renewal ceremony in the United States. If this takes place it will be their third ceremony. The world watched as the couple had their legal marriage ceremony on May 19 2018 by special marriage license from the Faculty Office at St George’s Chapel in Windsor.
Meghan Markle
Prince Harry
The Hollywood Gossip

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry: Could They Be Stripped Of Their Titles?!?

In June, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry returned to the UK as a couple for the first time since they stepped down as senior royals in January of 2020. The trip did not going according to plan. Many royal watchers were hopeful that the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebration would offer...
Outsider.com

‘America’s Got Talent’s Sofia Vergara Posts Stunning Pics From ‘Modern Family’ Co-star’s Wedding

The hit ABC TV comedy series Modern Family may have come to an end, but the bonds the players made during the show’s successful run will never break. So, it’s no surprise that when one of the show’s stars, Sarah Hyland, tied the knot her Modern Family costars were there to celebrate. And, thankfully Sofia Vergara, one of Sarah Hyland’s former costars and current judge for the wildly successful talent competition series, America’s Got Talent was there to capture some of the wedding’s sweetest moments!
BBC

What to do with clothes you no longer wear

Model Ellie Jolliffe says she was shocked at the amount of waste she saw when working on modelling jobs, in particular for e-commerce companies. "I've been on shoots where there are boxes and boxes of deadstock - clothes which are no longer on sale. They've never been worn. No-one wants to buy them. Tonnes of unused clothing goes to waste."
The Independent

The lowdown on the Cambridges’ four properties as they relocate to Windsor

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are relocating to Windsor and now have four properties at their disposal.– Kensington Palace Apartment 1ATheir central London home, Apartment 1A at Kensington Palace, used to belong to Princess Margaret, and will remain their official working residence.It was refurbished at a cost of £4.5 million to the taxpayer with a new roof and electrics, and the removal of asbestos.It has some 20 rooms and a large, private walled garden.The Cambridges added a second kitchen, wanting a private family one in addition to the existing 350 sq ft kitchen.Before William and Kate moved to “KP”...
CNET

'House of the Dragon': When The 'GoT' Prequel Drops in Your Time Zone

The hour is nearly upon us: HBO's House of the Dragon debuts on Sunday. The Game of Thrones prequel is terrific (read our review here), and hopes to recapture some of the magic that made its predecessor so unbelievably popular. Chronicling the peak and subsequent fall of House Targaryen, House...
