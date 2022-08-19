Read full article on original website
Funeral Announcements for August 22, 2022
Arrangements for Teresa Jeanette Still, 68, of Sedalia, are in care of Rea Funeral Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial for Harold Lloyd “Pete” Siegel, 90, of Clifton City, will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 22 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Clifton City. Prayers of the Rosary will begin at 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21 at Heckart Funeral Home in Sedalia, with visitation to follow until 6 p.m. Burial will be in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Clifton City, with military honors by the U.S. Navy and VFW Post 2591.
Courtney Tanner Named Sedalia Parks & Rec Lifeguard of the Year
Each outdoor pool season, Sedalia Parks & Rec pool staff nominates someone for a Lifeguard of the Year award. Courtney Tanner is the recipient of that award for 2022. Courtney is a pool manager and lifeguard. “She is a problem solver, leader, and role model for staff and patrons. She...
800 FFA Members Help ‘Feed Missouri Kids’ at Mo State Fair
The Lowell Mohler Building was a beehive of activity Tuesday morning as about 800 FFA members converged on the facility to take part in “Feeding Missouri's Kids.”. The project began in 2017, and this year around 150,000 packaged meals were picked up & distributed by area food banks. This...
Kids Under 17 Will Need A Contract To Use Warrensburg Community Center
Over the past couple of years, at least a few times a year there have been reports on Facebook or in Warrensburg relevant Facebook groups about unruly, inconsiderate, teens and tweens using or hanging out at the Warrensburg Community Center. Now, Warrensburg Parks and Recreation is attempting to rectify the problem.
Wednesday is Senior Day at the 2022 Missouri State Fair
Tomorrow (Wednesday) is Senior Day at the 2022 Missouri State Fair. The day starts at 9 a.m., at the Mathewson Exhibition Center with vendor exhibits and booths on the Exhibition arena floor, followed by Bingo at 10 a.m., and line dancing lessons at 11:30 a.m. Special guests will include: Ms....
Enjoy Sunday Brunch on Pine Street in Warrensburg
One of the must-experience restaurants on Pine Street in Warrensburg is now serving Sunday Brunch and it sounds delicious. There's no shortage of places to get breakfast in Warrensburg. There's iHop off Highway 50 on Maguire. As well as Country Kitchen, which offers a breakfast buffet. And there's Mary Janes Cafe, which is known as the place to get breakfast for those who live in town.
Sedalia Parks and Rec Adds Easy Inclusion To Children’s Parks
I know a lot of us really like to see kids of all walks of life playing together. It's just heartwarming to know that kids are kids, and they don't have hate in their hearts. They just want to play and have fun! So when I saw this (admittedly it's been a couple of weeks since they posted it, but I live under a rock, so) it gave me a warm feeling.
Three Injured In JoCo Tractor Crash
One man and two juveniles were injured in a two-vehicle crash that occurred Monday night in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2004 Ford F-350, driven by 65-year-old Albert D. Fike of Holden, was in the 700 block of Highway Z (northwest of Powell Gardens) around 9:45 p.m., when he approached a southbound 2008 John Deere tractor at a high rate of speed and struck the tractor in the rear.
Whiteman’s Bark In The Park Coming In September
Everybody likes a good chance to bring out their pets and have a good time.Well, here's another event where you get your furry friend out for some good old fun. It's a Bark in the Park Event! Now, keep in mind, this isn't the Sedalia Parks and Recreation event, this is the one at Whiteman Air Force Base in Knob Noster.
WILS, SFD Driver Recognized by Sedalia Council
Monday night's City Council meeting began with a proclamation and a promotion. Sedalia Mayor Andrew Dawson read a proclamation conferencing WILS (West Central Independent Living Solutions). The proclamation recognized the 25th anniversary of WILS. According to WILS statistics, 51 percent of the staff at WILS have some type of disability....
Two Juveniles Injured in ATV Rollover
Two children were injured in an ATV accident that occurred Sunday night in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that southbound 2020 Kawasaki Mule, driven by an 11-year-old male from Lincoln, was on Zion Church Road, north of Hensen Avenue around 7:45 p.m., when the ATV began to skid, crossed the center of the roadway, the driver overcorrected and the ATV crossed back over the center, then ran off the right side of the road and overturned.
S&P Raises City of Sedalia’s Credit Rating One Half Point
The City of Sedalia's credit rating increased by a half point last week after Standard & Poors Global conducted a review. Back in March of 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic first made itself known in Sedalia, Sedalia's credit rating was AA- stable. The uncertainty of the pandemic, added to the fact that Sedalia was borrowing money at the time to build the Heckart Community Center, prompted S&P to lower the outlook on the rating from stable to negative.
Sedalia Police Reports For August 19, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Thursday night, Officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of East 11th Street in reference to a disturbance. When Officers arrived, they spoke with the victim, who said she had been assaulted by her boyfriend. The victim also stated the suspect broke multiple items of hers, with a total value of $1,050.00. In addition, the suspect also damaged the residence they reside in together. The suspect was not located. A request for the charges of Domestic Assault in the 2nd Degree and Property Damage in the 1st Degree has been submitted to the prosecutor.
Knob Noster Teens Injured in JoCo Rollover
Two Knob Noster teens were injured in a rollover accident that occurred Thursday afternoon in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2001 Ford, driven by 18-year-old Noah E. Sullivan of Knob Noster, was on SE 525th at SE 601 Road around 4:15 p.m., when the driver failed to negotiate a curve, traveled off the left side of the roadway and overturned.
One Killed, Three Injured In LOTO Boat Crash
A Byrnes Mill man was killed and three others injured in a boating accident that occurred Saturday at Lake of the Ozarks. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2004 Four Winns boat, piloted by 63-year-old Roy T. Jackson of Edwards, was on Lake of the Ozarks at the 69 mile marker on the main channel around 9 p.m., when Jackson failed to keep a proper lookout and struck a rock bluff.
Four Injured in Johnson County Accident
Four people were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Friday afternoon in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix, driven by 43-year-old Damon Dunlap of Paris, was at Highway 50 and NW 501 Road around 3:15 p.m., when the driver failed to yield to a westbound 2014 Ford Fusion, driven by 67-year-old Darrell Carter of Warrensburg.
Soft Serve Ice Cream Lovers! These 5 Missouri Parlors Could Have The Best
I hope that you are not lactose intolerant. Because we are going to talk about soft serve ice cream. I suspect many of us have had it. It seems every Dairy Queen, Golden Corral or buffet place will have it for us to enjoy. There is something simple and nostalgic about enjoying it. You may be able to get it from a lot of places, but these 5 ice cream parlors in Missouri may be the best. Lets learn about them.
California Man Injured in Henry County Crash
A California man was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Thursday night in Henry County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2011 Ford, driven by 20-year-old Kueffer T. Koestner of California, Mo., was on Missouri 2, one-tenth of a mile east of Route CC (south of Leeton) around 7:30 p.m., when the vehicle ran off the right side of the road. The driver overcorrected, and the vehicle began rotating, overturned and traveled off the left side of the road and came to rest.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For August 23, 2022
This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Early Tuesday morning, Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of Main and Washington in Sedalia. Enrique Canseco, 29, of Sedalia, was placed under arrest for Driving While Revoked. Canseco was transported to the Pettis County Jail where he was booked and released.
Sedalia Parents You Can Get A Break From Your Kids
If you're a parent of a child ages five to twelve and you need a night away from them, Sedalia Parks & Recreation can help. Sedalia Parks & Recreation is holding a Kids Night In at the Heckart Community Center on Friday night, September 30, between 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM CDT. Kids will engage in great fun activities including swimming and games. Pizza will be served for dinner.
