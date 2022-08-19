Effective: 2022-08-24 02:24:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-24 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you are in the advisory area, remain alert to possible flooding or the possibility of the advisory being upgraded to a warning. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. Target Area: Graham The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Flood Advisory for the following rivers in Arizona Gila River Near Gila River near Solomon affecting Graham County. For the Upper Gila...Gila River near Solomon, elevated river levels are forecast. FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM EARLY THIS MORNING TO THIS EVENING REPLACES RIVER FLOOD WARNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Gila River Near Gila River near Solomon. * WHEN...From early this morning to this evening. * IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water begins to approach agricultural fields. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1:00 AM MST Wednesday the stage was 17.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 1:00 AM MST Wednesday was 22.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain below minor flood stage today. - Action stage is 19.0 feet. - Flood stage is 21.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

