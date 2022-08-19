Read full article on original website
Frank Warren optimistic that Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk can be made
By Barry Holbrook: Promoter Frank Warren feels confident that he’ll be able to make the undisputed fight between champions Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk next. The location for the fight will need to be decided, as well as generating the income the two champions will want for this important clash.
Sergio Mora doubts Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia fight happens
By Sean Jones: Sergio Mora believes there are too many hurdles to jump for the Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis vs. Ryan Garcia fight to happen right now. If it does take place, it won’t be soon,” says Mora. As Mora points out, the big fights generally don’t...
Canelo Alvarez stops Gennadiy Golovkin late predicts Tim Bradley
By Dan Ambrose: Tim Bradley is predicting a pure slaughter by Canelo Alvarez when he faces Gennadiy Golovkin in their trilogy match next month on September 17th in Las Vegas. What was a competitive rivalry is expected to be a complete mismatch, the way that the 40-year-old Golovkin (42-1-1, 37 KOs) has aged during the last four years since he fought Canelo (57-2-2, 39 KOs) in 2018.
Usyk wins technical fight – Usyk vs Joshua II
By Adam Foy: It is not entirely surprising that Oleksandr Usyk came out on top in what was one of the most technical Heavyweight contests of the century so far. Yet few would have predicted just how close Anthony Joshua could make such a fight, as after 12 hard-fought rounds, Usyk’s hand was raised via split decision.
Canelo vs. Golovkin III: Alvarez “might be burned out” says Sergio Mora
By Sean Jones: Sergio Mora questions whether the 32-year-old Canelo Alvarez might be “burned out” as he heads into his trilogy fight next month against Gennadiy Golovkin on September 17th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Canelo is coming off an embarrassing one-sided decision loss to Dmitry...
Fury vs Hunter Announced For Birmingham, October 29th
The long-awaited WBA World Title Final Eliminator clash between British contender Hughie Fury and US rival Michael Hunter now has a new date confirmed. The two are set to face off at the Resorts World Arena in Birmingham, England on Saturday, October 29th with the winner emerging as the next contender to challenge for the WBA heavyweight title held by Daniel Dubois.
Bob Arum “hopeful” he can make Fury vs. Usyk fight
By Robert Segal: Tyson Fury’s promoter Bob Arum is “hopeful” that he can negotiate the fight for the undisputed heavyweight championship between ‘The Gypsy King’ and IBF, WBA & WBO champion Oleksandr Usyk next. That’s the only fight that Usyk (20-0, 13 KOs) wants after...
George Kambosos Jr could retire if he loses rematch with Devin Haney
By Adam Baskin: George Kambosos Jr. says it’s going to be “adios” for him if he loses his rematch with Devin Haney on October 16th. It’s a bit of a surprise that the former unified lightweight champion Kambosos Jr (20-1, 10 KOs) would retire after a second defeat against undisputed champ Haney (28-0, 15 KOs), but he’s set for life, having made millions from his first fight against the American.
Devin Haney not certain Lomachenko fight happens
By Chris Williams: Devin Haney made it clear on Monday that his father Bill Haney will decide whether he’s ready to face Vasily Lomachenko or not after he defends his undisputed lightweight championship against George Kambosos Jr on October 16th in Melbourne, Australia. Haney (28-0, 15 KOs) sounded like...
Jared Anderson picks Tyson Fury over Oleksandr Usyk
By Brian Webber: Jared Anderson believes Tyson Fury will beat Oleksandr Usyk if that fight happens. Anderson, who sparred Fury in preparation for his trilogy fight with Deontay Wilder, says it’s a “no brainer” that he beats IBF, WBA & WBO heavyweight champion Usyk. Anderson questions whether...
Mikey Garcia reacts to Anthony Joshua’s loss to Oleksandr Usyk
By Allan Fox: Mikey Garcia liked what he saw from Anthony Joshua in his 12 round split decision loss to Oleksandr Usyk last Saturday night in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Mikey’s promoter Robert Garcia trained Joshua (24-3, 22 KOs) for the fight, and for the most part, he fought well.
Tony Bellew expects Anthony Joshua to look improved in next fight
By Charles Brun: Anthony Joshua is expected to take a confidence-booster level fight for his next contest in November or December. Joshua lost to unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk last Saturday night in a rematch in Saudi Arabia. After the fight, the 32-year-old Joshua blew a gasket, throwing two of...
Deontay Wilder working on his left hook for Robert Helenius fight
By Brian Webber: Deontay Wilder is looking solid, putting hard work in with trainer Malik Scott this week, working on his left hook & stamina for his comeback fight against Robert Helenius on October 15th at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. A bulked-up Wilder ran out of gas...
“Mind Over Matter” – Legendary Trainer Cus D’Amato
By Ken Hissner: Legendary trainer Cus D’Amato trained three world champions, among others he worked with. Leading that list was world heavyweight champion “Iron” Mike Tyson, along with another world heavyweight champion Floyd Patterson. He also trained world light heavyweight champion Jose “Chegui” Torres. D’Amato...
Andy Ruiz Jr reveals strategy to defeat Usyk, talks Joshua’s loss
By Dan Ambrose: Former unified heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr wasn’t surprised at seeing Anthony Joshua suffer his second consecutive defeat to Oleksandr Usyk last weekend in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Ruiz feels that Joshua (24-3, 22 KOs) isn’t the same fighter he once was since his seventh-round knockout victory...
Devin Haney vs. George Kambosos Jr II on October 15th on ESPN in Melbourne, Australia
By Sean Jones: Moments ago, Top Rank announced the rematch between undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney and George Kambosos Jr for October 15th on ESPN in Melbourne, Australia. With the slogan, ‘Repeat or Revenge,’ Haney (28-0, 15 KOs) will be defending his IBF, WBA, WBC & WBO 135-lb titles in...
Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk possible for Dec.17th in Saudi Arabia
By Jim Calfa: An undisputed fight is reportedly in the works between heavyweight champions Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk for December 17th in Saudi Arabia. For the fight to happen for the undisputed, Fury (32-0-1, 23 KOs) will need to beat the WBC’s deadline of this Friday, August 26th. If Fury fails to unretire by that point, his WBC title will be stripped from him and will be fought over by the top contenders.
Deontay Wilder to fight 3 times per year until he’s 40
The 36-year-old former WBC heavyweight champion Wilder (42-2-1, 41 KOs) will be returning to the ring from a one-year absence when he faces Robert Helenius (31-3, 20 KOs) on October 15th on FOX Sports pay-per-view at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. It’s difficult to take what Wilder says...
Kambosos confident of beating Haney in rematch on October 16th
By Adam Baskin: George Kambosos Jr. is confident that he’ll turn things around in his rematch with undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney on October 16th and avenge his defeat from last June. Kambsoso (20-1, 10 KOs) admits that he wasn’t living in the trenches last time he fought Haney...
Recap: Showtime Boxing From Miami
By Brad Marchetti: In a WBC super lightweight title eliminator Sergey ” The Samurai” Lipinets, 17-2-1, 13 KO’s, chopped up Omar Figueroa Jr., 28-3-1, 19 KO’s, and left pieces of his anatomy all over the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, FL in an 8th round TKO victory. In the crossroads bout between former champions, the 3 to 1 betting favorite Lipinets dismantled the hittable Figueroa with debilitating body shots and laser beams to the skull before Figueroa’s corner threw in the towel after the 8th round.
