Read full article on original website
Related
WacoTrib.com
Children rescued from sinking vehicle at Utah reservoir
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A 9-year-old boy who was stuck submerged underwater at a Utah reservoir for more than 10 minutes remains hospitalized and in critical condition on Monday. The boy and his two siblings were in their family's truck when it slid down a boat ramp while...
WacoTrib.com
Hiker missing in Utah flooding as monsoon hits US Southwest
SPRINGDALE, Utah (AP) — Authorities have been searching for days for an Arizona woman reported missing after being swept away by floodwaters in Utah’s Zion National Park as strong seasonal rain storms hit parts of the U.S. Southwest. National Park Service officials said rangers and members of the...
WacoTrib.com
Kanawha River cleanup is next month in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A cleanup project is planned for West Virginia's Kanawha River next month. The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection's Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan is sponsoring the 32nd annual Great Kanawha River Cleanup from 8 a.m. to noon on Sept. 10. Cleanup sites will be in...
WacoTrib.com
New Hampshire hiker dies after falling near waterfall
A hiker was killed Saturday when he slipped while going down a mountain in New Hampshire and fell to the bottom of a waterfall, authorities said. The hiker, who has not been identified, rode up Cannon Mountain in a tram with two others and the group was planning on walking around the summit before heading back down on the tram, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WacoTrib.com
Waco rainfall a welcome relief: Aug. 22, 2022
Storms brought respite to parts of Texas on Monday, but officials say the modest rainfall in the Waco area was not enough to erase drought conditions just yet. Read more: https://wacotrib.com/news/local/ag-officials-rain-in-waco-area-welcome-but-not-a-drought-buster/article_4a959de4-2264-11ed-bae1-634b89d96d88.html.
WacoTrib.com
Thousands of pairs of shoes and socks go to eastern Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Thousands of pairs of shoes and socks are being distributed to people affected by flooding in eastern Kentucky last month. The Samaritan's Feet organization partnered with the University of Kentucky men's basketball coach John Calipari, the Kentucky basketball team and state officials to give away bags containing shoes and socks Tuesday.
WacoTrib.com
Oilfield wastewater line spills in northwestern North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota regulators are investigating a massive spill of oilfield wastewater from a broken pipeline in the northwest part of the state that they say could take more than a year to clean up. Karl Rockman, of the state Department of Environmental Quality, said Monday...
WacoTrib.com
Tennessee's Covenant Health settles Disabilities Act claims
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The United States has reached a settlement with Knoxville, Tennessee,-based Covenant Health over claims that it violated the Americans with Disabilities Act. The settlement Friday comes in the case of a deaf man who alleged that he was denied effective communication during emergency department visits...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WacoTrib.com
Disaster food benefits available in eastern Kentucky areas
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — People living or working in part of eastern Kentucky damaged by flooding last month may apply for disaster food benefits. Residents and people working in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Whitley counties may submit applications beginning Wednesday, Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday. The U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service issues the benefits.
WacoTrib.com
Officials: Trooper disciplined for sharing info with friend
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A Delaware state trooper who illegally used a criminal justice computer system to find New Jersey vehicle information for a friend has been placed on six months’ probation, the Department of Justice said. The department said Friday that James Boyda was asked to run...
WacoTrib.com
Editorial Roundup: Iowa
Des Moines Register. August 21, 2022. Editorial: Iowa school district finds the correct balance by respecting trans students’ rights. Parents’ rights to know what is going on at school are important. So are children’s rights to be treated with respect for who they are. A lawsuit in...
WacoTrib.com
Tennessee drug abuse group leader sentenced for embezzlement
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The former director of a Tennessee drug abuse prevention group was sentenced Friday to 15 months in prison for using the nonprofit's money to buy an automobile, renovate his home and pay personal bills. Beginning in 2014, Patrick Martin of Gainesboro diverted grant money that...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WacoTrib.com
2 men guilty of conspiring to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A jury on Tuesday convicted two men of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020, delivering a swift verdict in a plot that was broken up by the FBI and described as a rallying cry for a U.S. civil war by anti-government extremists.
WacoTrib.com
Flash flood warnings issued for parts of West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Flash flood warnings were issued Sunday in West Virginia as heavy rain fell on parts of the state, weather officials said. A warning was issued by the Charleston office of the National Weather Service for the towns of Madisonville, Chapmanville and Danville. It expired at 2:30 p.m., officials said.
WacoTrib.com
Ivey tells reporters she has a 'clean bill of health'
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey on Monday made her first public appearance in nearly three weeks, telling reporters she was in good health but also declining to say whether she had undergone any recent medical treatment. Ivey toured a science and technology lab at at a...
WacoTrib.com
Inmates launch lawsuit to get lawyers within 2 weeks
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A group of jail inmates waiting for public defenders to represent them filed a lawsuit Tuesday asking a judge to force the state to assign attorneys to indigent defendants within two weeks of their first court appearance. Six inmates and two former inmates filed the...
WacoTrib.com
New Mexico oilfield regulators reach settlement with company
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — State oil and gas regulators say they have reached a financial settlement with XTO Permian Operating to resolve violation notices at wastewater injection sites in southeastern New Mexico. The Oil Conservation Division on Monday announced that XTO will pay nearly $1.8 million to the...
WacoTrib.com
Republican Sweeney plans to withdraw from Alaska House race
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Republican U.S. House candidate Tara Sweeney said Tuesday she plans to end her campaign, saying she does not see a path to victory or to raise the resources needed to be successful in the November general election. Sweeney was positioned in fourth place after...
WacoTrib.com
Proxima Clinical Research Ranks in the Top 25% of the Fastest Growing Private Companies in the USA
Contract research organization based in the Texas Medical Center ranked 105 in Texas, 58 in health services, 14 in Houston, and 70 in Inc. 5000 Regionals Southwest. HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2022 / Proxima Clinical Research ("Proxima CRO"), a company guiding emerging medical device and pharmaceutical companies from the earliest stages of product development through commercialization, announced today it has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of the nation's Fastest-Growing Private Companies.
WacoTrib.com
Florida primary: Crist wins Democratic gubernatorial contest
MIAMI (AP) — U.S. Rep. and former Republican Gov. Charlie Crist will try to derail Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis' bid for reelection in November after defeating state Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried in Tuesday's primary. In another race attracting attention, U.S. Rep. Val Demings defeated three lesser-known candidates for the Democratic nomination for a U.S. Senate seat. She will face incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio. Both DeSantis and Rubio ran unopposed in the primary. Voters also chose candidates for attorney general, agriculture commissioner and U.S. House seats. A look at other contests:
Comments / 0