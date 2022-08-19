Texas RB Bijan Robinson's latest NIL deal is going viral

Name, Image and Likeness has been a game changer for the college football world. NCAA athletes are able to make money off the field in a way we have never seen before.

Texas running back Bijan Robinson is a prime example of a player taking full advantage of his NIL opportunities.

The Heisman hopeful has built an impressive portfolio of NIL deals over the past calendar year. Robinson is working with Lamborghini, Raising Cane’s, C4 Energy and many more notable brands.

His latest NIL deal might be his best one yet.

We have seen a fair share of creative NIL deals in this new era of college sports but this one might take the cake. “Bijan Mustardson” is now available for anyone to purchase. It is sure to be a popular condiment at Texas Longhorn tailgates in the fall.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions to Robinson’s new mustard endorsement.