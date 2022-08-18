‘Rust’ armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed’s lawyer slams Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office over investigation

Read full article on original website
Related
Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money
A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
“Going to get someone killed”: Trump lawyer threatens to expose FBI agents even if DOJ redacts names
Trump attorney Alina Habba on Thursday suggested releasing surveillance footage of the FBI's search of Mar-a-Lago even though it could reveal the identities of agents who executed it. Federal Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart, who signed off on the search warrant, on Thursday gave the Justice Department a week to propose...
Baby-addicted mum with 22 young children tells of her anguish after her tycoon husband is sent to jail in fraud probe
A BABY-addicted mum with 22 children has told of her anguish after her millionaire husband was sent to jail. Kristina Ozturk, 24, has quite literally been left holding the babies after her wealthy spouse Galip, 57, was hauled off by cops. The Turkish tycoon was nicked in Russia on charges...
Trooper Having Affair With Former NY Gov’s Daughter Said He Was ‘Defeated’ After Forced Transfer
A state trooper assigned to protect former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s family told state investigators he was banished for having an affair with one of Cuomo’s daughters in spring 2020. According to a report released Friday by the New York Office of the Inspector General, State Trooper Dane Pfeiffer said it was not his idea nor did he volunteer to be transferred from his post to Plattsburgh, a city in upstate New York, giving him a two-hour work commute. “On paper I volunteered, but no, I don’t want to go up there, never want to go there again,” Pfeiffer said, adding that it had left him “pretty heavily defeated,” according to the report. He initially tried to be transferred closer to his original post in the governor’s mansion, but his superiors shut that down, telling him he was “expected” to take a position outside of the Albany region. Pfeiffer told investigators he believed he had done nothing wrong because he “had not furthered his relationship while on duty” and there is no explicit rule preventing troopers from engaging in sexual relations with people they’re protecting.Read it at New York Post
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Trump Attorney’s New Claim About Mar-A-Lago Causes Jaws To Drop On Twitter
Christina Bobb's comments on Fox News sounded more like an admission to some of Trump's critics.
Rep. Adam Kinzinger says some of the documents recovered in the raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago may be 'so classified' they can't be revealed
Rep. Adam Kinzinger commented on calls for the Mar-a-Lago affidavit to be released to the public. Kinzinger said some information should not be released if it puts lives at risk. Classified documents were among the materials seized at Trump's home, according to court records. Rep. Adam Kinzinger said some of...
Shock twist as decomposed torso found at Lake Mead tied to unlikely victim after 4 sets of human remains found in months
ONE of the many sets of human remains found at Lake Mead may belong to a veteran who drowned saving his wife's life, family said. Kenneth Funk was 56 when he died after diving into the Nevada basin after his wife who was thrown off their pontoon boat on June 19, 2004.
Judge who approved Mar-a-Lago search finds ‘significant likelihood’ of witness intimidation if unredacted affidavit released
The federal magistrate judge who approved the 8 August search of former president Donald Trump’s Palm Beach, Florida, home appears unlikely to allow much — if any — of the affidavit used to justify issuing a warrant to search the ex-president’s property to become public.On Friday, Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart told attorneys for the Department of Justice and a coalition of news organisations that are seeking access to the affidavit he was “inclined” to allow at least a redacted version of the document to be unsealed. In a 13-page opinion and order released on Monday, Mr Reinhart ordered the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Alex Jones issues ‘emergency message’ begging Trump to watch his show after publicly backing DeSantis
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones created a minor media storm this week when he announced that he would no longer “pigheadedly” support Donald Trump.Instead, he announced on his Infowars show that he would now be supporting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis saying he was “someone who is better than Trump”.Previously Mr Jones had disagreed with the Trump administration over its Covid-19 vaccination plans but had disregarded that opposition to avoid the “nightmare scenario” of Joe Biden being elected president.“That said, I am supporting DeSantis. DeSantis has just gone from being awesome to being unbelievably good,” said Mr Jones said on Thursday.“I...
Amber Heard sells secluded Yucca Valley, California home for massive profit
Amber Heard sold her desert hideaway in July — just six weeks after her ex-husband Johnny Depp won a $10.35 million judgment against her in his defamation trial. Heard, 36, unloaded her Yucca Valley digs in Southern California for $1,050,000 — nearly double what she paid for it.
Calif. man's body 'mummified' in a home for years while son collected his checks, officials say
Authorities went to notify a man about his son's death. They found the father at home, but he had been long dead, too.
A man was arrested after being accused of leaving a puppy with its mouth taped inside his car in 113 degree weather while he gambled at a Las Vegas casino: police
Raul Carbajal was charged after leaving the 3-month-old Husky inside a car at a parking garage of a Las Vegas casino last month, police said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Search continues for missing California teen
The search continues for 16-year-old Kiely Rodni who disappeared more than a week ago after leaving a party near Lake Tahoe. NBC News’ Maya Eaglin reports on how Kiely's friends and family are desperate for answers as investigators comb through thousands of tips for any new leads. Aug. 17, 2022.
Mysterious deaths at Lake Mead indicate possible connection to mob
Lake Mead near Las Vegas, Nevada, is at its lowest water level in more than 80 years allowing authorities to discover human remains, some of them in barrels with bullet holes in the head. NBC News’ Maggie Vespa reports how the recent discoveries are leaving many to wonder if the receding waters have unearthed decades-old mob hits. Aug. 17, 2022.
americanmilitarynews.com
Photos: Nevada National Security Site former bombing range through the years
With the Nevada National Security Site restarting tours in August after a two-year hiatus, here is a look at site and its history from the past 60 years. The site, formerly known as the Nevada Test Site until 2010, is located 65 miles northwest of Las Vegas, and was the site of over 900 nuclear detonations between 1951 and 1992. It is 1,355 square miles — larger than the state of Rhode Island.
MilitaryTimes
Navajo Code Talker Samuel Sandoval dies
Samuel Sandoval, one of the last remaining Navajo Code Talkers who transmitted messages in World War II using a code based on their native language, has died. Sandoval died late Friday at a hospital in Shiprock, New Mexico, his wife, Malula told The Associated Press on Saturday. He was 98.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fifth set of human remains found at Lake Mead in Nevada
A fifth set of human remains has been found at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area east of Las Vegas, where the country’s largest reservoir is located, authorities said. According to a news release from the National Park Service, the remains were discovered near the Swim Beach area of the lake, which sits between Nevada and Arizona, Monday at about 8 p.m. PDT.
Comments / 0