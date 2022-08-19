Read full article on original website
Related
xpn.org
Doll Spirit Vessel debuts with the brilliant ‘What Stays’, out now on Disposable America
The debut from this new-to-Philly band packs a punchy mix of alternative sheen, tasteful baroque pop, emo and grunge that feels like a totally fresh take on the jagged rock that’s exploded in recent years. Kati Malison wrote What Stays about memories and forgetting, in three years when so...
xpn.org
Pollinator pulls musical influences from anywhere Blondie wants
Forty years in, Blondie has a new record called Pollinator. The band’s 11th studio album, it features original members Debbie Harry, Chris Stein and Clem Burke. In true Blondie style, Pollinator pulls musical influences from anywhere Blondie wants. But this time around, the group has invited some of today’s tastemakers to collaborate. Pop-punk diva Charli XCX, dance-music star Sia and R&B producer Dev Hynes (Blood Orange) all wrote songs for the album. Johnny Marr of The Smiths and Nick Valensi of The Strokes played guitar on some tracks. And the whole thing was produced by John Congleton, who has worked with St. Vincent, The War on Drugs and The Mountain Goats.
xpn.org
18 concerts to see this week, including Amos Lee, Devon Gilfillian, Indigo Girls and more
If you haven’t caught an incredible summer concert yet this year, now is a good week to do it. August is winding down but the concert calendar is now lightening up. This week, we have indie shows in clubs, country shows in spectacular outdoor spaces, and everything in between — with a ridiculously stacked Thursday night round of offerings. Here are 18 concerts to see in the next seven days, all around Philly; for tickets and more information on these shows and more, head to the WXPN Concerts and Events page.
xpn.org
The Head and the Heart revisit that place where everything felt magical and easy
Sometimes, when you’re with someone for a long time, your relationship can start to get complicated. There are resentments and roadblocks and emotional triggers that can make you feel far apart from each other — and far away from how you felt at the beginning when you first met. But it is possible to get back there, to that place where everything felt magical and easy. And for their latest album, Every Shade of Blue, the Head and the Heart did just that.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
xpn.org
It’s a Steely Dan A-Z on this week’s #TBTXPN
On this week’s Throwback Thursday, you’ll hear nothing but Dan. No, not WXPN Host, Dan Reed… STEELY DAN!. On this week’s Throwback Thursday, you’ll hear nothing but Dan. No, not WXPN Host, Dan Reed… STEELY DAN! It’s Steely Dan A to Z, from “Aja” to “Your Gold Teeth,” and everything in between!
xpn.org
Deeply Traditional and Extremely Experimental: Remembering Philly jazz legend Monnette Sudler
The trailblazing Germantown guitarist passed away this week at age 70. This week, Philadelphia’s music community mourns the passing of one of its giants: guitarist, singer, and jazz legend, Monnette Sudler. Born in 1952, Sudler grew up in the city’s Nicetown-Tioga neighborhood and later moved to Germantown. She was...
Comments / 0