Shooting On Highway 65 In Springfield
An argument over a dog leads to a standoff, arrest in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested one woman in a standoff in Springfield Saturday night. Investigators say it started with an argument between two neighbors over a dog. Officers responded to North National Avenue near Chestnut Expressway. They blocked off a portion of North National for a short time. “The...
More vandalism reported in north Springfield; security camera catches act
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - After vandals struck a second and third church in north Springfield this week, one woman is coming forward with security camera footage. Less than a day after vandals hit Acts of Praise Church, Keystone Apostolic Church members discovered it had also been hit. Neighbors say it’s unfortunate this keeps happening. According to reports from the Springfield Police Department, Mount Carmel United Methodist was hit along with two homes right next to it in the 600 block of East locust.
Springfield police investigate shooting on US 65 involving 2 drivers early Sunday morning
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department investigates a shooting on U.S. 65 Sunday morning. According to Lt. Heather Anderson with Springfield Police, it started as a verbal disturbance between two drivers. That disturbance led to one of the drivers shooting at the other as the two were driving southbound on U.S. 65. The second driver’s vehicle was hit, but that person was not injured.
News to Know: Vehicular homicide in Anderson, Missouri, plus new details in Lamar, Missouri death investigation
ANDERSON, Mo. – An Anderson, Missouri man is facing vehicular homicide charges. Vincent Castro is facing felony vehicular homicide after crashing into 65 year David Cunningham. Cunningham was airlifted to Freeman hospital in Joplin where he would later be pronounced dead. LAMAR, Mo. – Authorities have released the identity...
Missouri woman pleads guilty in multimillion-dollar catalytic converter theft ring
A Columbia, Missouri woman is the final defendant to plead guilty in a massive, multimillion-dollar catalytic converter theft ring.
Investigation into death of southern Illinois man
SGF man sentenced to life in prison plus 44 years
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Springfield man charged with murder in a 2020 homicide has been sentenced to life in prison plus 44 years on five criminal counts. According to online court records and the office of Greene County Circuit Clerk, Judge Becky Borthwick sentenced Riley Collier to life with the possibility of parole on a […]
Drug search warrant nets 56 grams of meth in Laclede County
The Laclede County Sheriff on Thursday arrested two people after executing a search warrant for drugs. Deputies, with the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, and the Lebanon Police Department executed the warrant on Amy Drive in Lebanon. During the search, they found 56 grams of...
Man pleads others to check storage units after $30,000 in items stolen from his in Greene County
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield man reported he lost around $30,000 worth of property stolen from a storage locker in southern Greene County. ”You ruin people’s memories. You stole peoples’ memories,” said Tim Adams. Adams considers himself a collector. He moved away for some time but...
Springfield woman describes nearly being shot at convenience store; calls for an end to the gun violence
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield mother narrowly escapes gunfire while at work. “Had I not had the ability to just run I would have been on the concrete with a sheet. Some officer would have shown up to my house to tell my 16, 13, and 8-year-old daughters that they don’t have a momma anymore”, said Katherine Burkett.
Search warrant on Amy Drive
2 people are facing possible charges following an investigation by the Lebanon Police Department, the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group, the Laclede County Sheriff’s Office, and the Highway Patrol. On Thursday law enforcement served a search warrant on Amy Drive and reportedly seized nearly 2 ounces of methamphetamine, several items related to the delivery of a controlled substance, and drug paraphernalia. A 20-year-old woman was taken into custody with charges pending. A 61-year-old man was released at the scene with charges pending.
Fast N Friendly Robber on the Loose
Police are looking for a man who robbed the Fast N Friendly gas station on West Division in Springfield. Police say the man went into the store Thursday night with a gun just before Nine, demanded money and fled the scene. No one was hurt. Authorities say the robber is...
30 Summers Ago, 3 Missouri Women Disappeared Forever
It was the summer of 1992 when one of Missouri's biggest mysteries began. 3 women in Springfield, Missouri vanished and have never been seen since and no one knows why. The case is now known as The Springfield 3. It has its own page on the Unsolved Mysteries Wiki website. It summarizes the case with a simple description:
Three Springfield churches vandalized in one week
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A third Springfield church has been hit by vandals this week, with graffiti spray-painted on the outside of the Life.Church Springfield on West Republic Road. “Freedom isn’t free” and an acronym for a profane phrase were spray-painted on the north side of the church, facing James River Freeway. A staffer who was […]
CATCH-A-CROOK: Couple steals lawn equipment from neighborhood near McBride Elementary
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County detectives are investigating the theft of lawn equipment from a southwest Springfield neighborhood. The crime happened on August 4 in the 33-hundred block of West Van Owen Street. A homeowner’s security camera captured video of a woman and man walking into the backyard between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m.
News to Know: New details in Carthage hot car death, and autopsy underway for deceased Lamar woman
CARTHAGE, Mo. – New details released in last week’s child death investigation in Carthage. Police on Friday responded to a call about a three-year-old who was found unresponsive in a hot vehicle. The child was taken to a hospital in Springfield, where she later died. Authorities say the child got into the car on her own and could not get out. Police have submitted their investigation to the prosecutor who will determine if charges will be filed. Read more here.
Springfield police investigate armed robbery at Fast and Friendly gas station
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Officers are looking for a man who robbed the Fast and Friendly gas station at 2341 W Division in Springfield Thursday night. According to the Springfield Police Department, a man went into the store with a handgun a little before 9:00 p.m. Thursday, demanded money and then fled the scene. No one was injured.
Charges refiled in Missouri boat sinking that killed 17
BC-US (AP) — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt's office has refiled involuntary manslaughter charges against three men in connection with the sinking of a tourist boat that killed 17 people in 2018. The vehicle, known as a duck boat, sank during a storm shortly after it entered Table Rock...
Crash kills 1 near Republic, Mo. Friday; driver identified
REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash near Republic. Thomas R. McPhetridge, 59, of Billings, Mo., died in the crash. The crash happened around 2 p.m. Friday near Highway N and Farm Road 168. Troopers say McPhetridge drove through a stop sign and hit a car. The crash ejected McPhetridge from his pickup. He was not wearing a seatbelt.
