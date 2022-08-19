Read full article on original website
CROOKSTON HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS HOCKEY TEAM WILL HAVE A BRAT AND CORN FEED FUNDRAISER ON THURSDAY
The Crookston High School Girls Hockey team will have a Brat and Corn Feed Fundraiser in the Parking Lot of B&E Meats on Thursday, August 25, from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Serving fresh, locally grown corn on the cob donated by John Seaver and delicious brats donated by Brent Epema and made at B&E Meats. While the lunch and supper are free, the teams will also be accepting free-will donations. Stop by to support your local Crookston High School Girls Hockey team and enjoy a delicious lunch or dinner in the parking lot of B&E Meats on Thursday, August 25.
CHS GIRLS SOCCER TEAM HAS TEAM BONDING EVENT AT BENEDICITINE LIVING COMMUNITY
The Benedictine Living Community in Crookston was visited by the Crookston High School girls soccer team to bring cheer to the Community’s Assisted Living Building by writing positive messages and images in chalk on the sidewalk in front of the building as part of a team bonding event. Pictures...
BULLETIN BOARD- AUGUST 24, 2022
The Golden Link Senior Center will have Men’s Cards today, at 8:00 a.m. with Cribbage at 10:00 a.m. The Fertile Public Library will host an information program hosted by Renee Cardarelle of Wellness in the Woods today at 1:00 p.m. The Polk County Public Health Department will have a...
Macy Fee Crowned Miss Crookston 2022
After a year of her reign, Miss Crookston 2021 Hayden Winjum handed her crown to Macy Fee, the winner of Miss Crookston 2022. Fee, sponsored by KROX, also captured the crown in the talent, on-stage presence and interview portion of the competition. As the winner, she received a $1,000 scholarship, an additional $1,000 UMC scholarship and entrance fee into the Miss Minnesota Pageant. By winning three other categories, Fee won another $300.
CROOKSTON GIRLS TENNIS SHUTS OUT ROSEAU, EDGES EGF TO OPEN UP SEASON
CROOKSTON vs ROSEAU – Crookston flexed their muscles as defending Section 8A champions in their season opener, shutting out a young Roseau team 7-0 in a dominating performance top to bottom. The Pirates lost only 13 games in the first match. “What’s good to see is that it’s pretty equal in every position in the match,” said Coach Cody Brekken. “Every position on our 10girl roster took care of business.”
Joy Ann Goulet – Notice of Passing
Joy Ann Goulet, 60, of Crookston, MN, passed away early Sunday morning, August 21, 2022, at the Sanford Medical Center in Fargo after an extended illness. The Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home is assisting with her funeral arrangements.
Debora “Debbie” Ann Strande – Time of Service Announcement
Debora “Debbie” Ann Strande, 66, of Crookston, MN, passed away at her home of natural causes, early Sunday morning, August 21, 2022, with family at her side. Debbie’s life will be celebrated at a 10:30 a.m. memorial service on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Crookston with The Rev. Greg Isaacson, officiating. Visitation with the family will be for one hour prior to the service. The service will be livestreamed by going to her obituary page at www.stenshoelhouske.com and clicking on the prompt to view. Burial will take place in the Alida Cemetery, Bagley, MN, later in the afternoon.
ARTS GRANTS APPLICATIONS DEADLINES ARE COMING UP ORGANIZATIONS, SCHOOLS, AND INDIVIDUALS
Applications are open for arts grants to nonprofit arts organizations, communities, schools, individuals, and other nonprofit organizations. Applications are being accepted from our seven county Minnesota service areas including Kittson, Marshall, Norman, Pennington, Polk, Red Lake, and Roseau counties. Nonprofit arts organizations can start applying for general operating funds. Applications...
CROOKSTON CARE & SHARE ANNOUNCES JANE FREEMAN AS NEW EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
The Crookston Care & Share Center has chosen Jane Freeman to be their new Executive Director after the previous director, Brain Halos, resigned. Freeman has been a long-time service member of the Center for six years, and after Halos’ resignation, the Center’s board of directors asked her to take the position, which she agreed to do and officially took over as the Center’s director at the beginning of July.
New Grand Forks complex aims to give kids, families more to do
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s new and it’s one of a kind for the Northern Valley— A practice spot for aspiring athletes, a hang out for kids and teens and an an indoor playground for adults needing to blow off some steam. “We have basketball,...
CROOKSTON SCHOOL BOARD APPROVES SEVERAL NEW HIRES AHEAD OF 2022-2023 SCHOOL YEAR
The Crookston School Board met on Monday night inside the Crookston High School Choir/Orchestra room. The Consent Agenda began with approval of the meeting minutes from July 25, and approval of Current Bills. It also included resignation letters from Allison Ozaki as a Special Ed Instructor at Crookston High School, Scott Mustain as a Paraprofessional from Highland Elementary School, and Donna Hartel as a Multicultural Liaison. The Consent Agenda also listed the approval of Susan Akerlind’s retirement as a Special Ed Instructor from Highland, as well as the approval of Salary Lane Advance Requests.
Grand Forks council okays resolution for Fufeng project design
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KFGO) – The Grand Forks City Council has given initial approval to a resolution designed to help pay for a series of needed improvements for the proposed Fufeng Corn milling project. The money would be used for wastewater, sanitary sewer, lift stations, stormwater collection and water...
EAST GRAND FORKS POLICE ARREST MAN FORCING HIMSELF ON WOMEN IN RIVER CINEMA BATHROOMS
On August 20, 2022, police officers from the East Grand Forks Police Department responded to the River Cinema, 211 Demers Avenue, East Grand Forks, Polk County, Minnesota, at 10:47 a.m. The report was a sexual assault in the women’s bathroom of the movie theater. Corporal Alex Schilke (Cpl. Schilke) responded to the theater and spoke with Jane Doe, a known adult female. Jane Doe told Cpl. Schilke the following: she was in the women’s bathroom of the mall; when she came out of the stall, there was a man in the women’s bathroom; the man’s pants were down, and he said he had a knife; the man said he had a knife and he grabbed her wrist; she was able to fight the man off and exit the bathroom; the man was wearing all black; and, he dropped a black backpack on the sidewalk as he fled. Cpl. Schhilke then went toward the Blue Moose bar and restaurant and spoke with citizens who said they saw the suspect on a bicycle pedaling toward the river and possibly Grand Forks, North Dakota. The bicycle was identified as a turquoise “cruiser” style bike. He was a white male wearing all black. Sgt. Robertson arrived at the scene and transported Jane Doe to EGFPD to give a complete statement.
CROOKSTON SUPERINTENDENT DAVE KEUHN GIVES HEALTH INFORMATION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR 2022-23 SCHOOL YEAR
Crookston Superintendent Dave Kuehn wrote a quick announcement and a short letter discussing some health information for the 2022-23 School Year. His announcement can be seen below- As we prepare for our upcoming school year, we certainly recognize that our schools are a critical component of our district community and...
POLK COUNTY COMMISSIONERS APPROVE NEW CONTRACT FOR HAULING WASTE WITH BELTRAMI AND HUBBARD COUNTY
The Polk County Board of Commissioners met on Tuesday morning at the Polk County Government Center. They heard from Planning and Zoning Director Jacob Snyder on another Low-income Septic fix-up program and Environmental Supervisor Administrator Jon Steiner on updates to the program. DIRECTOR OF MIS- EVAN BRUGGEMAN. MIS Director Evan...
ARREST/FIRE REPORT- AUGUST 23, 2022
The Crookston Fire Department (CFD) responded to the following calls on 8/22/2022 – At 2:45 p.m., the CFD responded to the 200 block of 4th Ave N for a report of smoke coming out of a furnace. Upon arrival, it was found to be an electrical issue with the furnace. The CFD turned off the power to the furnace and instructed the homeowner to contact the proper maintenance company to make the repairs. There was no danger present, and the CFD then cleared the scene.
Squirrel to blame for Fargo power outage
(Fargo, ND) -- If you lost power around 8 p.m. Saturday from I-94 and 52nd avenue south and from I-29 west to 42nd street, we now know the cause. Cass County Electric says a squirrel was perched on a breaker at their substation nearby, causing over 1300 customers to have their lights go out.
TRF Man Cited Following Incident at a Bank
A Thief River Falls area man has been cited following an incident at a bank. Police were called to 201 3rd Street East Monday morning with a bank employee saying a customer was “causing quite a disturbance.”. Dale Arden Sletten, 72, has been cited for Disorderly Conduct.
Semi, car catch fire in Grand Forks
(Grand Forks, ND) -- No injuries are being reported after a semi and a passenger vehicle caught fire in Grand Forks. Crews responded to the scene of the blaze Saturday afternoon on the south side parking area of U.S. Foods. Crews put the fire out quickly and prevented it from spreading to tractor trailers nearby.
Good Samaritans scammed out of thousands with fake jewelry
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s a staple of Midwest life, folks willing to lend a helping hand to a stranger in need. However, some in the valley have learned that where some see kindness, others see opportunity. Over the last few weeks one local jewelry store has...
