ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
Bryan College Station Eagle

Gov. Abbott declares Dallas-Fort Worth deluge a disaster

Gov. Greg Abbott signed a state disaster declaration Tuesday for 23 counties after the Dallas area experienced what he described as the city’s second-worst rainstorm and flooding on record. Some parts of the area saw more than 10 inches of rainfall Monday, flooding streets and homes in what Abbott...
DALLAS, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Beshear calls special session to take up flood relief

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear announced Tuesday that he’s calling Kentucky's Republican-led legislature into a special session to take up a relief package for flood-ravaged eastern Kentucky. The special session will begin Wednesday and is expected to last three days. Lawmakers and Beshear's administration have...
KENTUCKY STATE
Bryan College Station Eagle

Twin Metals sues Biden administration to regain mine leases

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The developers of a proposed copper-nickel mine upstream from the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness in northeastern Minnesota sued the Biden administration Monday to seek the reinstatement of federal mineral rights leases that are crucial to the $1.7 billion project. Twin Metals Minnesota alleged in its...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Aransas Pass, TX
City
Austin, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Veteran Mustangs return to Central Texas-based district in football

Madisonville is counting on familiar faces and foes making this a highly successful season. The Mustangs return eight starters on offense and eight more on defense. “Some of those guys have been starting since they were sophomores,” Madisonville head coach Russell Urbantke said. “We’re going to lean on those returning starters.”
MADISONVILLE, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Read The Eagle's 2022 Brazos Valley high school football preview tab

Here's team previews, features and a preseason podcast from The Eagle's 2022 Brazos Valley high school football preview tab. Brazos Sports PrepsCast: DCTF's Matt Stepp joins to preview the upcoming Brazos Valley football season. Allen Academy looks to take step forward with more experienced group. Alex Miller. Veteran Mustangs return...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy