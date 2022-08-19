ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

The Blade

2022 high school volleyball: Teams to watch in NBC, NWOAL, TAAC, and SBC

Here is a look at some of the projected top 2022 volleyball teams from the Northern Buckeye Conference, the Northwest Ohio Athletic League, the Toledo Area Athletic Conference, and the Sandusky Bay Conference. NBC Lake (23-2 overall, 14-0 NBC) swept the conference slate last season and have the potential to win its third straight NBC championship this year, despite the graduation of four seniors from its 2021 rotation. Coach Amy Vorst will look for leadership from senior Ella Vorst (6-3, MH), and juniors Taryn DeWese (6-0, S/OH), Vayda Delenthal (S/OH), and Sydney Stanley (L).
HIGH SCHOOL
CBS Sports

Falcons' Marcus Mariota: Plays three series

Mariota completed six of his 10 passes for 132 yards and a touchdown in Monday's preseason loss to the Jets. Mariota led the offense on three drives, tallying 10 points. He was effective in different areas of the field, connecting on short attempts but also airing out passes that went for gains of 52 and 39 to Kyle Pitts and Anthony Firkser, respectively. While rookie third-round pick Desmond Ridder also was effective, Mariota reportedly has been the more consistent quarterback in camp and should be the starting quarterback for the Falcons in Week 1.
ATLANTA, GA
Sports
CBS Sports

Giants' David Sills: Tallies 56 yards in preseason debut

Sills corralled five of seven targets for 56 yards in Sunday's preseason victory versus the Bengals. Sills didn't play in New York's first exhibition game last Thursday due to an undisclosed injury, but he was back in action for the team's second contest Sunday. The 26-year-old ranked second on the squad in receiving yards and third in receptions in the win. Sills is considered a long shot for a spot on the 53-man roster, so he'll be looking to make another strong impression in the Giants' third and final preseason game against the Jets next weekend.
NFL
CBS Sports

Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino: Suffers arm injury Monday

Pasquantino was removed in the top of the third inning of Monday's game against the White Sox with an apparent right arm injury, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports. He went 0-for-1 with a walk and a run scored prior to departing. Pasquantino appeared to sustain the injury in question...
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Luis Frias: Moves up to majors

The Diamondbacks recalled Frias from Triple-A Reno ahead of Sunday's game against the Cardinals. Frias will give Arizona some much-needed length out of the bullpen in the series finale after five relievers were needed to cover the final 3.2 innings of Saturday's 16-7 loss to St. Louis. One of those relievers, Edwin Uceta, was optioned to Triple-A to clear a spot on the 26-man active roster and in the bullpen for Frias, who is expected to work in a low-leverage role for the duration of his stay in Arizona.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Steps out of lineup in Game 2

DeJong is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Cubs, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. DeJong started the past five games and will take a seat after going 0-for-2 with a walk during the Cardinals' loss in Game 1. Tommy Edman will shift to shortstop in the nightcap while Brendan Donovan receives a start in the infield.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

