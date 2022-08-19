Read full article on original website
Related
Herald & Review
Florida primary: Crist wins Democratic gubernatorial contest
MIAMI (AP) — U.S. Rep. and former Republican Gov. Charlie Crist will try to derail Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis' bid for reelection in November after defeating state Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried in Tuesday's primary. In another race attracting attention, U.S. Rep. Val Demings defeated three lesser-known candidates for the Democratic nomination for a U.S. Senate seat. She will face incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio. Both DeSantis and Rubio ran unopposed in the primary. Voters also chose candidates for attorney general, agriculture commissioner and U.S. House seats. A look at other contests:
Herald & Review
Florida Democrats choose Rep. Crist to challenge DeSantis
MIAMI (AP) — U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist won the Democratic nomination for governor in Florida on Tuesday, setting him up to challenge Gov. Ron DeSantis this fall in a campaign that the Republican incumbent sees as the first step toward a potential White House run. In selecting Crist, Florida...
starvedrock.media
Biggest sources of immigrants to Illinois
Stacker compiled a list of where people are moving from most to Illinois from the 2020 Census. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
wmay.com
Illinois Politicians At Odds Over State Population Trends
Is Illinois gaining population, or losing it? The answer may depend on your political affiliation. The U.S. Census Bureau’s official 2020 count showed Illinois losing population, but a follow-up survey indicated the state may have been undercounted. Democrats say Illinois actually added people over the last ten years, and have called on the Census Bureau to produce a revised count. There’s been no official response to that request yet.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Herald & Review
AP News in Brief at 12:04 a.m. EDT
MIAMI (AP) — U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist won the Democratic nomination for governor in Florida on Tuesday, setting him up to challenge Gov. Ron DeSantis this fall in a campaign that the Republican incumbent sees as the first step toward a potential White House run. In selecting Crist, Florida...
Report details threat to future Illinois taxpayers posed by excessive borrowing
(The Center Square) – A report shows the state of Illinois has one of the largest debt liabilities in the country. The American Legislative Exchange Council, or ALEC, released its annual State Bonded Obligations publication, which highlights the risks posed to taxpayers by excessive borrowing. State governments borrow for...
Illinois income and property tax rebate: are you eligible?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Do you qualify to receive income and property tax relief checks being sent out by the State of Illinois next month? The rebates are part of the Illinois Family Relief Plan which was signed into law in April. Single residents who earn less than $200,000 a year will receive a one-time income tax […]
Very Small Town of Under 3,000 Just Dubbed Illinois’ Most Underrated
Lawn mower parades, a hippie memorial, brooms everywhere, and the birthplace of the Raggedy Ann and Raggedy Andy dolls. Throughout Illinois, there are small towns with stories only the locals know, that is until you visit and come looking for those stories. While there are no bad times to take a road trip to discover some of these unique-story-filled towns, we just happen to be coming into my favorite time of year to take a road trip. Recently, I shared 5 Illinois road trips I think are perfect for late summer, early-fall and now I'd like to add one more, after this recent feature on a very small town in eastern Illinois.
RELATED PEOPLE
Herald & Review
Josh Riley wins Democratic nomination for U.S. House in New York's 19th Congressional District.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Josh Riley wins Democratic nomination for U.S. House in New York's 19th Congressional District. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Auctioning off Illinois’ unclaimed property
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois State Fair continued on Saturday, and so did the tradition of the Illinois Treasurer’s “Unclaimed Property Auction.” Items for the auction were from inactive safety deposit boxes turned over to the state government a decade ago. Two hundred-and-fifty lots were auctioned off, with items ranging from coins and jewelry […]
nprillinois.org
Rare weather event in central Illinois over the weekend
Weekend storms that rolled through central Illinois produced large hail. Washington, a community in Tazewell County, reported three inch hail Sunday. That's happened just over two dozen times since 1950 in the Lincoln National Weather Service coverage area. Sangamon County has three inch hail in 2020, one mile west of Deveraux Heights.
Where does Illinois land on the Best States to Live in 2022 list?
One of the biggest websites for ranking states has come out with their official 2022 ranking for the Best States to Live in, with high taxes, crime in the biggest cities, and not ideal winter weather, where does the Land of Lincoln fall on the list?. According to Wallethub.com's new...
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Recurring Stimulus Program Open For Illinois Residents
Many states are implementing guaranteed income programs. These state support systems benefit families with recurring payments. Most programs like this have begun issuing monies to the chosen recipients. But the city of Evanston in Illinois just opened theirs on Monday. Thus, interested residents who meet the requirements can apply.
Central Illinois Proud
Storms bring heavy rain, very large hail and damaging winds to Central Illinois
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — Severe thunderstorms developed across Central Illinois Saturday afternoon bringing some much needed rain to the area, but they also brought destructive hail and wind. The storms prompted Tornado and Severe Thunderstorm Warnings across Central Illinois along with a Flash Flood Warning. Since Friday night, most...
collinsvilledailynews.com
Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in Illinois
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest deaths from COVID-19 in Illinois using data from U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
capitolwolf.com
Final day of the Illinois State Fair
Sunday is the final day of the Illinois State Fair. Sunny skies and mild temperatures promise to make this year’s 10-day celebration of Illinois Agriculture a record breaking event. Its FAMILY DAY at the fair. Todays activities include the 10K Abe’s Amble, a chili cookoff at The Shed, The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
3 Great Steakhouses in Illinois
What's your favorite thing to order when you go out to a nice restaurant with your friends or family members? If the answer is a nice steak then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Illinois that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these places are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. On top of that, the service is great and the atmosphere is even better. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Continue to read to find out. Here are the three steakhouses in Illinois that have excellent online reviews and are considered to be a foodie's paradise.
capitolwolf.com
“It’s Not a Game, Illinois”
Illinois State Fairgoers had a chance to put on some virtual reality goggles which are supposed to imitate the effects of having a .08 percent blood alcohol level. That’s too drunk to drive. Participants then attempted tasks which are seemingly simple – if you are sober. “Fatalities are...
Herald & Review
Wednesday, August 24 weather update for central Illinois
No rain today, but a few showers are possible late Wednesday night. The better chance of showers and storms is Thursday ahead of and along our next cold front. Full details in our latest forecast.
kttn.com
Illinois family charged with kidnapping, forced labor, and conspiracy for forcing victims to years of labor
A federal grand jury in the Central District of Illinois returned a nine-count indictment charging Domingo Francisco-Juan, Lorenza Domingo-Castaneda, and Catarina Domingo-Juan, siblings and Guatemalan nationals, with conspiracy to commit forced labor, forced labor, conspiracy to commit kidnapping, and kidnapping. According to the allegations outlined in the indictment, between December...
Comments / 0