Richland County woman arrested for tax evasion, more than 600K not reported
South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) agents arrested a Richland County woman on Monday and charged her with seven counts of tax evasion. According to SCDOR officials, Zina F. Hampton, 59, of Irmo, failed to timely report Individual Income Tax returns for tax years 2015-2021. The arrest warrants allege she...
Looking for a job? The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is hiring
Not all great careers require a college degree to succeed. Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon says his department has many openings ideal for the right person — even right out of high school. “We have some great opportunities for those looking for a career that doesn’t require a college...
Gloria Lorraine Dunlap Truluck
Gloria Lorraine Dunlap Truluck, 95, of Columbia, passed away on Wednesday, August 17, 2022. Gloria was born on May 22, 1927, in Columbia, a daughter of the late Charles Ernest Dunlap and Mamie Ann Cook Dunlap. She began her career with Bell Telephone Systems following high school. Her work took her to Milwaukee and Miami before returning to Columbia where years later she retired as a manager of operator services with AT&T. Gloria was an owner of an answering service she founded in Gaffney, SC while her family resided there in the 1960’s. A devout Lutheran, Gloria was a long-time member of Incarnation Lutheran Church in Columbia. She was also a leader in chartering two other Lutheran churches. Always thankful for the blessings in her life, she enjoyed volunteering her time to help others. While living in Gaffney, she chaired the Cherokee County March of Dimes. After retiring, she volunteered with Richland School District 1, served for many years as a coordinator with Washington Street United Methodist Church Soup Cellar and volunteered over 25 years with the Baptist Hospital, receiving special recognition for her long years of service to the hospital.
Earl Stanley Dean
Earl Stanley Dean entered heaven in the early morning of August 19, 2022, in Columbia, South Carolina. With a cancer diagnosis of the gallbladder three weeks prior to his passing, Earl still had a joyful heart and joking spirit until the end. He is survived by his beloved wife Brenda,...
Hyllaerye Yoercke Ford
Hyllaerye Yoercke Ford, 45, died Friday, August 19, 2022. The funeral service for Hyll will be held at 6 o’clock Thursday, August 26th at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext., Columbia, SC. The family will receive friends prior to the funeral service beginning at 5 o’clock.
New public access lagoon may soon bring beach life to the Midlands
An idyllic beach lifestyle may no longer be a drive to the coast for Midlands residents. Crystal Lagoons is expected to come to the area soon, bringing clear waters and sandy beaches to our own backyard. The lagoon is created with a unique, patented concept and technology that allows developers...
Riverbanks seeking 500 volunteers for Boo at the Zoo
Boo at the Zoo is set to return in October, and Riverbanks Zoo and Garden is currently seeking 500 volunteers for the annual signature event. Boo at the Zoo is a safe and not-so-scary pre-Halloween festival that attracts thousands of guests and little goblins for 11 nights. This year’s event runs from Thursday, Oct. 20, through Sunday, Oct. 30.
ColaJazz Fest returns in September celebrating local and national jazz stars
Jazz lovers across the Midlands are in for a treat, as ColaJazz Fest will be returning to the Midlands Sept. 24 and Sunday, Sept. 25. The 2021 Governor Award-winning ColaJazz Foundation is presenting the premier event (ColaJazz), and attendees will enjoy an exciting weekend celebrating local and national jazz stars.
