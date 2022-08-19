WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents that a scam involving the department has been circulating in the county. Public Information Officer Sarah Severson says the scammers are contacting residents directly, saying they have some business that needs to be conducted with the Sheriff’s Office. They are then asking them to call the office back at (715)-680-3057 ext. 700- a number that is not associated with the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office.

MARATHON COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO