Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Man shot suffers life-threatening wounds in Gilroy
GILROY, Calif. (KION-TV)-Gilroy Police is looking for a suspect in a shooting that left a man with life-threatening injuries on Tuesday. Officers responded to the 7000 block of Miller Avenue for reports of a shooting at Christmas Hill Park at around 3:06 p.m. Police said a man was taken to a local trauma center for The post Man shot suffers life-threatening wounds in Gilroy appeared first on KION546.
Family of man killed by Modesto police want officer prosecuted
MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The family of a man killed by Modesto police is calling for the officer to be prosecuted, and that call for justice has fueled a protest. Paul Chavez Jr. was shot to death in his neighbor’s yard after a 911 call for help from his father-in-law, saying he was drunk and […]
crimevoice.com
Investigation into Gas Station Shooting Leads to Narcotics Sales Arrest
Originally Published By: Turlock Police Department. “On August 11, 2022, at approximately 4:48 p.m., Turlock Police Dispatch received a call of a shooting outside a gas station at West Main Street and North Tully Road. Shortly after the incident, officers located and arrested Aaron Martinez, 39-years old, a Keyes resident, on attempt homicide charges.
17-year-old boy was making bombs at Atwater home and selling them online, deputies say
An Atwater teenager has been arrested, accused of making explosive devices and selling them on the internet.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KMPH.com
Teen accused of making bombs for sale in Atwater
ATWATER, Calif. (FOX26) — A teen in Atwater is in custody after a search warrant was served at his home because he was suspected of making bombs. It began when the Merced Sheriff's Department received a tip Sunday from the FBI that a 17-year-old boy was manufacturing and selling explosive devices from a home.
L.A. Weekly
Michael Burks Killed in Pedestrian Accident on Golden State Boulevard [Turlock, CA]
Kaisee Budworth Involved in Fatal Car Crash near Barnhart Road. The fatal incident happened shortly after midnight south of Barnhart Road. According to police, Burks was in the middle of the southbound lane when 22-year-old Budworth, driving a silver Ford sedan, struck him while going south on Golden State Road.
Salinas Police investigating overnight gathering, gunfire at Natividad Creek Park
A gathering at Natividad Creek Park led to reports of gunfire and cars speeding away from the scene. One of which ended up rolling down an embankment in the area. The post Salinas Police investigating overnight gathering, gunfire at Natividad Creek Park appeared first on KION546.
Modesto man killed in fatal Highway 120 collision
STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A Modesto man was killed on Monday after crashing into a truck along State Route 120, according to the California Highway Patrol. The 67-year-old man was riding a 2003 Harley-Davidson Road Glide westbound on State Route 120 near Rushing Hill Lookout Road when he collided with the 2005 Chevrolet Silverado […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Motorcyclist killed in crash with van in Merced
A 59-year-old man riding a motorcycle was killed in a crash in Merced on Monday evening.
Modesto man, 67, killed in Tuolumne County motorcycle crash
A motorcyclist from Modesto has died after he crashed into a pickup truck hauling bee boxes east of Oakdale Monday night. California Highway Patrol says the crash happened a little before 10 p.m. near Rushing Hill Lookout Road along Highway 120. Officers say the motorcyclist crashed into the passenger side of the pickup, causing the rider to be ejected. While the rider was wearing a helmet, officers say he died from his injuries at the scene. The driver of the pickup truck was not hurt, CHP says. He stayed at the scene after the crash and is cooperating with the investigation. Authorities have not yet released the name of the motorcycle rider, but he has been identified as a 67-year-old Modesto resident.
AOL Corp
Merced police looking for arson suspect accused of house fire near Bear Creek
The Merced Police Department is seeking the public’s help locating a man who detectives believe set fire to a residence he lived in with other tenants. Andrew Joseph Ballard, 29, is wanted for arson after allegedly sparking the fire early Thursday morning at the property in the 400 block of West North Bear Creek Drive.
Student brings gun and ammo to Merced school
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A student brought a handgun to a Merced school and showed it to their fellow students, according to a statement from the school’s administration. Officials at Weaver Middle School say they received a report on Monday around 12:15 p.m. that a student had shown a handgun to another student on campus. […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Second person dies in Vagabond Inn shooting, victims identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Coroner’s officials say a second person shot at the Vagabond Inn on Sunday has died. Cristobal Rojas Hernandez, 40, of Mendota died Monday at Kern Medical, according to a coroner’s release. Hernandez and Erika Lares, 40, of Huron were shot at about 7:24 p.m. at the motel on Colony Street, in […]
kion546.com
Northridge Mall still not secure according to reports, photos submitted by the city
MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — Four days after Milwaukee County Judge William Sosnay said the owners of the abandoned Northridge Mall had to have the property secured, photos and reports filed by the city of Milwaukee indicate work still needs to be done. “It is obvious from these reports and photos...
Illegal driving concerns during Car Week in Monterey County
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey Police Department said an individual in a Mustang drove off Thursday night after burning out on Cannery Row. When a police officer attempted to stop the suspect, they kept burning out, said police. A large crowd then formed and got between the car and the officer. This gave the The post Illegal driving concerns during Car Week in Monterey County appeared first on KION546.
Turlock High School student dies after accidental drowning in dive pool
TURLOCK, Calif. — A Turlock High School (THS) student has died after an accidental drowning in the school's dive pool, officials said Monday. His sister, Selena Rosales, identified him as 17-year-old Angel Dominguez Jr. He was a senior student at THS. Turlock Unified School District officials said Dominguez nearly...
Watsonville High School lifts shelter-in-place
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Watsonville High School says a shelter-in-place was lifted at around 1:40 p.m. The school wasn't sure why they were put asked to shelter-in-place by Watsonville Police. They did comment, however, that the shelter-in-place was put for an incident outside the home. This afternoon, officers issued a “shelter-in-place” for Watsonville High School and The post Watsonville High School lifts shelter-in-place appeared first on KION546.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Pedestrian Accident Fatality on Golden State Boulevard in Modesto
According to the California Highway Patrol, a car vs. pedestrian collision in the Modesto area resulted in a fatality. The incident took place at approximately 12:15 a.m. on Golden State Boulevard in the vicinity of West Barnhart Road. Details on the Pedestrian Collision Fatality in Modesto. CHP traffic officers indicated...
Woman dies while swimming in San Joaquin River, deputies say
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman died after she went underwater while swimming at a recreation area along the San Joaquin River on Sunday evening, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Around 4:30 p.m., deputies responded to Skaggs Bridge Park near Madera and Barstow avenues after someone called 911 to report a woman […]
americanmilitarynews.com
California man behind 1976 kidnapping of 26 children and bus driver will be released on parole
A parole board affirmed Tuesday that Frederick Woods, one of three men convicted of kidnapping a school bus full of 26 children and their driver in the Central California city of Chowchilla in 1976, will be released, according to officials. Woods, 70, was first found suitable for parole in a...
Comments / 0