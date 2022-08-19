Read full article on original website
Mulroy Sentenced for Pointing a Gun, Firing at Officers
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A Mosinee woman has been sentenced for pointing a gun at officers and firing at least one round when she was confronted for refusing to leave a Rib Mountain hotel in early 2021. Katina Mulroy will serve a total of six years in prison and...
Arrest Made in Connection With Spectrum Internet Outage in Wausau
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Wausau Police have announced an arrest in connection with Saturday’s widespread Spectrum internet and telecommunications outage. George E Wood is expected to be in court Monday to face potential charges of criminal damage to a utility service. Officers believe he intentionally damaged lines that provide Spectrum service to residential and business customers on Wausau’s west side and to some surrounding communities.
Marathon County Sheriff’s Office Reports New Scam
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents that a scam involving the department has been circulating in the county. Public Information Officer Sarah Severson says the scammers are contacting residents directly, saying they have some business that needs to be conducted with the Sheriff’s Office. They are then asking them to call the office back at (715)-680-3057 ext. 700- a number that is not associated with the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office.
Three Dead In Adams County Crash
FRIENDSHIP, WI (WSAU) — There were three fatalities after a traffic crash in Adams County on Monday afternoon. The accident happened at the intersection of County Hwy Z and State Highway 21 near Friendship around 3:35pm. According to a report from the Wisconsin State Patrol, a Jeep Cherokee driven...
Marathon County Needs Jail Workers
WAUSAU, WI (WAOW TV-WSAU) –The worker shortage is being felt throughout the nation, from private companies to the government. And it’s even hitting jails across Central Wisconsin, along with taxpayers’ wallets. The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department says they’re forced to spend about $3,100 per day to house...
Bikeshare return to Wausau
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – The bikeshare system has returned to Wausau’s Riverlife area. Nine bikes are available between two stations, near Bridge Street and across from Riverlife apartments. Bikeshare users just have to scan the QR code on the bike and download an app on their phone to...
Bussing costs rise for Marshfield families
MARSHFIELD, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – Parents in Marshfield are going to be paying a hefty price when it comes to getting their kids to and from school. A release from the Marshfield School District and Kobussen Buses says that parents with children living within two miles of a district school will be paying $800 a year per student for bus services. That’s an increase from $200 last year.
Central Wisconsin State Fair opens Tuesday; Construction near fairgrounds
MARSHFIELD, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – The Central Wisconsin State Fair begins on Tuesday, and the City of Marshfield wants fair goers to be aware of road construction. Marshfield is in the middle of a $2.5 million project near to the fairgrounds. “We broke this project into two phases. We worked...
Medford Plant Will Close, 170 Jobs Lost
MEDFORD, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – Phillips-Medisize’s plant in Medford will close by next fall, and 7th District Representative Tom Tiffany says the closing could be part of a larger problem. He says inflation may have something to do with the plant closing, with the company telling WAOW-TV last week...
Wausau School Committee Approves Grant Application for New Charter School
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A new educational experience could be coming to Wausau after the school district’s Education and Operations Committee approved a parent group to apply for a start-up grant. Superintendent Keith Hilts says the proposal would help create a charter school focused on outdoor and environmental...
