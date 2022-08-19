Read full article on original website
Founder of China’s Huawei urges focus on cash flow, survival in downturn – media
SHENZHEN, China (Reuters) -The founder of China’s Huawei Technologies has told employees the company must shift its focus from pursuing scale to ensuring profits and cash flow as the global economy enters a long period of recession, media reported on Tuesday. “With survival the main principle, marginal businesses will...
Ukraine news latest – Sickly Vladimir Putin’s health ‘sharply deteriorating’ as despot ‘out of options’
VLADIMIR Putin's health is "sharply deteriorating" amid a tactical crisis as the despot is "running out of options" in his invasion of Ukraine. Rumours have swirled about the Russian president's health for months and it has even been alleged he has used body doubles at some events. And now General...
U.S. stock options traders see little drama around Fed’s Jackson Hole event
NEW YORK (Reuters) – Federal Reserve policy has sparked big moves in markets this year, but options traders expect few fireworks around the central bank’s annual symposium this week in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Options positioning shows traders expect a 1.4% move in the S&P 500 on Aug. 26,...
Amazon, UnitedHealth among bidders for Signify Health – Bloomberg
(Reuters) – Amazon.com Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc and CVS Health Corp are bidding separately for home health services provider Signify Health Inc, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday, citing people with knowledge of the matter. Amazon’s reported interest is the latest sign of the e-retailer’s ambitions in healthcare, and comes...
Zoom cuts annual profit outlook
(Reuters) – Zoom Video Communications Inc on Monday cut its annual profit forecast, as the video-conferencing platform invests in its products to sustain demand amid decades-high inflation. Zoom now expects annual adjusted profit per share between $3.66 and $3.69, compared with $3.70 to $3.77 forecast earlier. (Reporting by Eva...
Dollar rises on risk aversion; euro revisits parity
NEW YORK (Reuters) -The U.S. dollar rose across the board on Monday, driving the euro back below parity, as investors shied away from riskier assets amid growing fears that interest-rate hikes in the United States and Europe, aimed at curbing inflation, would weaken the global economy. Against a basket of...
Oil climbs as Saudi Arabia warns of OPEC output cuts
(Reuters) -Oil rose on Tuesday as renewed concerns over tight supply dominated market sentiment after Saudi Arabia warned that the major oil producer could cut output to correct a recent oil price decline. Brent crude gained 42 cents, or 0.4%, to $96.90 a barrel by 0630 GMT, after a choppy...
Antofagasta sues U.S. in bid to revive Minnesota copper project
(Reuters) – Antofagasta Plc’s Twin Metals subsidiary sued the U.S. government on Monday in a bid to revive its proposed Minnesota copper and nickel mine, which Biden administration officials had blocked this year over concerns it could pollute a major recreational waterway. The suit, which had been expected,...
Australia's Coles skids as retailer flags higher costs on inflation
(Reuters) -Coles Group on Wednesday forecast higher costs for fiscal 2023, as inflationary pressures continue to impact its operations, sending shares of Australia’s second-largest grocer down more than 5%.
