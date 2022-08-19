Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2022 high school volleyball: Teams to watch in NBC, NWOAL, TAAC, and SBC
Here is a look at some of the projected top 2022 volleyball teams from the Northern Buckeye Conference, the Northwest Ohio Athletic League, the Toledo Area Athletic Conference, and the Sandusky Bay Conference. NBC Lake (23-2 overall, 14-0 NBC) swept the conference slate last season and have the potential to win its third straight NBC championship this year, despite the graduation of four seniors from its 2021 rotation. Coach Amy Vorst will look for leadership from senior Ella Vorst (6-3, MH), and juniors Taryn DeWese (6-0, S/OH), Vayda Delenthal (S/OH), and Sydney Stanley (L).
CBS Sports
UCLA basketball roster: Starting lineup prediction, bench rotation, depth outlook for 2022-23 season
After returning nearly everyone from its magical 2021 Final Four run, UCLA is finally bidding farewell to some of the stalwarts of coach Mick Cronin's early years on the job. Gone from a 27-8 team that reached the Sweet 16 in March are leading scorer Johnny Juzang, all-around wing Jules Bernard and trusty big man Cody Riley.
CBS Sports
Falcons' Marcus Mariota: Plays three series
Mariota completed six of his 10 passes for 132 yards and a touchdown in Monday's preseason loss to the Jets. Mariota led the offense on three drives, tallying 10 points. He was effective in different areas of the field, connecting on short attempts but also airing out passes that went for gains of 52 and 39 to Kyle Pitts and Anthony Firkser, respectively. While rookie third-round pick Desmond Ridder also was effective, Mariota reportedly has been the more consistent quarterback in camp and should be the starting quarterback for the Falcons in Week 1.
CBS Sports
Little League World Series releases statement on video of players placing cotton on head of black teammate
Little League has addressed what could have been perceived as a racially insensitive moment during the broadcast of the MLB Little League Classic. Footage showed players from the Midwest Region team placing cotton from a stuffed animal on the head of a black player, and the Little League has looked into the situation.
CBS Sports
Giants' David Sills: Tallies 56 yards in preseason debut
Sills corralled five of seven targets for 56 yards in Sunday's preseason victory versus the Bengals. Sills didn't play in New York's first exhibition game last Thursday due to an undisclosed injury, but he was back in action for the team's second contest Sunday. The 26-year-old ranked second on the squad in receiving yards and third in receptions in the win. Sills is considered a long shot for a spot on the 53-man roster, so he'll be looking to make another strong impression in the Giants' third and final preseason game against the Jets next weekend.
CBS Sports
Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino: Suffers arm injury Monday
Pasquantino was removed in the top of the third inning of Monday's game against the White Sox with an apparent right arm injury, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports. He went 0-for-1 with a walk and a run scored prior to departing. Pasquantino appeared to sustain the injury in question...
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Luis Frias: Moves up to majors
The Diamondbacks recalled Frias from Triple-A Reno ahead of Sunday's game against the Cardinals. Frias will give Arizona some much-needed length out of the bullpen in the series finale after five relievers were needed to cover the final 3.2 innings of Saturday's 16-7 loss to St. Louis. One of those relievers, Edwin Uceta, was optioned to Triple-A to clear a spot on the 26-man active roster and in the bullpen for Frias, who is expected to work in a low-leverage role for the duration of his stay in Arizona.
Ending to 2021 season has Quincy High football amped up to finish strong in 2022
QUINCY – A 4-6 record during the 2021 season has left a sour taste for the Quincy High football team. The Presidents started strong, winning their first three games before dropping six of their final seven games. The last three of those losses all came by one score, including a 15-12 loss to North Quincy on Thanksgiving. ...
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Steps out of lineup in Game 2
DeJong is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Cubs, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. DeJong started the past five games and will take a seat after going 0-for-2 with a walk during the Cardinals' loss in Game 1. Tommy Edman will shift to shortstop in the nightcap while Brendan Donovan receives a start in the infield.
