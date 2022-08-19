Read full article on original website
Casey Affleck tells Jennifer Lopez to ‘get ready for some real dysfunction’ after marrying Ben Affleck in Georgia
Ben Affleck’s older brother Casey Affleck seems to be the family member with dark humor. The actor and filmmaker took to social media to officially welcome Jennifer Lopez to the family. Casey even warned his new sister-in-law. “Good things are worth waiting for,” he began. “Here is...
papermag.com
Julia Fox Clarifies Comment About Buying Kids Cleaning Tools vs. Toys
Julia Fox doesn't actually want you to stop buying toys for your kids. Just for a little context, the 32-year-old actress came under fire on Monday after giving her 1.5 million followers on TikTok some parenting advice that didn't go over so well, as she started off by saying that "the concept of childhood was only invented in the 18th century and, prior to that, children were just regarded as little adults."
Virtual Rapper FN Meka Dropped From Capitol Records Before Dropping Their First Artificially Intellegent Song
FN Meka received backlash from the Black community after it was deemed culturally insensitive so Capitol Records "severed ties."
papermag.com
Watch Chelsea Manning DJ Charli XCX and SOPHIE
Update 8/22: Over the weekend, Chelsea Manning stopped by Elsewhere in Brooklyn to perform a late-night DJ set at sksksks. For an audience that included the likes of Hari Nef, Manning wore glowing cat ears and spun through tracks like SOPHIE's classic queer hit, "Immaterial" and, notably, a ton of Charli XCX: "Hot In It," "Beg For You" and "Claws," to be specific.
Saban Films Takes North America On Pierre Morel’s Emirati Action Hit ‘The Ambush’
EXCLUSIVE: Saban Films has acquired U.S. and Canadian rights to AGC International and Image Nation Abu Dhabi’s action picture The Ambush and set an October release for the Emirati production which marks its first non-English language acquisition. The film, directed by French action maestro Pierre Morel (Taken), is the United Arab Emirates’ most ambitious and theatrically successful production to date. Released at home last November across 185 screens, it went on to become the highest-grossing Arabic-language film ever in the country. Saban Films is planning a theatrical launch on October 28, ahead of an on-demand and digital release on November 1. Based on...
papermag.com
Dove Cameron Reimagines a Post-Roe World With 'Breakfast'
In the aftermath of Roe v. Wade’s overturning, Dove Cameron wants to make an impact with her new music video. The singer and Emmy-award-winning actress reverses gender roles in the powerful visual for her song “Breakfast.”. “With this video, I want to show the disturbing contrast between stylized...
papermag.com
CLIP Gives Us a Glimpse Inside on 'Hurt U'
CLIP offers a peek inside her body and brain in the new visualizer for “HURT U.” The single comes off of her forthcoming debut EP, Perception, in anticipation of its September 8 release. Her latest release follows “FALL BACK,” the first single from Perception. Along with the song’s...
papermag.com
Lourdes Leon Debuts 'Lock&Key' as Lolahol
Lourdes "Lola" Leon has everything under lock and key. And in sync with this, the Eartheater-directed music video is able to visually recreate this super specific feeling by taking viewers on an intoxicating journey through the outer boroughs of New York City, which is made even more electrifying and thrilling thanks to editor Moshpit and Lola's own choreography, of course.
