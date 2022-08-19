Read full article on original website
Related
newsdaytonabeach.com
Two Men Arrested for Series of Volusia Car Break-ins
Two have been charged by the Volusia Sheriff’s Office in connection to a series of car burglaries that left many with broken windows and stolen valuables. The men, Daniel Rodriguez and Jose Rodriguez, are Colombian nationals from Miami. They’re accused of breaking car windows and stealing cash, cards, and the personal information of the drivers.
click orlando
1 killed, 1 critically injured in head-on crash in Ormond Beach, police say
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – A woman was killed and another person was critically injured in a crash Monday night in Ormond Beach, according to the police department. Police said the crash happened near Old Kings Road and Nova Road. [TRENDING: Win tickets to watch Artemis 1 rocket launch |...
Click10.com
Several shot, 1 killed in shooting in Miami Gardens
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Miami Gardens police are investigating a shooting that occurred over the weekend, injuring multiple people and leaving one victim dead. The shooting occurred just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the area of Northwest 24th Avenue and 163rd Street. Witnesses told Local 10 News that a...
click orlando
No charges filed against Melbourne police officer, Florida Tech security guard who fatally shot student
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – The state attorney’s office for Brevard County announced on Tuesday it is not filing charges against a Melbourne police officer and Florida Tech security guard who fatally shot at a student after he lunged at an officer with a pair of scissors in December.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
85 people arrested for California-to-Florida drug smuggling operation
Deputies have arrested 85 people and confiscated millions of dollars in drugs after uncovering an operation that used checked bags on commercial flights to smuggle drugs from California to Florida.
WSVN-TV
Detention deputy arrested after allegedly smuggling drugs while on the job in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A detention deputy has been arrested after being accused of smuggling drugs behind bars. On Tuesday, 21-year-old Victoria Campos-Marquetti was arrested and charged with possessing oxycodone with intent to deliver, unlawful compensation, and committing a second-degree felony while armed. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office,...
Two brothers were driving next to each other. One car clipped the other, and the younger sibling died.
Two brothers were involved in a three-car crash over the weekend in Deerfield Beach that resulted in the younger brother’s death, officials said. Denis Haikin, 18, of Boca Raton, died at a hospital early Saturday morning after being involved in a crash with his older brother, Nick Haikin, 19, and a third car, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the crash about 1:45 ...
legalreader.com
When is a Trucker at Fault for an Accident?
On the other hand, if the trucker is exhausted and loses control of the vehicle as he can barely keep his eyes open, you may have a case against his employer as well. Orlando, FL – On July 15, 2022, a 26-year-old man was killed after a crash involving a semi at the intersection of Oak Ridge Road and Rio Grande Avenue in Orange County, FL. According to the police, the young man heading east in a Toyota Camry veered into the westbound lane and crashed into the semi. In this type of accident, the trucker is obviously not at fault so he won’t be facing either criminal charges or a civil lawsuit for damages.
IN THIS ARTICLE
click orlando
Man arrested after attempted carjacking, Daytona Beach Shores officials say
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. – A 46-year-old man was arrested Sunday after trying to carjack a woman near A1A, according to Daytona Beach Shores Department of Public Safety. Officers said Christopher McHaffie, 46, approached a woman as she was putting beach gear into her car in a parking lot in the 2200 block of South Atlantic Avenue.
Florida stepdad gets life in prison after server saves ‘tortured’ boy with note
An Orlando man will now spend the rest of his life in prison for abusing his stepson, according to a report.
fox13news.com
Video: K9 takes a bite out of crime, nabs Florida man recklessly fleeing from officers in stolen car
OCALA, Fla. - A Florida man with a lengthy arrest record is back behind bars after a K9 deputy took a bite out of crime. According to the Ocala Police Department, Dale Shrewsbury, 35, stole a car that was unlocked with the keys in it around 8:30 a.m. on August 11.
ormondbeachobserver.com
Ormond Beach woman dies in head-on collision on Nova Road
A 42-year-old Ormond Beach woman died after a crash on Monday, Aug. 22, involving two vehicles in the 300 block of North Nova Road, Ormond Beach Police report. The victim, Geralynn Purvis, was driving a black Ford SUV on the northbound lanes of Nova Road when her vehicle collided head-on with a white Ford pick-up truck around 8:10 p.m. The pick-up truck was on the wrong side of the road, as its driver was heading southbound on the northbound lanes. Police have not released the identity of the driver of the pickup truck, who sustained a head injury and refused transport to the hospital.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Aww man!’ Florida man tries hiding half a pound of meth under cop car, deputies say
A Florida man was arrested Thursday after he tried to stash some meth under a deputy's patrol vehicle during a traffic stop.
WESH
Woman killed, passenger injured in Ormond Beach crash
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — ABOVE: A look at today's other top headlines. One person is dead after a crash in Ormond Beach. Police say it happened around 8 p.m. Monday in the area of Nova Road and Old Kings Road. A 42-year-old woman was killed, and her male passenger...
wild941.com
Florida Man Stashes Drugs Under Cop Car
Coming out of DeLand, FL, we got a Florida man who pulled a wild move by stashing drugs under a cop car!. Coming from WFLA, the incident was captured on the body cam of a deputy who was patting down 49-year old, John Schneider, when suddenly he tried to drop a bag of meth underneath the deputies car.
wild941.com
Crazy Police Chase In Florida Ends With K-9 Capturing Suspect [Video]
Ocala Police Department released some crazy dash camera footage, showing a man driving a stolen car recklessly, through neighborhoods and through fences before finally being stopped and caught by a K-9 officer. According to a Facebook post from the Ocala Police Department, a man left his car unlocked with the keys in it. He saw other man who was later identified as Dale Shrewsbury, get into the car and take off.
NBC Miami
1 Dead, 2 Hospitalized Following Triple Shooting in Miami Gardens: Police
One person is dead following a triple shooting in Miami Gardens, according to the Miami Gardens Police Department. The shooting happened at the 2400 Block of Northwest 163rd Street where multiple victims were suffering gunshot wounds. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue pronounced one victim dead on the scene and transported the other...
WCJB
Williston flight instructor accused of molesting a student
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A flight instructor was arrested by Williston Police Department officers for molesting a student and investigators believe there may be additional victims. Officers arrested Keith Edward Walker, 45, of Archer, on the charge of lewd and lascivious behavior against a student by an authority figure. He...
WESH
FHP: Man dies in Volusia County crash after tire blowout
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly Volusia County crash. An Orlando man was killed in a crash on I-4 after his car blew a tire and became disabled early Sunday morning. According to FHP, the crash occurred just before 2 a.m. Sunday morning near...
ocala-news.com
Ocala police asking for help identifying women who allegedly distracted shoppers, stole over $2,500
The Ocala Police Department is turning to the public to help identify three women who are suspected of stealing over $2,500 from customers at two local department stores. On August 9, the female suspects (pictured below) entered the Ross department store located at 2701 SW College Road, according to a social media post from OPD. While inside the store, the women allegedly worked together to distract a victim, stealing their wallet which contained approximately $2,500 in cash.
Comments / 0