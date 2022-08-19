ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmer, AL

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Nick Saban contract details: Rich get richer at Alabama

Nick Saban is not done being the Alabama football head coach after signing his next extension. No, longtime Alabama football head coach Nick Saban is not ready to retire just yet, so quit asking!. Saban received a one-year extension and a bump in pay after the University of Alabama board...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
State
Alabama State
Alabama State
Alabama Pets & Animals
City
Wilmer, AL
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
FanSided

Alabama Football: Restoring Order

Fans across the nation, particularly those of opposing SEC schools, relish a down year for Alabama football. Of course, a “down year” for the Tide would be cause for celebration at any other school. Alabama finished 13-2 last season, winning the SEC West and the SEC Championship game...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny Walker
Nick 97.5

Nick 97.5

Tuscaloosa, AL
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
691K+
Views
ABOUT

Nick 97.5 plays the greatest hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://nick975.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy