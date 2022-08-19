ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Banos, CA

KION News Channel 5/46

Man shot suffers life-threatening wounds in Gilroy

GILROY, Calif. (KION-TV)-Gilroy Police is looking for a suspect in a shooting that left a man with life-threatening injuries on Tuesday. Officers responded to the 7000 block of Miller Avenue for reports of a shooting at Christmas Hill Park at around 3:06 p.m. Police said a man was taken to a local trauma center for The post Man shot suffers life-threatening wounds in Gilroy appeared first on KION546.
FOX40

Family of man killed by Modesto police want officer prosecuted

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The family of a man killed by Modesto police is calling for the officer to be prosecuted, and that call for justice has fueled a protest. Paul Chavez Jr. was shot to death in his neighbor’s yard after a 911 call for help from his father-in-law, saying he was drunk and […]
crimevoice.com

Investigation into Gas Station Shooting Leads to Narcotics Sales Arrest

Originally Published By: Turlock Police Department. “On August 11, 2022, at approximately 4:48 p.m., Turlock Police Dispatch received a call of a shooting outside a gas station at West Main Street and North Tully Road. Shortly after the incident, officers located and arrested Aaron Martinez, 39-years old, a Keyes resident, on attempt homicide charges.
KMPH.com

Teen accused of making bombs for sale in Atwater

ATWATER, Calif. (FOX26) — A teen in Atwater is in custody after a search warrant was served at his home because he was suspected of making bombs. It began when the Merced Sheriff's Department received a tip Sunday from the FBI that a 17-year-old boy was manufacturing and selling explosive devices from a home.
ATWATER, CA
L.A. Weekly

Michael Burks Killed in Pedestrian Accident on Golden State Boulevard [Turlock, CA]

Kaisee Budworth Involved in Fatal Car Crash near Barnhart Road. The fatal incident happened shortly after midnight south of Barnhart Road. According to police, Burks was in the middle of the southbound lane when 22-year-old Budworth, driving a silver Ford sedan, struck him while going south on Golden State Road.
FOX40

Modesto man killed in fatal Highway 120 collision

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A Modesto man was killed on Monday after crashing into a truck along State Route 120, according to the California Highway Patrol. The 67-year-old man was riding a 2003 Harley-Davidson Road Glide westbound on State Route 120 near Rushing Hill Lookout Road when he collided with the 2005 Chevrolet Silverado […]
MODESTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Modesto man, 67, killed in Tuolumne County motorcycle crash

A motorcyclist from Modesto has died after he crashed into a pickup truck hauling bee boxes east of Oakdale Monday night. California Highway Patrol says the crash happened a little before 10 p.m. near Rushing Hill Lookout Road along Highway 120. Officers say the motorcyclist crashed into the passenger side of the pickup, causing the rider to be ejected. While the rider was wearing a helmet, officers say he died from his injuries at the scene. The driver of the pickup truck was not hurt, CHP says. He stayed at the scene after the crash and is cooperating with the investigation. Authorities have not yet released the name of the motorcycle rider, but he has been identified as a 67-year-old Modesto resident. 
AOL Corp

Merced police looking for arson suspect accused of house fire near Bear Creek

The Merced Police Department is seeking the public’s help locating a man who detectives believe set fire to a residence he lived in with other tenants. Andrew Joseph Ballard, 29, is wanted for arson after allegedly sparking the fire early Thursday morning at the property in the 400 block of West North Bear Creek Drive.
MERCED, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Student brings gun and ammo to Merced school

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A student brought a handgun to a Merced school and showed it to their fellow students, according to a statement from the school’s administration. Officials at Weaver Middle School say they received a report on Monday around 12:15 p.m. that a student had shown a handgun to another student on campus. […]
KGET

Second person dies in Vagabond Inn shooting, victims identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Coroner’s officials say a second person shot at the Vagabond Inn on Sunday has died. Cristobal Rojas Hernandez, 40, of Mendota died Monday at Kern Medical, according to a coroner’s release. Hernandez and Erika Lares, 40, of Huron were shot at about 7:24 p.m. at the motel on Colony Street, in […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Illegal driving concerns during Car Week in Monterey County

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey Police Department said an individual in a Mustang drove off Thursday night after burning out on Cannery Row. When a police officer attempted to stop the suspect, they kept burning out, said police. A large crowd then formed and got between the car and the officer. This gave the The post Illegal driving concerns during Car Week in Monterey County appeared first on KION546.
KION News Channel 5/46

Watsonville High School lifts shelter-in-place

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Watsonville High School says a shelter-in-place was lifted at around 1:40 p.m. The school wasn't sure why they were put asked to shelter-in-place by Watsonville Police. They did comment, however, that the shelter-in-place was put for an incident outside the home. This afternoon, officers issued a “shelter-in-place” for Watsonville High School and The post Watsonville High School lifts shelter-in-place appeared first on KION546.
WATSONVILLE, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Pedestrian Accident Fatality on Golden State Boulevard in Modesto

According to the California Highway Patrol, a car vs. pedestrian collision in the Modesto area resulted in a fatality. The incident took place at approximately 12:15 a.m. on Golden State Boulevard in the vicinity of West Barnhart Road. Details on the Pedestrian Collision Fatality in Modesto. CHP traffic officers indicated...

