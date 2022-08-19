Read full article on original website
Missouri Democrats critical of Gov. Parson's proposed tax cut
(The Center Square) – As Missouri Republican Gov. Mike Parson began traveling throughout the state on Tuesday to promote a $700 million income tax reduction during a special session in September, Democrats criticized the plan. “The Governor’s Special Session is an election season ploy to change the subject after...
South Dakota panel approves increase in mileage costs for state employees
(The Center Square) - The South Dakota Rules Review Committee on Tuesday approved an increase in travel expenses for state employees on official state business. The change increases reimbursement from 42 cents to 51 cents per mile for employees who drive their private vehicles outside of the city where they work.
Initiative to limit interest rates on debt from healthcare services certified for Arizona ballot
Arizonans will decide on a ballot initiative designed to limit interest rates on debt from health-care services. The proposal is the first initiative certified for the ballot in Arizona for November, and the first of three initiatives with signatures under review to be certified. There are also eight legislative referrals on the ballot in Arizona.
Osborn, Russ, David advance from runoffs in state secondary office races
OKLAHOMA CITY — Labor Commissioner Leslie Osborn defeated Republican challenger Rep. Sean Roberts in the primary runoff Tuesday. Osborn had about 53% of the vote in nearly complete results from the State Election Board late Tuesday. Osborn, a former small-business owner and past member of the Oklahoma House, is...
Arkansas panel approves ARPA funds for attorneys
(The Center Square) - An Arkansas Legislative subcommittee approved $9 million worth of American Rescue Plan Act money to hire attorneys and staff to address backlogs of legal cases delayed because of COVID-19. The Performance Evaluation and Expenditure Review Subcommittee approved $4.5 million in appropriations for the Arkansas Public Defender...
Governor Little Calls for Special Session of the Idaho Legislature
Governor Brad Little and legislative leaders announced on Tuesday a special legislative session will be held September 1, to use the state’s record $2 billion projected budget surplus to counteract the impacts of 40-year high inflation on individuals and schools. “We’re calling an extraordinary session to address the crushing...
GOP hopes stoked in Oregon even as party hits West Coast low point
A new election forecast says there’s wobble in Democrats’ 40-year hold on the Oregon governor’s office, even as Republicans hit a historic low point along the West Coast. The Center for Politics at the University of Virginia on Thursday, Aug. 18, moved the Nov. 8 race for...
Arizona Republican lawmaker candidate wants to raise teacher pay by $10,000 per year
(The Center Square) – A Republican state representative candidate wants to increase Arizona's teacher pay. Matt Gress, who is running in District 4, recently announced his "Pay Teachers First Plan." The plan would provide every Arizona public school teacher with a $10,000 raise. It would do so by providing "100 percent of the new state dollars going directly to the teachers, rather than bureaucracy, and significantly boosting starting teacher pay," according to his campaign's website.
Poll: Majority of Arizona voters want border wall built in the state
(The Center Square) – A majority of Arizonans support building a wall at the Mexican border in the state and say that the surge in illegal immigration constitutes an invasion, according to new polling. Pollsters Scott Rasmussen and RMG Research also show that a large majority of Arizonans think...
BESE puts off vote on high school overhaul in face of heavy criticism
BATON ROUGE, La. - Amid heavy opposition from local superintendents, Louisiana's top school board Tuesday voted to delay action on a plan to toughen how high schools are rated until at least October. State Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley and others have said for months that major changes are needed...
What Idahoans can expect from the $740 billion Inflation Reduction Act
The Inflation Reduction Act became law on Tuesday, Aug. 23 after President Joe Biden signed the bill, which passed both the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate on party-line votes. As a result of the new law, many Idahoans will see reductions in the cost of health care and tax breaks for clean energy purchases.
Maine nurses reject union decertification effort
(The Center Square) – Nurses at one of Maine's largest hospitals have voted to keep their union representation following a decertification push by non-union workers who objected to a previous mail balloting vote. The vote, held between Aug. 17-18, affirmed the Maine State Nurses Association as the union representative...
WATCH NOW: Gov. candidate Michels, Rep. Steil tour Kenosha, attend discussion on 2020 unrest
Wisconsin Republican Gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels and Rep. Bryan Steil toured portions of Kenosha that were damaged during the historic Aug. 2020 unrest and then attended a roundtable discussion on the matter Tuesday morning. Michels and Steil, R-Janesville, were joined by Eric Toney, the Republican candidate for attorney general, and...
Do not pass school buses, Arizona and Graham County officials warn motorists
(The Center Square) – Arizona motorists are risking the safety of children and a $250 fine around 13,000 times every school year. State and local officials are reminding Arizonans to watch closely for school buses that are loading and unloading children now that school is back in session. Public...
Delaware pursuing federal grant to purchase clean school buses
(The Center Square) – Delaware is looking to use federal taxpayer money to secure new clean school buses at five school districts. The state’s Department of Education said Tuesday it is pursuing grants through the federal Clean School Bus Rebate Program to secure 14 electric school buses and 17 propane buses.
PACT program extended in Connecticut
(The Center Square) – A program that provides taxpayer funding for qualifying Connecticut students to attend community college has been extended. PACT provides funding to students to cover the difference between state and federal grants, community college tuition and mandatory fees, and, for the first time, allows part-time students taking six or more credits to qualify for the program.
Noxious weed threatens Washington horses
(The Center Square) — A noxious weed native to Europe and Asia has invaded Washington pasturelands, sickening at least 25 horses. Washington State Department of Agriculture warns livestock owners to check hay supplies for hoary alyssum, which may cause fever, diarrhea, edema, laminitis or death if consumed in larger quantities.
Tunisian Ambassador to the U.S. visits Wyoming
Recently, the Wyoming National Guard hosted two Dignitaries from our partnering country of Tunisia, which is part of the National Guard’s State Partnership Program. Hanène Tajouri Bessassi, the Tunisian Ambassador to the U.S., and Senior Colonel Mohamed Ben Salah, Tunisian Military Attaché, visited Wyoming. During their time...
Snapchat to pay millions after settlement in Illinois’ Biometric Information Privacy lawsuit
(The Center Square) – Another social media company has settled out of court after allegations it violated Illinois’ strict biometric laws. The parent company that owns Snapchat agreed to pay $35 million but denied any wrongdoing. At the heart of the issue is Snapchat’s photo filter feature. Each...
Military recruitment in Nebraska, U.S. is falling short of goals
OMAHA -- Pvt. Jayden Day donned the patch of his new Nebraska Army National Guard unit Friday, one of 11 freshly minted soldiers to take part in a ceremony signifying he is officially part of the Guard. Encouraged by his girlfriend’s father as well his aunt and uncle — all...
