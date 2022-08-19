ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

billypenn.com

New neighborhood on the waterfront?; Inside the Philly Cheese School; Ballet to expand on North Broad | Morning roundup

💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. NOTE: This newsletter will be on hiatus from Aug. 25-31 as members of our team take well-deserved vacations. We’ll be back after that, refreshed and better than ever. Thanks for understanding.
SoJO 104.9

All Star Wars Fans Will Be Migrating To Philadelphia, PA This October

If you’re asking me, Star Wars has got to have some of the most die-hard fans out of any fan base there is on the planet. The people who like the Star Wars franchise don’t just like Star Wars, they absolutely love it. I just got into it myself and personally, when I saw this Lightsaber Pub Crawl in Philadelphia being advertised, I knew I had to get all the details and go.
DELCO.Today

For Your Wedding, History and Beauty Await in Villanova

Finding a special wedding and reception venue is no problem here in the Philadelphia region where plenty of historic and beautiful locations can be found, writes the Philly Magazine staff and Walden Green. One place close at hand for those from Delaware County is the Appleford at 770 Mount Moro...
JoJo's Cup of Mocha

2021 Philadelphia Tattoo Convention

In February of 2021, my friend and I purchased tickets to the Villain Arts Tattoo Convention in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. My friend and I are both big tattoo enthusiasts with quite a few tattoos on us. When we saw that Villain Arts was having a tattoo convention in Philly, we knew we had to go.
billypenn.com

There’s a huge new neighborhood rising on the waterfront below Graffiti Pier

Houses are popping up fast at the massive Northbank development on the Delaware River waterfront east of Fishtown, just below Graffiti Pier. Well over 100 buyers have already moved in. Even before Concordia Group and D3 Development begin a planned second construction phase, the community will have more than 350...
PhillyBite

30 Things To See and Do in Philadelphia

- Philadelphia is one of America's most important historical cities. At Independence Hall on July 4, 1776, the Declaration of Independence was adopted, and in September 1787, the Constitution was drafted. Things to do and See in Philadelphia are not just limited to the list below, but it's a good start for your next trip to the city of brotherly love - Visit Philly!
phillyvoice.com

Philadelphia's 2022 Dîner en Blanc location is ... Logan Circle

Love it or hate it, Dîner en Blanc descends upon Philadelphia on Thursday night, and the secret location for the "chic picnic" finally has been revealed. The site for this year's event is ... drumroll, please ... Logan Circle!. Guests decked out in glamorous, all-white outfits began arriving at...
Phillymag.com

16 Gorgeous Historic Wedding Venues Around Philadelphia

Discover estates dating back to the 1800s (and beyond!), gorgeous gardens, and more iconic destinations. Saying “I do” in a beloved, time-honored spot is no problem at all here in Philly. There are countless historic wedding venues — not to mention street corners and squares — throughout the city and surrounding area. Whether you’re considering getting hitched on a historic boat or in a renovated train station, it’s not hard to find something old to go with your somethings new, blue, and borrowed. This short list includes just a few of our favorite historic wedding venues, and if you think there’s another destination we should know about, email kschott@phillymag.com.
