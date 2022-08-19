Read full article on original website
CNET
DuckDuckGo: What to Know About the Privacy-Focused Search Engine
Online tracking can be obnoxious. You spend five minutes searching for a pair of shoes, and then ads for those exact shoes follow you for the next several weeks. Sometimes, you'd like a little privacy in your online experience. Enter DuckDuckGo: a search engine that pledges to keep your search activity anonymous and not track online.
Millions of Ring doorbell owners warned of ‘high severity’ bug – check your app now
A 'HIGH severity' app blunder put Ring doorbell video recordings at risk, it's been revealed. Tech giant Amazon quietly updated the Ring app for Android in May to fix the security slip-up. Experts sounded the alarm after they found a flaw that hackers could have used to install dodgy stuff...
The Windows Club
How to create a Spinning Wheel animation in PowerPoint
PowerPoint is known for creating presentations and for the cool animation effects it offers to make your presentation lively to your audience. Animation is an effect that gives your eyes an illusion of a moving object. Have you ever thought of creating a spinning wheel animation in PowerPoint? Well, In this tutorial, we will explain how to create a spinning wheel animation in PowerPoint.
The Windows Club
How to fix Mouse Lag in Apex Legends on Windows PC
In this article, we are going to discuss possible solutions to fix Apex Legends Mouse Lag issues on Windows 11/10. Mouse lag, also called mouse latency, is the delay in mouse actions. In simple words, when you move your mouse or click with your mouse, the computer shows the output a few seconds later. Due to this mouse input delay, gamers are not able to play the game. The most common cause of input delay in video games is unsupported hardware. Therefore, it is always suggested to read the hardware requirements before purchasing a game.
The Windows Club
How to delete text vertically in Word or Excel
Want to select and delete several texts in your Word or Excel document vertically without deleting all the text horizontally in your list? Well in this tutorial, we will explain how to delete text vertically in Microsoft Word or Excel and it is quite easy. How to delete text vertically...
ZDNet
Don't want your phone hacked? Just do this one thing
Every so often I have to dive back into the waters of mobile security and offer up a hard truth for users to swallow. Most often those truths are pretty easy to accept, such as never installing a piece of software unless it's found in the app store for your ecosystem (Google Play Store and the iOS App Store), using a password manager, or always making sure to keep both apps and the operating system updated.
What Happens When You Block Someone on Facebook?
There are all sorts of ways to shut down interactions with someone on social media these days, but what happens when you block someone on Facebook, specifically?. Well, it goes a few steps beyond unfriending. They won’t get a notification that they’ve been blocked, but they also won’t be able to interact with you or friend you on Facebook. Read on…
Android warning for all users – 17 password stealing apps to delete now
ANDROID users have been put on high alert for malware infections that can hijack personal and banking information. Hackers have bypassed Google Play Store moderators and are targeting users' bank accounts. Cybersecurity analysts at Trend Micro published a blog on 17 apps that were used to bait users into turning...
Phone Arena
These Android apps can steal money from your bank account; uninstall them now
Be careful Android users. According to security researchers at Trend Micro, there has been a growing number of apps containing malware aimed at collecting personal banking information from users. Such data includes a victim's banking credentials, PIN numbers, passwords, and any other information that will help the bad actors steal from an online banking app.
Phone Arena
Google agrees to $60 million penalty for tracking Android users against their will
Google will have to pay a fine of $60 million for misleading Australian consumers about its location data collection process between January 2017 and December 2018, Australian Broadcasting Corporation reports. Last year, the federal court sided with the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) on the complaint that Google continued...
How to delete your Facebook account forever – and download everything you need before you go
There are currently around 2.8 billion Facebook users, but backlash against the world’s largest social media site continues.Since it began in 2004, Facebook has been accused of mishandling data and helping contribute to misinformation.For those that would prefer not to remain a part of Facebook’s network, for whatever reason, there is an easy way to deactivate, as well as completely deleting, their account. Deleting a Facebook account will completely remove it from the site, while deactivating will make the account inoperable for anyone else on the platform, but the information it has collected will be retained by the company.While deleting...
Millions of WhatsApp users need to understand huge app change urgently
WHATSAPP users are being warned over a big change to group chats. A major update is in the works that massively tweaks how you join groups. Group chats are getting some big overhauls in the coming months. That includes the addition of a Communities feature – letting you create big...
How to select all in Gmail
Although there are many alternatives, Google's Gmail is by far the most ubiquitous email provider around, and for a good reason. It features solid automation, filters, and tools for users to take advantage of. Email inboxes tend to fill up with junk, and while there are steps you can take to filter, sort, and clear out inbox items, sometimes the process requires a manual touch. Sometimes, the manual touch is to delete everything in sight, or at least archive it so that it's out of the way.
How to delete your Google search history
Google is one of the most popular search engines, and most Android users probably use it as their default without giving it much thought. However, there are moments when someone might look for something unusual or embarrassing without going incognito. Thankfully, it's easy to erase your Google search history from your phone or computer in just a few clicks.
Google launches a major change to Gmail
Google has redesigned its entire Gmail website.The company is now rolling out a new experience that links up Meet, Chat, and Spaces - its messaging, video, and group conversation features - into the main Gmail client.It also launches Google’s ‘Material You’ design feature that makes the compose button a squared rectangle and adding a new shade to the compose button, side panel and emails that have been read.Material You is coming for every user, while the new integrated view — which has the side panel with Mail, Chat, Spaces, and Meet icons — is rolling out to everyone who enabled...
What Are The Holes In A Plug Used For?
Have you ever taken a close look at a plug before inserting into an outlet and noticed the small holes in the prongs? We finally figured out what they're for.
You're finally getting the Google Play Store and apps you deserve
A new day is coming for your Android apps. Google is implementing new Play Store rules for developers as it attempts to stamp out intrusive ads, impersonators, and VPNService misuse. The big changes will roll out incrementally (opens in new tab) with the first rule going into effect on August...
How to use Facebook in ‘stealth mode’ by hiding your online status
WANT to use Facebook without anyone knowing you're logged in? There's an easy way to do so. It's possible to hide your "Active Status" – the little green light that appears next to your profile picture whenever you're online. What is Facebook Active Status?. Facebook and Messenger use Active...
Every WhatsApp user urged to change settings today – don’t wait to do it
WHATSAPP has made it much easier to make your messages vanish. It's now possible to set default Disappearing Messages for new and existing chats at the same time. That means you can easily wipe your texts from history automatically. And it will work across the chats you already have –...
Meta reaches $37.5million lawsuit settlement after Facebook was accused of violating users' privacy by tracking their location
Meta Platforms Inc reached a $37.5 million settlement of a lawsuit accusing the parent of Facebook of violating users' privacy by tracking their movements through their smartphones without permission. A preliminary settlement of the proposed class action was filed on Monday in San Francisco federal court, and requires a judge's...
