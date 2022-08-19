Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Fugitives Added to Texas Most Wanted ListLarry LeaseTexas State
Meet the Black business owners making an impact in the DFW area: Afro Soca Marketplace Event RoundupJalyn SmootDallas, TX
A Southlake school named for the grandson of a slave just banned a book written by the man it was named after.Ash JurbergSouthlake, TX
Embattled Dallas Attorney is SentencedKeira LaneDallas, TX
Grapevine Colleyville Passes Policy Changes on Range of School IssuesLarry LeaseColleyville, TX
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Man Arrested, Accused of Murder in Death of Canales Furniture Delivery Driver
Authorities in Fort Worth confirm the arrest of a man accused of the murder of a Canales Furniture store delivery driver. Fort Worth Police told NBC 5 on Aug. 5 that a man, later identified as Fabricio Rivera-Perez, was delivering furniture on the 3800 block of Reed Street when someone stole his company's delivery truck.
Judge allows exceptions to house arrest for suspect tied to 2021 Dallas robbery, murder outside Costco
DALLAS — Note: The video above was uploaded in April 2022. A county judge has ruled to continue a house arrest order for one of the four suspects connected to a 2021 robbery that resulted in the death of a father of five. Judge Grace Lewis, who was filling...
Fort Worth police officer arrested for domestic violence, department says
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A Fort Worth police officer has been arrested for domestic violence, the department announced Tuesday.On Nov. 30, 2021, Azle police responded to a domestic disturbance call involving FWPD Officer Nickolas Honea—a 16-year veteran of the department.Amid learning of Honea's involvement in the call, FWPD began an administrative investigation and placed Honea on restricted duty.Nearly a year later, on Aug. 22, Azle police obtained an arrest warrant for Honea for a family violence charge. Police said Honea subsequently turned himself into the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office, and this remains an ongoing investigation.
Dallas officer shoots at man during domestic disturbance, police say
DALLAS — Police have released bodycam footage and information related to an officer-involved shooting outside of a Dallas home on Sunday. In the video, deputy chief Terrence Rhodes identified the man police shot at as 60-year-old Jerome Stevenson, who was not struck or injured. The deputy chief said police...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Officer shoots man in Fort Worth apartment, police say
FORT WORTH, Texas — A man has been taken to a hospital following a shooting involving officers from the Fort Worth Police Department (FWPD) on Sunday night. According to police, four officers were dispatched to an apartment on Vincent Street near Interstate 30. They said a man was threatening to take his own life and tried to shoot himself with a shotgun, but there was no ammunition.
fox4news.com
Bouncer killed at DeSoto lounge described as 'gentle giant'
DESOTO, Texas - FOX 4 is learning more about the bouncer who was shot and killed while working at a DeSoto lounge Friday night. Friends of 47-year-old Derek Phillips describe him as a "gentle giant." Phillips was working at Brickhouse Lounge. Police said he didn’t have a gun on him,...
dpdbeat.com
OIS on Hudspeth Avenue
This is the sixth officer involved shooting involving a Dallas Police officer in 2022. Body worn camera footage will be shown at the end of this presentation. On August 20, 2022, at 9:51 A.M., Dallas Police received a 911 call about an armed encounter at 2539 Hudspeth Avenue. The caller, also the victim, stated that 60-year-old Jerome Stevenson shot an AK style rifle at them. Dallas Police Officers Robert Lyons and Holly Harris responded and arrived at 9:55 am to find Stevenson’s son and a juvenile standing in the home’s front yard. The son pointed towards the front door, stating Stevenson was on the porch. The officers then saw Stevenson in the doorway with a black rifle held in their direction. Officer Lyons ordered Stevenson to drop the rifle multiple times. When he did not comply, he then discharged his department issued weapon one time at Stevenson, striking the door frame. Stevenson surrendered, stating multiple times he no longer had a gun.
dpdbeat.com
Homicide on Elm Street
Dallas Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect in a homicide investigation that occurred on August 21, 2022. If anyone has information about the suspect pictured, please contact Detective Andrea Isom with the Homicide Unit at 214-671-3701 or by email at andrea.isom@dallascityhall.com. Original Post:. On...
IN THIS ARTICLE
19-year-old opens fire at Wendy's after 'unhappy with order,' Frisco police say
FRISCO, Texas — A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a shooting at a Wendy’s after being unhappy with an order, Frisco police say. Christian Ellis, of Glenn Heights, was arrested Friday, Aug. 19 for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, the Frisco Police Department says.
starlocalmedia.com
Frisco Police Department arrests suspect in connection with dog park shooting
The Frisco Police Department arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting at the Frisco Dog Park. Police officers received multiple calls reporting gunfire at the Frisco Dog Park at approximately 10:30 a.m. Sunday, located at 5335 4th Army Drive.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Man Dies in Police Custody, Investigation Underway: Dallas Police
According to the Dallas Police Department, the Special Investigations Unit is conducting a death in custody investigation after a man dies while police were attempting to arrest him. On Wednesday, at about 12:18 p.m., the Dallas Police Gang Unit responded to a home in the 200 block of Starr Street...
News Channel 25
Police search for pair involved in assault, theft in North Texas
FORT WORTH, Texas — Two adults are accused of theft and assault against a convenience store employee for a robbery on August 7 in Fort Worth. The pair are currently at large. A man and woman visited Family Dollar in the 4900 block of Mansfield Highway and allegedly stole...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dallas police looking for suspect who killed pedestrian in hit-and-run
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Police are asking for the public's help identifying a vehicle they said killed a man in a fatal hit-and-run early Sunday morning.Just after 5:00 a.m. on August 21, officers responded to a call from the 6900 block of Lake June Road about a pedestrian who had been hit by a vehicle. The vicitm, who police estimate is between 25- and 35-years-old, was running eastbound when he was hit. He died of his injuries.The driver did not stop and render aid, nor did they report the accident. In an attempt to identifiy them, police distributed an image of the as-of-yet unidentified suspect's vehicle, a white pickup truck. They ask that anyone with information about this hit-and-run to contact Detective Rodriguez of the Vehicle Crimes Unit at (214) 671-0011 or via email.Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers, which will pay to $5,000 for information leading to a felony arrest and indictment. Crime Stoppers can be reached by calling (214) 373-TIPS, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
Mother Thwarts Attempted Kidnapping at Meet the Teacher Night
An observant mother thwarts attempted kidnapping at school event.Kenny Eliason/Unsplash. A North Texas mother is recovering emotionally after her child was almost kidnapped at recent "Meet The Teacher Night." The school where the attempted kidnapping took place, has increased security measures.
People
60-Year-Old Ride-Share Driver Dies in Flash Flood After Calling Husband: 'Lost Her Life for an $18' Fare
Texas officials said a 60-year-old woman died in Dallas County on Monday after her vehicle was swept away by flood waters caused by severe thunderstorms in the state. "We are reporting our first @DallasCountyTx fatality," County Judge Clay Jenkins said in a tweet. "A 60-year-old woman was killed when her vehicle was swept away by flood waters. Please keep her husband and family in your prayers. Even less than and inch of water on roadways can cause the loss of control of a vehicle."
Dallas police release video of Oak Cliff standoff that ended with 'in-custody' death
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police are sharing body camera footage from a standoff in Oak Cliff that ended with a man dying in custody.On Wednesday, August 17 just after noon, Gang Unit officers arrived at 221 Starr Street regarding a tip about a wanted suspect and stolen vehicles at the home.Officers knocked on the front door to talk to the people inside. Pablo Ramos, 53, opened the door before immediately shutting and locking it.Police called for backup and when more officers arrived, they ordered everyone inside the home to exit. Six people left, including Johnny Hernandez, 28, and Angel Marquez,...
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Residents Allegedly Terrorized by Erratic Neighbors
Dallas residents in the Vickery Place neighborhood within Lower Greenville claimed they live in fear as vandalism, harassment, and threats of violence are plaguing their community. Some residents identified the perpetrators as two men who live in the neighborhood, as they have allegedly brazenly harassed or intimidated residents and have...
klif.com
Customer Kills Security Guard at Texas Restaurant
(WBAP/KLIF) — An exchange of gunfire at a Dallas area lounge leaves one dead and the gunman wounded. Police in suburban Dallas say a security guard at a lounge has been fatally shot by a customer. Lt. Chris Huerta says 47-year-old Derek Phillips died after being shot Friday night...
dallasexpress.com
Local Man Shot While Flagging Down Help
All he was trying to do was flag down help; instead, the man was shot in the hand early Wednesday morning in Fort Worth, authorities said. The unidentified man pulled onto the westbound shoulder of Interstate 20 after his vehicle became disabled at around 2:30 a.m. Police said another motorist stopped, seemingly to help. Instead, the second driver exited his vehicle, allegedly shot the victim’s fingertip before fleeing.
dpdbeat.com
OIS on Llewellyn Avenue
Dallas Police are investigating an officer involved shooting on August 20, 2022, at 216 South Llewellyn Avenue, Dallas Texas. This is the fifth officer involved shooting involving a Dallas Police officer in 2022. On August 20, 2022, at approximately 02:05 am, Dallas Police Officer Keenan Blair, was working an off-duty...
Comments / 2