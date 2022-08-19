Read full article on original website
Bryan College Station Eagle
Veteran Mustangs return to Central Texas-based district in football
Madisonville is counting on familiar faces and foes making this a highly successful season. The Mustangs return eight starters on offense and eight more on defense. “Some of those guys have been starting since they were sophomores,” Madisonville head coach Russell Urbantke said. “We’re going to lean on those returning starters.”
Bryan College Station Eagle
Cougars, Vikings hope to flourish under first-year head coaches
It’s been a busy couple of months for Stoney Pryor and Ricky Tullos. Pryor and Tullos are both first-year head coaches in the Brazos Valley with Pryor taking over as the head football coach at College Station and Tullos in charge at Bryan. For Pryor, the move is a...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Read The Eagle's 2022 Brazos Valley high school football preview tab
Here's team previews, features and a preseason podcast from The Eagle's 2022 Brazos Valley high school football preview tab. Brazos Sports PrepsCast: DCTF's Matt Stepp joins to preview the upcoming Brazos Valley football season. Allen Academy looks to take step forward with more experienced group. Alex Miller. Veteran Mustangs return...
