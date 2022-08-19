Read full article on original website
Behavioral Therapy has become a need in North Dakota
When the individual comes in, they already have a plan set for them that the BCBA's have gone through with the patient and their parents, if the patients are children.
sayanythingblog.com
Legal marijuana would be a really big deal for North Dakota in terms of tax revenues
Minot, N.D. — With North Dakota set to debate a ballot measure legalizing recreational marijuana this year, we’re going to be spending a lot of time talking about what legalization would mean for things like public safety and employment. What may get overlooked is what moving the marijuana...
“I’m not worried about the pipe.” One ND landowner’s opinion of CO2 pipeline
GLEN ULLIN, ND (KXNET) — Our latest report from the Summit Carbon Solutions Project went over the logistics. Now, KX News spoke with a non-opposed landowner for tonight’s report. Glen Ullin landowner, Keith Kessler, says his family has owned this land for over 100 years. He raises cattle and maintains small grains. Although his family […]
KAAL-TV
Minnesota will increase minimum-wage beginning Jan. 1, 2023
ABC 6 News) - The Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry announced that the states minimum-wage rates will increase effective January 1, 2023. The rates will be adjusted for inflation to $10.59 an hour for large employers and $8.63 an hour for other state minimum wages. The current large-employer minimum...
KFYR-TV
Potential record wheat harvest for North Dakota producers
BALDWIN, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s shaping up to be a great year for crop producers. If the USDA’s projection of 51 bushels per acre pans out, North Dakota could experience the best year of wheat harvesting ever. Amber waves of grain. A sight for sore eyes after last...
KFYR-TV
Residents look to save on back-to-school costs amid high inflation
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Everyone knows textbooks are expensive, but with inflation, students, parents and teachers are all faced with rising back-to-school costs. The National Retail Federation said most families will spend nearly $900 this year on supplies, but that figure includes big-ticket items like laptops. That’s why North Dakotans...
KFYR-TV
Vision Zero launch campaign, promotes interactive driving simulator
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As students head back to school, the North Dakota Department of Transportation wants them to keep safety front and center. ND DOT is supplementing student’s education by placing impaired driving simulators in schools. DOT says 35% of fatalities in North Dakota involve alcohol and they’ve created an interactive vehicle to show them the effects driving impaired can have. SIDNE, or “Simulate Impaired Driving Experience”, allows a driver and a passenger to drive in normal mode and also on impaired mode to see and feel the delayed steering, braking and acceleration of an impaired driver.
voiceofalexandria.com
Insurance claims being denied in Minnesota
(Undated)--The state of Minnesota is reporting a spike in complaints from homeowners whose insurance claims were denied following recent storms, according to the Minnesota Department of Commerce. The department is issuing an alert, asking Minnesotans to review their insurance policies, particularly in the areas of hail and wind damage.
kvrr.com
North Dakota Officer Receives Congressional Badge of Bravery
BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) — An officer who jumped into action when several vehicles including a bus were washed into a large hole by heavy rainfall in July 2019 is honored. Senators John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer presented Bureau of Indian Affairs Officer Dexter Davis with the Congressional Badge of Bravery.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Director of North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation speaks on agency's role, handling of officer-involved shootings, and more
(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota's BCI spoke with WDAY Radio to give more context into their everyday operations occurring across the state. Lonnie Grabowska is the Director of North Dakota's Bureau of Criminal Investigation. He says a majority of their operations are within what Grabowska calls "reactive assistance." "Most of...
KFYR-TV
UPDATE: Oilfield wastewater spill reported in northwest North Dakota
WILLIAMS COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) — (UPDATE 8/22 4:30 p.m.): The director of water quality at the State Department of Environmental Quality says the spill now is an estimated 34,000 barrels. The spill impacted farmland and state environmental experts say local groundwater was contaminated. Hess Corp. believes the spill began...
Highly potent, illegal THC being commonly found in area smoke shops and hemp stores
This from Stribbers Brooks Johnson and Ryan Faircloth, “Newly legal low-dose THC edibles are increasingly easy to find at smoke shops and hemp stores around the metro. But intermingled with the legal products on many store shelves are highly potent delta-8 vapes, gummies and flower – prohibited under state law. Minnesota retailers have little incentive to quit selling non-compliant products given the lack of a licensing structure and dedicated funding to enforce the state’s peculiar legal THC market. ‘The enforcement is almost non-existent’, Jason Tarasek with Minnesota Cannabis Law said at a conference last week.”
KFYR-TV
Bipartisan group of lawmakers ask AG Vargo to recuse himself from Noem investigation
RAPID CITY, S.D. - A group of bipartisan South Dakota state lawmakers are asking Attorney General Mark Vargo to recuse himself from an investigation into whether Gov. Kristi Noem misused the state airplane. Three lawmakers, including Noem’s Democratic gubernatorial opponent Jamie Smith (D, Sioux Falls) have asked Vargo to allow...
Minnesota cities weigh temporary bans, rules on newly legal THC edibles
Cities across Minnesota are debating how to handle recently legalized THC edibles.Driving the news: A growing number of cities – including Robbinsdale, Wayzata and Shakopee – have temporarily banned the sale of the products while they weigh their options.Others are implementing ordinances to regulate sales. The big picture: Minnesota's new law allowing the sale of food and drinks containing up to 5mg of hemp-derived THC per serving came as a surprise to many local officials – and even some of the state lawmakers who voted for it.The statute, which quietly passed the Legislature this spring, didn't include many rules regulating...
KFYR-TV
No takers for east-west pipeline in North Dakota yet
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There was little interest from the private sector to invest in a natural gas pipeline from the Bakken oil patch to the eastern part of the state. No companies applied for a $150 million grant from the state of North Dakota to build the pipeline by the deadline, which was Monday. The money is available from the federal government through the American Rescue Plan Act, which was created to assist states after the pandemic.
Middle Class In North Dakota: How Much Money Does It Take In 2022?
Here's how much you need to make if you want to be considered middle class in our state.
North Dakota school board reinstates Pledge of Allegiance
The school board in North Dakota's most populous city reversed course Thursday on its decision to stop reciting the Pledge of Allegiance at its monthly meetings, following complaints from conservative lawmakers and an angry backlash from citizens around the country.
Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in North Dakota
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the highest COVID-19 death rates in North Dakota using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the highest cumulative death rate per 100k residents as of August 18, 2022. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest […]
What If North Dakota and South Dakota Merged Into One State?
This discussion comes up every now and then, so let’s put it back on the table and fan the fire for a moment.
KFYR-TV
North Dakota National Guard holds weekend field training in Kimball Bottoms
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Kimball Bottoms has more traffic than usual this weekend. The North Dakota National Guard’s 957 engineer company will be using the river for their field training exercise. These are some of the soldiers going through the training this year to assemble and disassemble this large...
