NASCAR World Reacts To Unfortunate William Byron News
William Byron won't have the starting position he expected in Sunday's Go Bowling at The Glen race. Per Bob Pockrass of FOX Sports, officials found an electrical issue in Byron's No. 24 vehicle during a pre-race inspection. He'll move to the rear for unapproved adjustments. Byron was originally slated to...
Kurt Busch Threatens Reporter for His “Stupid Question” in Post-Race Interview
Longtime NASCAR driver Kurt Busch is known for his no-nonsense attitude, and it’s gotten him into trouble more times than once during his nearly 25-year career. His nickname is “The Outlaw” after all. If you’re unfamiliar with Kurt’s past, or you’re just looking to watch some good...
This Street Racer Died on the Set of 'Street Outlaws: Fastest in America'
It’s a sad day for the cast of Street Outlaws as they recently lost one of their own. The hardcore street racing series first premiered nearly a decade ago. Since then, the franchise has accumulated a cult following. For 13 seasons, viewers have watched the stars on Street Outlaws...
Chase Elliott not ok after contact with Kyle Larson for Watkins Glen win (Video)
Watch the video as Chase Elliott walked right to his team owner after getting taken out by his teammate. On Sunday, the NASCAR Cup Series unloaded in Watkins Glen, New York. Chase Elliott started on the pole position at Watkins Glen International with teammate Kyle Larson starting alongside. Watch the...
Look: Bubba Wallace Has 4-Word Message Before Sunday's Race
It's go time in the Cup Series chase. NASCAR's Cup Series is set to hold one of the final races of its regular season on Sunday afternoon. 23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace is set to go on Sunday afternoon. "Sirius business. Tune in," he wrote. The Cup Series race is...
Tyler Reddick’s Crew Chief Makes Stinging Remark at Watkins Glen That Richard Childress Didn’t Want to Hear
Tyler Reddick had a solid day at Watkins Glen finishing seventh but a comment before the race by crew chief Randall Burnett wasn't what team owner Richard Childress wanted to hear. The post Tyler Reddick’s Crew Chief Makes Stinging Remark at Watkins Glen That Richard Childress Didn’t Want to Hear appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. On Kurt Busch: ‘1 Day You Wake Up and the Wires Are Back Together’
Dale Earnhardt Jr. knows too well the challenges Kurt Busch faces as he attempts to return from concussion-like symptoms. The post Dale Earnhardt Jr. On Kurt Busch: ‘1 Day You Wake Up and the Wires Are Back Together’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
thecomeback.com
NASCAR world reacts to Kyle Larson’s win
For a while, it sure looked like a Hendrick Motorsports driver was going to win the Go Bowling at The Glen race in Watkins Glen, N.Y., on Sunday night. And that’s exactly what happened, but not the driver that was expected. After clinching the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series regular-season...
NASCAR Driver Denny Hamlin Gave A Drunk Fan A Ride Home Last Night At Watkins Glen
That’s one hell of a designated driver. Apparently one NASCAR fan partied a little too hard on Saturday at Watkins Glen, ahead of today’s Go Bowling at the Glen. When Kyle Jordan found himself needing a ride, he somehow managed to get one from…Denny Hamlin. There’s not...
5 worst wrecks in modern NASCAR history
NASCAR has its fair share of fun moments, but there are still terrible wrecks along the way. Let's dive into the top-5 worst wrecks in modern NASCAR history.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. to Executive Produce USA’s ‘Race for the Championship,’ Hopes to ‘Impact the Perception’ of NASCAR (EXCLUSIVE)
Dale Earnhardt Jr. is stepping out of the driver’s seat and behind the camera for USA Network’s unscripted series “Race for the Championship.” The athlete will executive produce the series, premiering Sept. 1, giving viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the drivers and teams competing in the NASCAR Cup Series. “I have such a passion and love for the sport that I feel like this type of content is something that our fans are starving for,” Earnhardt Jr. tells Variety. “It’s always a lot of fun to work on a project that is unique and about something you’re passionate about. So that...
NASCAR Penalty Report: August 2022 (Watkins Glen)
Three NASCAR crew members suspended for the next four races. Over the weekend, NASCAR visited the road course of Watkins Glen International. The New York track hosted the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series and ARCA Series. View the NASCAR penalty report from Watkins Glen International below. Two penalties have been...
Bubba Wallace Has Brutally Honest Admission On His Performance
Bubba Wallace had another tough road course performance on Sunday, as he finished in 35th (DNF) in the Cup Series race. The 23XI Racing driver had some playful words about his performance, at least. Wallace took to social media on Sunday night to weigh in on his up-and-down road course...
Kyle Busch hints he’ll be outside Joe Gibbs Racing in 2023
Kyle Busch: “It will not look the same as what it has for the last 15 years.”. Kyle Busch has driven for Joe Gibbs Racing since 2008. He’s collected two championships along the way in 2015 and again as recently in 2019. However, for 2023, the two-time champion’s...
Look: NASCAR Fan's Wild Sunburn Is Going Viral Today
For the last 18 years, NASCAR fan Kenny Hunt has repped his favorite Watkins Glen drivers in a very unique way. Better known as "Sunburn Man," Hunt once again patterned his sunburnt skin in honor of No. 9 Chase Elliott. While some NASCAR fans may rock a shirt or a...
