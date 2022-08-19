ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 0

Related
xpn.org

Pollinator pulls musical influences from anywhere Blondie wants

Forty years in, Blondie has a new record called Pollinator. The band’s 11th studio album, it features original members Debbie Harry, Chris Stein and Clem Burke. In true Blondie style, Pollinator pulls musical influences from anywhere Blondie wants. But this time around, the group has invited some of today’s tastemakers to collaborate. Pop-punk diva Charli XCX, dance-music star Sia and R&B producer Dev Hynes (Blood Orange) all wrote songs for the album. Johnny Marr of The Smiths and Nick Valensi of The Strokes played guitar on some tracks. And the whole thing was produced by John Congleton, who has worked with St. Vincent, The War on Drugs and The Mountain Goats.
ROCK MUSIC
xpn.org

18 concerts to see this week, including Amos Lee, Devon Gilfillian, Indigo Girls and more

If you haven’t caught an incredible summer concert yet this year, now is a good week to do it. August is winding down but the concert calendar is now lightening up. This week, we have indie shows in clubs, country shows in spectacular outdoor spaces, and everything in between — with a ridiculously stacked Thursday night round of offerings. Here are 18 concerts to see in the next seven days, all around Philly; for tickets and more information on these shows and more, head to the WXPN Concerts and Events page.
MUSIC
xpn.org

The Head and the Heart revisit that place where everything felt magical and easy

Sometimes, when you’re with someone for a long time, your relationship can start to get complicated. There are resentments and roadblocks and emotional triggers that can make you feel far apart from each other — and far away from how you felt at the beginning when you first met. But it is possible to get back there, to that place where everything felt magical and easy. And for their latest album, Every Shade of Blue, the Head and the Heart did just that.
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
xpn.org

It’s a Steely Dan A-Z on this week’s #TBTXPN

On this week’s Throwback Thursday, you’ll hear nothing but Dan. No, not WXPN Host, Dan Reed… STEELY DAN!. On this week’s Throwback Thursday, you’ll hear nothing but Dan. No, not WXPN Host, Dan Reed… STEELY DAN! It’s Steely Dan A to Z, from “Aja” to “Your Gold Teeth,” and everything in between!
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy