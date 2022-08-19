Read full article on original website
villages-news.com
Voters usher in new day in Sumter County
Voters ushered in a new day Tuesday night in Sumter County by electing Andrew Bilardello over entrenched incumbent Doug Gilpin. Bilardello faced long odds in opposing the longtime T&D Family Co. executive who has been in office for more than a decade, and has enjoyed the support of the Developer of The Villages.
villages-news.com
Be sure to thank local election workers when you cast your ballot
If you didn’t already take part in Early Voting, be sure to thank your local election workers when you cast your ballot in Tuesday’s primary election. The local workers who greet you at the polling place and help shepherd voters through the process are doing the important work of our great democracy. We all should be grateful for their service.
wnctimes.com
3rd Villages' Resident Guilty Plea Voting Twice in 2020 Election
The Villages, FL -- August 23, 2022 According to court documents, a third Villager has admitted to casting two ballots in the 2020 election. Joan Halstead, 73 of the Villages, enrolled in a pretrial intervention. program on Wednesday. If she successfully completes court-ordered requirements like performing community service and going...
villages-news.com
Gate arms coming down to accommodate ease of access for voters
To allow easy access to voting locations in The Villages, gate arms in the following locations will be removed before 7 a.m. and reattached after 7 p.m. Tuesday for the primary election. Visitor gate arms: Virginia Trace North, Largo, Bonita, Liberty Park, St. James, Gilchrist, Pine Hills, Pine Ridge West,...
villages-news.com
Tough night for Laura Loomer supporters as she falls short in bid to unseat Webster
It was a tough night for the supporters of Laura Loomer, who fell short in her bid to upset Congressman Daniel Webster. “It’s really hard to believe,” said Rita Gallin of Lakeside Landings. She worked the polling station at the Oxford Community Center all day on Election Day.
villages-news.com
John Temple outdistances Rock Daze in Florida House bid
Longtime local educator John Temple outdistanced Villager Rock Daze in Tuesday’s GOP contest to succeed Brett Hage in the Florida House of Representatives. Temple will advance to face Democrat Ash Marwah in the November race. Temple beat Daze, a former military pilot, in the new District 52, which includes...
floridapolitics.com
Final poll: Charlie Crist headed to victory in Florida Democratic Primary for Governor
It's not even close, according to St. Pete Polls. A closing poll of likely Democratic Primary voters shows Charlie Crist in position to win. St. Pete Polls conducted its final survey ahead of the Democratic Primary on who voters intend to choose as the Democratic nominee. More than 59% said Crist, the former Republican Governor-turned-Democratic Congressman. Almost 30% said Nikki Fried, Florida’s Agriculture Commissioner.
WDW News Today
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis & State Agencies File to Dismiss Lawsuit Challenging Reedy Creek Improvement District Dissolution
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and several Florida state agencies named in a lawsuit to fight the dissolution of Walt Disney World’s special tax district and governing jurisdiction have filed to dismiss the suit filed by Orlando-area residents. The Orlando Business Journal reports that the state filed to dismiss the...
WESH
Marion County election results
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — WESH 2 will have all of your election results Tuesday evening. The results are expected to begin coming in around 7 p.m., so bookmark this page.
5 Places in Florida Where You Can Live Only on Social Security
While Social Security is a "safety net" for some in retirement who have additional funds, for others it is all the income they have to live on. Depending on where you live, however, it may not go very...
Citrus County Chronicle
Wildwood man remains incompetent to face allegations he threatened judges
Edward Juan Lynum, the Wildwood 47-year-old accused of threatening four judges while a lawyer in Sumter County, has yet to comprehend his felony case in order to face it. Lynum’s attorney, Eneid Bano, told Citrus County Circuit Court Judge Richard Howard on Tuesday, Aug. 23, his client remained condemned to the Florida psychiatric hospital in Chattahoochee.
villages-news.com
Lady Lake police want salaries on par with peers in neighboring communities
Lady Lake police officers – the second-lowest paid law enforcement officers in Lake County – sat down at the bargaining table Monday morning with town officials. Starting base pay for officers in Wildwood recently increased to $51,000, something that is loudly being trumpeted by the Wildwood Police Department as a recruiting tool. Starting pay is going up to $51,000 in Leesburg. The starting pay at the Belleview Police Department is $53,000.
worldanimalnews.com
After A Shark Is Horrifically Stabbed In The Head On A Florida Beach, Authorities Tell WAN “No Laws Were Broken” Truly Sickening!!!
Still images posted from video shared on Instagram. Another shameful display of cruel and sickening acts by sub-humans was recently captured on video as two men callously dragged and ultimately stabbed a shark in the head with a knife while on a beach in New Smyrna Beach, Florida. A woman pleading with the men to stop hurting the innocent shark and return him back into the ocean can also be heard throughout the shocking footage. WAN posted the appalling video on social media over the weekend.
villages-news.com
Steven William Morgan
Steven William Morgan, 81, of The Villages Florida was welcomed into the arms of the Lord on August 19, 2022. Steve was born in Baltimore City, Maryland on June 1, 1941 and raised in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio where he attended Archbishop Hoban High School. He graduated from the third ever graduating class in 1959. Steve attended college at both Kent State University and Akron University and served in the United States Army and National Guard for 8 years. During this time, he met and married his wife Burdeen of 59 years on June 15, 1963.
villages-news.com
James F. Walsh
James F. Walsh, 82, of Summerfield, FL, died August 18 at his residence. He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Verlyn Askew Walsh. Born June 23, 1940, in Scranton, PA, son of the late Joseph A. and Frances L. Walsh, he attended St. Paul’s school for 9 years until the family moved to Clarks Green, PA. He graduated from Clarks-Summit Abington High School in 1958 where he played football, basketball, and baseball, and was elected into the National Athletic Scholarship Society.
click orlando
Lake County commissioners consider plan to lower speed limit on CR-561 in Clermont area
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Lake County commissioners are expected to move forward with a plan to lower the speed limit along County Road 561 in the Clermont area. Commissioners will be discussing the plan that calls for dropping the speed limit along the roadway from 55 to 45 mph.
villages-news.com
It’s the land of the free so let her keep the mural!
My name is Ethan Crouse. I am a born and raised Marion County resident. Down here in the south we do things a little different. The woman in question, rightfully bought and paid for her home, and her land. Therefore it is her God-given right to do with her home and her land as she very well pleases. IT’S HERS.
Former Florida School Resource Officer May Face Civil Suit In “Slamming” Of 13-Year-Old
A federal appeals court Monday said a former Central Florida school-resource officer can face a civil lawsuit stemming from an incident in which he “slammed” a 13-year-old student to the floor and pinned him. A panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals overturned
villages-news.com
Citizens Prosecutor Academy to be offered at Chula Vista Recreation Center
State Attorney William “Bill” Gladson will host a Citizens Prosecutor Academy at the Chula Vista Recreation Center in The Villages beginning Sept. 7. The Citizens Prosecutor Academy provides citizens of the Fifth Judicial Circuit with an understanding of what the Office of the State Attorney does and its role in the community. The free six-week program offers an overview of the structure, philosophy, operations and services of the Office of the State Attorney. Participants hear directly from attorneys, judges and subject matter experts on several topics including the criminal justice system, the jury trial process, forensics, crimes against children, homicide investigations, and diversion programs, among others.
villages-news.com
DUI suspect in vehicle with N.J. plates tells deputy someone shot at her
A drunk driving suspect in a vehicle with New Jersey license plates told a Marion County sheriff’s deputy that someone shot at her. Debra Lee Collins, 34, of Summerfield, was at the wheel of a white Nissan Armada on Monday afternoon in the area of SE 92nd Loop in Belleview when she claimed she had been shot at, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies quickly determined there had been no shooting.
