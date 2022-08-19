Read full article on original website
jerryratcliffe.com
Dustin Groves named UVA men’s golf assistant coach
Virginia men’s golf coach Bowen Sargent announced Monday the hiring of Dustin Groves as assistant coach for the Cavaliers’ program. A native of Charlottesville, he was all-state performer while attending Monticello High School and went on to be an all-conference player at Wake Forest. “I’m excited to announce...
jerryratcliffe.com
Florida CB Lee decommits from Virginia, considering other ACC schools
Jarvis Lee, a cornerback from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., has decommitted from Virginia. “I want to thank the entire staff at the University of Virginia for giving me an opportunity, but with lot’s [sic] of thought I’ve decided to Decommit and reopen my recruitment,” Lee said on his social media account. “Respect my decision.”
WHSV
Staunton High School star athlete laid to rest Sunday
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Sunday afternoon teammates, coaches, friends, and family gathered at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Staunton to lay to rest Josiah Williams. Williams was a star athlete at Staunton High School. According to his mother, Mishal Merchant, he played basketball, tennis, and ran track, but she said football was his passion.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
With star QB leading way, Washington looks to peak at right time
Last year, the Washington football team was a case study in peaking at the wrong time. On the morning of Sept. 25, Washington was on top of its game: undefeated, having outscored its five opponents 237-40. That included blowout wins over perennial Class A power Clairton in a nonconference matchup and Chartiers-Houston, a playoff team, in a Century Conference clash.
Virginia College on Top 5 List of Best Public Schools in the Country
(Omnibus/WikiCommons Images) Choosing a college can be a stressful time and also a momentous occasion. Making sure you choose the right school is of the utmost importance for many prospective students.
cfhstalon.com
Turf field on schedule to be completed
Towards the end of last school year, the school board finalized a budget with a designation of $3 million for putting a turf field at Colonial Forge and North Stafford high schools. The proposed plan passed with a 6-1 vote in favor of construction starting at the beginning of the 2022-2023 school year.
northernvirginiamag.com
On the Market: Former National Ryan Zimmerman Lists His Great Falls Estate for $7.9M
With a nickname like Mr. National, you can expect the home of the 16-season MLB vet to be full of luxurious amenities. Mr. National — a.k.a. Ryan Zimmerman — is saying goodbye to the Great Falls area, listing his traditional-style estate for $7.9 million last week. Built in...
jerryratcliffe.com
Win the golf dream trip of a lifetime with local First Tee raffle: Pebble Beach or Pinehurst
If you love golf, here’s your chance to win the golf trip of your dreams and help out area youth for only 100 bucks. It’s the Great American Golf Trip Raffle, with 100 percent of the proceeds going to support First Tee Virginia Blue Ridge, headquartered right here in Charlottesville. The winner gets a trip for four to one of golf’s legendary venues: Pebble Beach Golf Resort or Pinehurst Resort, your choice.
This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing Way to Enjoy Virginia
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Virginia offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Old Dominion has to offer along the Virginia Scenic Railway.
ggwash.org
Imagine being able to take a train to Great Falls. That was once reality.
This article was first published on October 2, 2018. We love seeing how people used to move through the region and wanted to share this article with you again. Today, the Washington & Old Dominion (W&OD) is a paved trail used for fun and commuting across Northern Virginia. Of course, originally the Washington & Old Dominion was a railroad — one with a long and convoluted history that helped form Dunn Loring, Reston, Herndon, Sterling, Ashburn, and other communities that still exist to this day.
5 Great Pizza Places in Virginia
If you happen to live in Virginia or you travel to Virginia often and you are looking for new amazing restaurants where you can go with your close friends and family, then you are in luck because that's what we are going to talk about today. I have put together a list of five amazing pizza places in Virginia that you should definitely visit next time you are craving pizza. All of them are known for using only fresh and high-quality ingredients and they serve truly delicious food that makes you want to come back for more. Are you curious to see if your favorite pizza place made it on the list? Here are the five places that have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by locals:
Glenn Youngkin Says NIMBY Regulations Are Making Virginia an Impossibly Expensive Place To Live
Today, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin took a surprising YIMBY-inflected ("yes in my backyard") swipe at restrictive development regulations that he says are making the state increasingly unwelcoming for renters and homebuyers. "The cost to rent or buy a home is too expensive," said the governor in a wide-ranging speech before...
WTOP
Students return to changes in Va.’s largest school systems
As students return to class in some of Virginia’s largest school systems, they’re finding some changes compared to last year. Students in Fairfax County, City of Fairfax, Prince William County, Manassas Park City and the City of Alexandria returned to the classroom Monday. In total, almost 289,000 students went back to classes.
coloradopolitics.com
COVID, CRT, sexuality: What's behind the mass student exodus from public schools
Elicia Brand and her family moved to Loudoun County nine years ago to take advantage of well-reputed public schools in the affluent northern Virginia enclave. But after the pandemic began, the schools she once regarded as fantastic changed. Brand said her three sons encountered sexualized reading materials, a racially fraught curriculum, and an approach to education that seemed to prioritize the politics of the district’s adults over the needs of its children.
arlingtonmagazine.com
Get Away: Key West Cottages Chincoteague Island
Key West Cottages Chincoteague Island, which is set at the water’s edge in Chincoteague Island, Virginia, is expanding from five to 38 pastel-colored tiny retreats. Slated to open in August and September, the 33 new one- or two-bedroom cottages range from 376 to 661 square feet. Each has a full kitchen, tiled walk-in shower, coastal decor and a cozy covered porch with water views. Many of the decks are at the canal’s edge, making it easy to fish and crab from them.
Customer jailed after dispute over smoothie ends with food flying, Virginia cops say
She didn’t like her smoothie, deputies say.
georgetowner.com
Georgetown BID Employee Murdered
On Aug. 11, MPD Second District Commander Duncan Bedlion appeared on the scene to answer reporters’ questions about an apparent drive-by double-shooting from a “silver car” in the Dupont Circle area, on the 2000 block of Florida Avenue NW at approximately 9:32 p.m. The deceased victim was identified as Stephon Johns, 31, whom police believed to have been “targeted” by the killers thought to have been “circling around the area in a silver 2021 Alfa Romeo Giulia.” After spotting Johns along Florida Avenue, the report said, “four people got out of the car and opened fire, killing him and hitting another man who happened to be nearby.”
WJLA
Virginia Blue & Yellow Line shutdown just weeks away: Here's how to navigate the closure
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — On Tuesday, both Metro and the city of Alexandria warned Metrorail riders to start planning now for what promises to be a difficult seven to eight months. Starting in just a couple weeks, Metrorail riders who travel between Virginia and D.C. on the Blue and Yellow Lines will have to leave extra time to get places, with the first six weeks being the worst time period.
townandtourist.com
25 Best Washington DC Hikes (Historic & Lengthy!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Washington DC is stitched into the very fabric of the United States. Home of the White House, the Capitol Building, and the Supreme Court, Washington DC is not only our nation’s capital, but is an incredibly scenic portrait of America’s countryside.
WTOP
WTOP TOP 10: 2022 Best Burger
WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses in D.C., Maryland and Virginia that serve hamburgers. Out of hundreds of restaurants and eateries, The Burger Shack was voted the favorite. Here are the TOP 10 finalists. The Burger Shack – Virginia locations in Chantilly, Ashburn and Alexandria.
