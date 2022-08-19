ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volusia County, FL

Two Men Arrested for Series of Volusia Car Break-ins

Two have been charged by the Volusia Sheriff’s Office in connection to a series of car burglaries that left many with broken windows and stolen valuables. The men, Daniel Rodriguez and Jose Rodriguez, are Colombian nationals from Miami. They’re accused of breaking car windows and stealing cash, cards, and the personal information of the drivers.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
Several shot, 1 killed in shooting in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Miami Gardens police are investigating a shooting that occurred over the weekend, injuring multiple people and leaving one victim dead. The shooting occurred just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the area of Northwest 24th Avenue and 163rd Street. Witnesses told Local 10 News that a...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
Detention deputy arrested after allegedly smuggling drugs while on the job in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A detention deputy has been arrested after being accused of smuggling drugs behind bars. On Tuesday, 21-year-old Victoria Campos-Marquetti was arrested and charged with possessing oxycodone with intent to deliver, unlawful compensation, and committing a second-degree felony while armed. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office,...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Two brothers were driving next to each other. One car clipped the other, and the younger sibling died.

Two brothers were involved in a three-car crash over the weekend in Deerfield Beach that resulted in the younger brother’s death, officials said. Denis Haikin, 18, of Boca Raton, died at a hospital early Saturday morning after being involved in a crash with his older brother, Nick Haikin, 19, and a third car, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the crash about 1:45 ...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
When is a Trucker at Fault for an Accident?

On the other hand, if the trucker is exhausted and loses control of the vehicle as he can barely keep his eyes open, you may have a case against his employer as well. Orlando, FL – On July 15, 2022, a 26-year-old man was killed after a crash involving a semi at the intersection of Oak Ridge Road and Rio Grande Avenue in Orange County, FL. According to the police, the young man heading east in a Toyota Camry veered into the westbound lane and crashed into the semi. In this type of accident, the trucker is obviously not at fault so he won’t be facing either criminal charges or a civil lawsuit for damages.
ORLANDO, FL
Ormond Beach woman dies in head-on collision on Nova Road

A 42-year-old Ormond Beach woman died after a crash on Monday, Aug. 22, involving two vehicles in the 300 block of North Nova Road, Ormond Beach Police report. The victim, Geralynn Purvis, was driving a black Ford SUV on the northbound lanes of Nova Road when her vehicle collided head-on with a white Ford pick-up truck around 8:10 p.m. The pick-up truck was on the wrong side of the road, as its driver was heading southbound on the northbound lanes. Police have not released the identity of the driver of the pickup truck, who sustained a head injury and refused transport to the hospital.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
Woman killed, passenger injured in Ormond Beach crash

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — ABOVE: A look at today's other top headlines. One person is dead after a crash in Ormond Beach. Police say it happened around 8 p.m. Monday in the area of Nova Road and Old Kings Road. A 42-year-old woman was killed, and her male passenger...
ORMOND BEACH, FL
Florida Man Stashes Drugs Under Cop Car

Coming out of DeLand, FL, we got a Florida man who pulled a wild move by stashing drugs under a cop car!. Coming from WFLA, the incident was captured on the body cam of a deputy who was patting down 49-year old, John Schneider, when suddenly he tried to drop a bag of meth underneath the deputies car.
DELAND, FL
Crazy Police Chase In Florida Ends With K-9 Capturing Suspect [Video]

Ocala Police Department released some crazy dash camera footage, showing a man driving a stolen car recklessly, through neighborhoods and through fences before finally being stopped and caught by a K-9 officer. According to a Facebook post from the Ocala Police Department, a man left his car unlocked with the keys in it. He saw other man who was later identified as Dale Shrewsbury, get into the car and take off.
OCALA, FL
Williston flight instructor accused of molesting a student

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A flight instructor was arrested by Williston Police Department officers for molesting a student and investigators believe there may be additional victims. Officers arrested Keith Edward Walker, 45, of Archer, on the charge of lewd and lascivious behavior against a student by an authority figure. He...
WILLISTON, FL
FHP: Man dies in Volusia County crash after tire blowout

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly Volusia County crash. An Orlando man was killed in a crash on I-4 after his car blew a tire and became disabled early Sunday morning. According to FHP, the crash occurred just before 2 a.m. Sunday morning near...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
Ocala police asking for help identifying women who allegedly distracted shoppers, stole over $2,500

The Ocala Police Department is turning to the public to help identify three women who are suspected of stealing over $2,500 from customers at two local department stores. On August 9, the female suspects (pictured below) entered the Ross department store located at 2701 SW College Road, according to a social media post from OPD. While inside the store, the women allegedly worked together to distract a victim, stealing their wallet which contained approximately $2,500 in cash.
OCALA, FL

