douglasnow.com
CRMC to benefit from $1.3 million Southwest Georgia Area Health Education Center grant
The Southwest Georgia Area Health Education Center (SOWEGA-AHEC) has been awarded $1.3 million in grant funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA). With SOWEGA-AHEC as the Lead Applicant, a network of rural partners will develop a CP Workforce Training...
douglasnow.com
CCAGCC announces September events, T-shirt sales
Downtown Douglas will soon be covered in gold as the Childhood Cancer Awareness Group of Coffee County gears up for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month in September. The organization has announced a lineup of events, with all proceeds benefiting children from Coffee County and nearby communities who are battling the disease.
WALB 10
Valdosta business owner succeeds through non-stop motivation
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - What started off as a taxi service 10 years ago has turned into a passion for the owner of 24/7 Tire, a unique service for people in need. Black Business Month is celebrated in August and acknowledges the importance of black owned businesses in this country.
douglasnow.com
City to hold open house at historic World War II barracks on Friday
The City of Douglas will hold an open house of one of the restored barracks on Friday, August 26, 2022, from 9:00 am-1:00 pm. Once utilized as housing for World War II cadets, the Barracks #5 building is hoped to be used for an aviation-type business or aviation-related purposes. The open house is free of charge.
WALB 10
Valdosta business owners unhappy with new restaurant ordinance
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Some Valdosta restaurant owners are upset about a city ordinance they say is unfair and extremely costly. The city is requiring restaurants, new and old, to install new grease traps that could cost thousands of dollars. Something business owners are not happy about. Roger Budd Company...
douglasnow.com
Here is who was granted and denied bond in hearings this week
Several people were released from the Coffee County Jail this week following bond hearings, where many defendants with pending charges appeared before Judge Andy Spivey. Several interesting statements were made during the hearings, including a man attempting to list a victim's address as the home he would reside in if granted bond. Many other individuals who recently made local headlines were also granted and denied release.
wfxl.com
Drugs found in backpack leads to arrest of Valdosta woman
One Valdosta resident has been arrested after police found narcotics in a backpack. According to a media release from VPD, on August 23, at approximately 12:35 am., a Valdosta Police Officer saw subjects sitting in Tom’s Park, in the 1000 block of North Troup Street, after the park was closed.
WCTV
Valdosta Police make drug arrest in Tom’s Park
VALDOSTA, Fla. (WCTV) - The Valdosta Police Department made a narcotics arrest Tuesday morning in the 1000 block of North Trop Street. A police officer saw individuals sitting in Tom’s Park after hours around 12:30 a.m., according to Valdosta Police. While investigating what they were doing in a closed...
allongeorgia.com
Georgia Forestry: Berrien County Woods Arson Suspect Jailed
The Georgia Forestry Commission announced recently that a Berrien County man is in jail without bond following his arrest on numerous charges of woods arson and endangering human life. Christopher Michael Brown, 37, is facing 55 charges in connection with 13 intentionally set fires that burned 13.7 acres and threatened the lives of local and state officers. If convicted on all charges, Brown could be sentenced to 105 years in prison.
WALB 10
Blazers put out last impressions in second scrimmage
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - It’s the 14th day of fall camp for the VSU blazers. So that means it’s time for their second scrimmage. Head coach Tremaine Jackson said this scrimmage is actually the final interview to see if guys can make the bus. Earlier this week on...
wgxa.tv
GBI: Macon County man found shot to death in Dodge County
DODGE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A homicide in Dodge County is under investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. In a media release, the GBI says they were requested by the Eastman Police Department Sunday evening just after 6:30 p.m. Officers say they were called to a Neese Street address about shots being fired. When they arrived, officers found a car that had crashed into a tree. Upon further investigation, they found the driver, 22-year-old Zaquan Brown, of Oglethorpe, dead from a gunshot wound.
douglasnow.com
One suspect nabbed in Circle K armed robbery
One suspect, Ernest Knighton, has been charged in connection with the armed robbery that occurred at a local convenience store on August 17. Knighton’s arrest marks the second time since 2014 he has been taken into custody for a robbery that occurred at a business in Douglas. However, his last offense ended in a five-year prison sentence.
wgxa.tv
Two arrested in Laurens County after failed attempt to smuggle drugs into a prison
LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Two people are behind bars after an attempt to fly a drone carrying multiple illegal items into Telfair State Prison was thwarted by the Telfair County Sheriff's Office. According to a Facebook post by the Georgia Department of Corrections, after the drone was spotted, deputies...
WALB 10
‘It took me four years, but I forgave her’: Mother speaks out after woman convicted in son’s death dies in jail
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The mother of the boy who was killed in a 2018 crash is speaking out following the death of the woman convicted of killing him. Monica Cutts was pronounced dead last week while she was serving time in prison. Amanda Wolfe, Noah Palmer and Dylan Wolfe’s...
