Dallas, TX

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Man Arrested, Accused of Murder in Death of Canales Furniture Delivery Driver

Authorities in Fort Worth confirm the arrest of a man accused of the murder of a Canales Furniture store delivery driver. Fort Worth Police told NBC 5 on Aug. 5 that a man, later identified as Fabricio Rivera-Perez, was delivering furniture on the 3800 block of Reed Street when someone stole his company's delivery truck.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Fort Worth police officer arrested for domestic violence, department says

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A Fort Worth police officer has been arrested for domestic violence, the department announced Tuesday.On Nov. 30, 2021, Azle police responded to a domestic disturbance call involving FWPD Officer Nickolas Honea—a 16-year veteran of the department.Amid learning of Honea's involvement in the call, FWPD began an administrative investigation and placed Honea on restricted duty.Nearly a year later, on Aug. 22, Azle police obtained an arrest warrant for Honea for a family violence charge. Police said Honea subsequently turned himself into the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office, and this remains an ongoing investigation.
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

Dallas officer shoots at man during domestic disturbance, police say

DALLAS — Police have released bodycam footage and information related to an officer-involved shooting outside of a Dallas home on Sunday. In the video, deputy chief Terrence Rhodes identified the man police shot at as 60-year-old Jerome Stevenson, who was not struck or injured. The deputy chief said police...
DALLAS, TX
City
Dallas, TX
County
Dallas County, TX
Dallas, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Dallas County, TX
Crime & Safety
WFAA

Officer shoots man in Fort Worth apartment, police say

FORT WORTH, Texas — A man has been taken to a hospital following a shooting involving officers from the Fort Worth Police Department (FWPD) on Sunday night. According to police, four officers were dispatched to an apartment on Vincent Street near Interstate 30. They said a man was threatening to take his own life and tried to shoot himself with a shotgun, but there was no ammunition.
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Bouncer killed at DeSoto lounge described as 'gentle giant'

DESOTO, Texas - FOX 4 is learning more about the bouncer who was shot and killed while working at a DeSoto lounge Friday night. Friends of 47-year-old Derek Phillips describe him as a "gentle giant." Phillips was working at Brickhouse Lounge. Police said he didn’t have a gun on him,...
DESOTO, TX
dpdbeat.com

OIS on Hudspeth Avenue

This is the sixth officer involved shooting involving a Dallas Police officer in 2022. Body worn camera footage will be shown at the end of this presentation. On August 20, 2022, at 9:51 A.M., Dallas Police received a 911 call about an armed encounter at 2539 Hudspeth Avenue. The caller, also the victim, stated that 60-year-old Jerome Stevenson shot an AK style rifle at them. Dallas Police Officers Robert Lyons and Holly Harris responded and arrived at 9:55 am to find Stevenson’s son and a juvenile standing in the home’s front yard. The son pointed towards the front door, stating Stevenson was on the porch. The officers then saw Stevenson in the doorway with a black rifle held in their direction. Officer Lyons ordered Stevenson to drop the rifle multiple times. When he did not comply, he then discharged his department issued weapon one time at Stevenson, striking the door frame. Stevenson surrendered, stating multiple times he no longer had a gun.
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide on Elm Street

Dallas Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect in a homicide investigation that occurred on August 21, 2022. If anyone has information about the suspect pictured, please contact Detective Andrea Isom with the Homicide Unit at 214-671-3701 or by email at andrea.isom@dallascityhall.com. Original Post:. On...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Man Dies in Police Custody, Investigation Underway: Dallas Police

According to the Dallas Police Department, the Special Investigations Unit is conducting a death in custody investigation after a man dies while police were attempting to arrest him. On Wednesday, at about 12:18 p.m., the Dallas Police Gang Unit responded to a home in the 200 block of Starr Street...
DALLAS, TX
News Channel 25

Police search for pair involved in assault, theft in North Texas

FORT WORTH, Texas — Two adults are accused of theft and assault against a convenience store employee for a robbery on August 7 in Fort Worth. The pair are currently at large. A man and woman visited Family Dollar in the 4900 block of Mansfield Highway and allegedly stole...
FORT WORTH, TX
Public Safety
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS DFW

Dallas police looking for suspect who killed pedestrian in hit-and-run

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Police are asking for the public's help identifying a vehicle they said killed a man in a fatal hit-and-run early Sunday morning.Just after 5:00 a.m. on August 21, officers responded to a call from the 6900 block of Lake June Road about a pedestrian who had been hit by a vehicle. The vicitm, who police estimate is between 25- and 35-years-old, was running eastbound when he was hit. He died of his injuries.The driver did not stop and render aid, nor did they report the accident. In an attempt to identifiy them, police distributed an image of the as-of-yet unidentified suspect's vehicle, a white pickup truck. They ask that anyone with information about this hit-and-run to contact Detective Rodriguez of the Vehicle Crimes Unit at (214) 671-0011 or via email.Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers, which will pay to $5,000 for information leading to a felony arrest and indictment. Crime Stoppers can be reached by calling (214) 373-TIPS, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
DALLAS, TX
People

60-Year-Old Ride-Share Driver Dies in Flash Flood After Calling Husband: 'Lost Her Life for an $18' Fare

Texas officials said a 60-year-old woman died in Dallas County on Monday after her vehicle was swept away by flood waters caused by severe thunderstorms in the state. "We are reporting our first @DallasCountyTx fatality," County Judge Clay Jenkins said in a tweet. "A 60-year-old woman was killed when her vehicle was swept away by flood waters. Please keep her husband and family in your prayers. Even less than and inch of water on roadways can cause the loss of control of a vehicle."
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas police release video of Oak Cliff standoff that ended with 'in-custody' death

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police are sharing body camera footage from a standoff in Oak Cliff that ended with a man dying in custody.On Wednesday, August 17 just after noon, Gang Unit officers arrived at 221 Starr Street regarding a tip about a wanted suspect and stolen vehicles at the home.Officers knocked on the front door to talk to the people inside. Pablo Ramos, 53, opened the door before immediately shutting and locking it.Police called for backup and when more officers arrived, they ordered everyone inside the home to exit. Six people left, including Johnny Hernandez, 28, and Angel Marquez,...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Dallas Residents Allegedly Terrorized by Erratic Neighbors

Dallas residents in the Vickery Place neighborhood within Lower Greenville claimed they live in fear as vandalism, harassment, and threats of violence are plaguing their community. Some residents identified the perpetrators as two men who live in the neighborhood, as they have allegedly brazenly harassed or intimidated residents and have...
DALLAS, TX
klif.com

Customer Kills Security Guard at Texas Restaurant

(WBAP/KLIF) — An exchange of gunfire at a Dallas area lounge leaves one dead and the gunman wounded. Police in suburban Dallas say a security guard at a lounge has been fatally shot by a customer. Lt. Chris Huerta says 47-year-old Derek Phillips died after being shot Friday night...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local Man Shot While Flagging Down Help

All he was trying to do was flag down help; instead, the man was shot in the hand early Wednesday morning in Fort Worth, authorities said. The unidentified man pulled onto the westbound shoulder of Interstate 20 after his vehicle became disabled at around 2:30 a.m. Police said another motorist stopped, seemingly to help. Instead, the second driver exited his vehicle, allegedly shot the victim’s fingertip before fleeing.
FORT WORTH, TX
dpdbeat.com

OIS on Llewellyn Avenue

Dallas Police are investigating an officer involved shooting on August 20, 2022, at 216 South Llewellyn Avenue, Dallas Texas. This is the fifth officer involved shooting involving a Dallas Police officer in 2022. On August 20, 2022, at approximately 02:05 am, Dallas Police Officer Keenan Blair, was working an off-duty...
DALLAS, TX

