Read full article on original website
Related
Swingers Trailer Park Opens In Louisiana: “Bring Your House, Share Your Spouse”
I feel like if you live anywhere besides the South, you always hear horror stories about the whole region. And if you are one of those people, some of the claims are very valid. I mean you’re always reading some crazy stuff about a “Florida man” in the news, and...
What It's Like Being the Last Remaining Member of Alabama's Legendary 2017 Signing Class
The Crimson Tide's veteran offensive lineman takes the grandpa jokes in stride as he looks to bring home a third national championship.
Nick Saban contract details: Rich get richer at Alabama
Nick Saban is not done being the Alabama football head coach after signing his next extension. No, longtime Alabama football head coach Nick Saban is not ready to retire just yet, so quit asking!. Saban received a one-year extension and a bump in pay after the University of Alabama board...
Alabama Fans Struggling with What Hog Fans Know So Well
Complaining about 11 a.m. start vs. Texas not only bad look, show definite lack of understanding
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alabama Football: Restoring Order
Fans across the nation, particularly those of opposing SEC schools, relish a down year for Alabama football. Of course, a “down year” for the Tide would be cause for celebration at any other school. Alabama finished 13-2 last season, winning the SEC West and the SEC Championship game...
Contract details revealed for new Nick Saban deal, Greg Byrne extension
On Monday, the UA System trustees compensation committee announced Nick Saban would be receiving a new contract. Just one day later, the trustees made it official. The Alabama head coach will now be in Tuscaloosa through the 2030 season, which is a one-year extension of his previous contract. The new...
Marty and McGee Can’t Wait to be Back in Tuscaloosa… To Eat
Marty Smith and Ryan McGee often find themselves stationed on the University of Alabama campus in the fall. After all, Alabama football is ranked No. 1 for the sixth time in the past ten seasons in the preseason AP Poll. The city 'makes its gravy' on those seven Saturdays when...
Alabama football: Wild historical stat says Crimson Tide will get upset by Texas
Alabama football is seen as a big favorite over Texas in their matchup this year, but a random historical stat could give the Longhorns hope. Alabama is the national title favorite. They’re expected to roll through the SEC to another College Football Playoff bid. They’re the juggernaut out for blood after just missing out on a national title last season.
RELATED PEOPLE
Roll Tide and bottoms up: Beer and wine coming to Bryant-Denny Stadium
Beer and wine sales are coming to Bryant-Denny Stadium at the University of Alabama. Dean Argo, a spokesman for the Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Board, said Wednesday that the agency gave approval to an alcohol license for the vendor at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The state approval was the final regulatory step in authorizing sales.
ESPN
Alabama approves raise, extension for football coach Nick Saban through 2030
Nick Saban is once again the highest-paid football coach at a public university. Alabama's board of trustees approved a one-year extension and a raise for Saban during a meeting on Tuesday. The amended deal runs through February 2030 and will pay him an average of $11.7 million per year. The...
Nick 97.5
Tuscaloosa, AL
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
691K+
Views
ABOUT
Nick 97.5 plays the greatest hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://nick975.com/
Comments / 0