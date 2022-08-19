Read full article on original website
SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 24, 2022-- OMNIVISION, a leading global developer of semiconductor solutions, including advanced digital imaging, analog, and touch & display technology, today announced the industry’s first and only three-layer stacked BSI global shutter (GS) image sensor. The OG0TB is the world’s smallest image sensor for eye and face tracking in AR/VR/MR and Metaverse consumer devices, with a package size of just 1.64mm x 1.64mm, it has a 2.2µm pixel in a 1/14.46-inch optical format (OF). The CMOS image sensor features 400x400 resolution and ultra-low power consumption, ideal for some of the smallest and lightest battery-powered wearables, such as eye goggles and glasses. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220824005232/en/ OG0TB: Smallest BSI GS Sensor (Graphic: Business Wire)
