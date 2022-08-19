ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Unfortunate William Byron News

William Byron won't have the starting position he expected in Sunday's Go Bowling at The Glen race. Per Bob Pockrass of FOX Sports, officials found an electrical issue in Byron's No. 24 vehicle during a pre-race inspection. He'll move to the rear for unapproved adjustments. Byron was originally slated to...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Rockenfeller
Person
Denny Hamlin
Person
Chase Elliott
Person
Steve Letarte
Person
Kimi Raikkonen
Person
Helio Castroneves
Person
Niki Lauda
Person
Daniel Suarez
Person
Daniil Kvyat
Sportscasting

Tyler Reddick’s Crew Chief Makes Stinging Remark at Watkins Glen That Richard Childress Didn’t Want to Hear

Tyler Reddick had a solid day at Watkins Glen finishing seventh but a comment before the race by crew chief Randall Burnett wasn't what team owner Richard Childress wanted to hear. The post Tyler Reddick’s Crew Chief Makes Stinging Remark at Watkins Glen That Richard Childress Didn’t Want to Hear appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
WATKINS GLEN, NY
thecomeback.com

NASCAR world reacts to Kyle Larson’s win

For a while, it sure looked like a Hendrick Motorsports driver was going to win the Go Bowling at The Glen race in Watkins Glen, N.Y., on Sunday night. And that’s exactly what happened, but not the driver that was expected. After clinching the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series regular-season...
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race Track
Variety

Dale Earnhardt Jr. to Executive Produce USA’s ‘Race for the Championship,’ Hopes to ‘Impact the Perception’ of NASCAR (EXCLUSIVE)

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is stepping out of the driver’s seat and behind the camera for USA Network’s unscripted series “Race for the Championship.” The athlete will executive produce the series, premiering Sept. 1, giving viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the drivers and teams competing in the NASCAR Cup Series. “I have such a passion and love for the sport that I feel like this type of content is something that our fans are starving for,” Earnhardt Jr. tells Variety. “It’s always a lot of fun to work on a project that is unique and about something you’re passionate about. So that...
MOTORSPORTS
Racing News

NASCAR Penalty Report: August 2022 (Watkins Glen)

Three NASCAR crew members suspended for the next four races. Over the weekend, NASCAR visited the road course of Watkins Glen International. The New York track hosted the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series and ARCA Series. View the NASCAR penalty report from Watkins Glen International below. Two penalties have been...
WATKINS GLEN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Formula One
NewsBreak
Motorsports
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
The Spun

Look: NASCAR Fan's Wild Sunburn Is Going Viral Today

For the last 18 years, NASCAR fan Kenny Hunt has repped his favorite Watkins Glen drivers in a very unique way. Better known as "Sunburn Man," Hunt once again patterned his sunburnt skin in honor of No. 9 Chase Elliott. While some NASCAR fans may rock a shirt or a...
MOTORSPORTS
MotorTrend Magazine

Ford Mustang Mach-E 1400 First Drive: An Insane, 1,400-hp Electric Frankenhorse

Vaughn Gittin Jr. is a great passenger. You might know him better as a superlative driver and a peer to hard-charging, energy-drink-hawking drift kings such as Tanner Foust, Ken Block, and Travis Pastrana. But should you ever find Gittin in your passenger seat, know that he's cool as a cucumber. I learned this when I spun his electric, seven-motor, 1,400-hp mutant version of the Ford Mustang Mach-E on the infield track at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Golf Digest

Report: Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy to partner in one-day, non-green grass event series for top golfers

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy have spent a lot of time together over the years, and even more so lately. That’s no huge secret. Aside from both living in South Florida, they were paired for the first two rounds of the PGA Championship in May. Both were having a grand time together at the Celebration of Champions prior to the Open Championship this year at St. Andrews. And several days later it was McIlroy who tipped his hat to Woods as Woods was walking up the 18th hole at the Old Course to complete his second round, knowing it may have been Woods’ last competitive round on the historic grounds.
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy