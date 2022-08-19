ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
srnnews.com

Amazon, UnitedHealth among bidders for Signify Health – Bloomberg

(Reuters) – Amazon.com Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc and CVS Health Corp are bidding separately for home health services provider Signify Health Inc, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday, citing people with knowledge of the matter. Amazon’s reported interest is the latest sign of the e-retailer’s ambitions in healthcare, and comes...
srnnews.com

Zoom cuts annual profit outlook

(Reuters) – Zoom Video Communications Inc on Monday cut its annual profit forecast, as the video-conferencing platform invests in its products to sustain demand amid decades-high inflation. Zoom now expects annual adjusted profit per share between $3.66 and $3.69, compared with $3.70 to $3.77 forecast earlier. (Reporting by Eva...
srnnews.com

Dollar rises on risk aversion; euro revisits parity

NEW YORK (Reuters) -The U.S. dollar rose across the board on Monday, driving the euro back below parity, as investors shied away from riskier assets amid growing fears that interest-rate hikes in the United States and Europe, aimed at curbing inflation, would weaken the global economy. Against a basket of...
srnnews.com

Oil climbs as Saudi Arabia warns of OPEC output cuts

(Reuters) -Oil rose on Tuesday as renewed concerns over tight supply dominated market sentiment after Saudi Arabia warned that the major oil producer could cut output to correct a recent oil price decline. Brent crude gained 42 cents, or 0.4%, to $96.90 a barrel by 0630 GMT, after a choppy...
srnnews.com

Antofagasta sues U.S. in bid to revive Minnesota copper project

(Reuters) – Antofagasta Plc’s Twin Metals subsidiary sued the U.S. government on Monday in a bid to revive its proposed Minnesota copper and nickel mine, which Biden administration officials had blocked this year over concerns it could pollute a major recreational waterway. The suit, which had been expected,...
