There are currently around 2.8 billion Facebook users, but backlash against the world’s largest social media site continues.Since it began in 2004, Facebook has been accused of mishandling data and helping contribute to misinformation.For those that would prefer not to remain a part of Facebook’s network, for whatever reason, there is an easy way to deactivate, as well as completely deleting, their account. Deleting a Facebook account will completely remove it from the site, while deactivating will make the account inoperable for anyone else on the platform, but the information it has collected will be retained by the company.While deleting...

INTERNET ・ 14 DAYS AGO